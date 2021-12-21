As U.S. Prepares Big New Broadband Plan, Few Notice Our Last Major Broadband Plan Was A Major Dud
from the doomed-to-repeat-it dept
"Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it" isn't just a quaint saying. Especially in tech or telecom policy. If you don't learn from the mistakes you made the last time you tried to tackle a complex policy issue, you're just going to repeat some or all of the process and see similar results. But it often seems as if the United States has a severe allergy to learning from history and experience, especially if it's in certain companies' best interests that we not learn from our past policy failures (see: banking, airlines, insurance, energy, health care, pharma...).
Our inability to learn from past mistakes is particularly pronounced in telecom where we just keep making the same mistakes over and over again. Back in 2010 the Obama FCC released a massive, heavily-hyped "National Broadband Plan." The goal of this plan was to bring broadband to everyone who needed it, driving innovation and bolstering the entirety of the internet economy. As we noted at the time, the plan wasn't likely to see much success because it failed to identify and target the real cause of U.S. broadband dysfunction: limited broadband competition (monopolies), and the state and federal corruption that protects monopolies.
Eleven years later, as we gear up for yet another massive broadband investment and plan, few folks in telecom policy have bothered to look backward to help us look forward. Except perhaps Christopher Terry, Assistant Professor of Media Law and Ethics at the University of Minnesota. He's made a bit of a habit of popping up to remind policymakers that their massive 2010 broadband "fix" wasn't much of one. And he often doesn't get the attention he deserves:
And a mere 10 years after the @FCC's National Broadband Plan was supposed to deliver it, the White House wants universal broadband by 2030 https://t.co/pBXFp9DJt8
Side note: It still may not have enough funding to hit a 2030 goal.
— Christopher Terry (@ChristopherTerr) December 17, 2021
Terry often writes about how the plan failed to deliver pretty much everything it promised, and very few folks in telecom policy circles seem particularly bothered by that fact. U.S. telecom policymakers just keep trudging forward, as if we hadn't already promised to fix this problem several times over, despite the fact none of the 2010 plan's primary goals were actually met:
We're now poised to spend another $42 billion on broadband despite not having accurately fixed our inaccurate broadband maps. The FCC also just announced another $1 billion investment into rural broadband, without acknowledging this was a problem that was supposed to be fixed years ago. As Terry noted in an email, these projects and their crafters may be well intentioned, but they often weirdly ignore that all of this was supposed to have been fixed years ago:
"Of course, if the 10 year plan in the Broadband Plan had worked as designed, none of this spending would have been necessary, as these shortcomings would have been resolved. There were six stated goals in the national broadband plan. It is arguable none of these goals have been met, 4300 days after the plan was launched. I pointed this out 800 days ago in a Benton foundation op-ed. The failure of the National Broadband Plan is more than a digital divide issue, the plan included provisions for a consumer centric digital privacy mechanism that were discarded with the rest of the plan.
To be clear, our new $42 billion broadband plan absolutely will be helpful in driving needed broadband funds to a lot of areas. But it's fairly clear it was crafted without truly reckoning with the failures of past policies. And it once again doesn't target the real cause of spotty, shitty U.S. broadband: monopolization and corruption. The latter (corruption) is a Sisyphean task to be sure. But tackling U.S. competition shouldn't be this hard. Hundreds of towns, cities, co-ops, and utilities are doing it every day, though lending them a hand was one of the first lobbying casualties in the broadband infrastructure bill (again, corruption).
If U.S. policymakers really want to fix U.S. broadband, it starts with clearly acknowledging and calling out regional monopolization (something neither party has much interest in doing for fear of upsetting politically powerful campaign contributors tethered to our intelligence gathering). It involves shaking off lobbying influence, and ending the 30 year tendency of letting monopolistic giants like AT&T and Comcast literally write state and federal telecom policy. And it most certainly involves actually acknowledging the failures of the past so we don't doom ourselves to repeating them in perpetuity.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: broadband, broadband plan, infrastructure
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
To solve a problem first you need to admit it exists
Unfortunately actually addressing the problem(and namely why it's still a problem) would involve making some very heavy political donors very unhappy as step one would require admitting that maybe it's not in the public's best interest for the current major ISPs to have near if not actual monopoly positions in the various markets they are dominating, with step two funding or even just allowing alternatives to provide some much needed competition rather.
Politically it makes far more sense to keep that willful ignorance alive(and the political donations that stem from it) and stick to the position that the real issue is that not enough money has been thrown at problem, which is likely what that's exactly what keeps happening.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: To solve a problem first you need to admit it exists
i would say the first step in fixing the problem is to get rid of the political patronage and short appointments of the heads of regulatory agencies. Without that change what one party achieves can be undone by the other a few years latter. If the telco's don't like a new policy, they can drag out implementation until a change of administration gets it removed and they can continue as they were..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Feds as Santa Claus
the Feds as Santa Claus
the PROBLEM is that you guys see the federal government as Santa Claus, with endless Billion$ to throw at endless giveaway spending programs
first off, the Feds are broke and don't have the real money for any of this -- counterfeit $$ are the only source of funding for these boondoggles
there will be SEVERE national economic consequences for all this federal funny money constantly dumped into the America economy -- you guys have no clue how inflation happens or how it eventually destroys you and everybody else
second, the Feds and FCC are proven failures at meeting the stated broadband goals
trusting them do better this time is a prime example of
" we just keep making the same mistakes over and over again"
third, BroadBand for All ain't a necessity -- it's merely an arbitrary WANT by some political special interest groups
and it's in no way a constitutional function of the Federal government (not that you guys care in the slightest about that stuff)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You guys had a major broadband plan?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Drunken Sailors
The politicians have identified that they want to spend a lot of money in the hopes that it will boost their poll numbers, and they can identify what they hope it will accomplish, but they can't tell us how the spent money will actually get us toward those goals. Expect the money to be flushed down the toilet on some useless bureaucrat salaries while close to zero homes or businesses receive broadband connectivity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Drunken Sailors
Nah. They'll give it to Comcast, AT&T, and friends, who will pocket most of it and spend the rest lobbying for more.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
There was success
There was one success. The money was spent.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply