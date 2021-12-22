'Anti-5G' Jewelry Found To Be... Radioactive And Dangerous
from the you-can't-make-this-stuff-up dept
We've noted for years how much of the hysteria surrounding 5G health hazards aren't based on actual science. In fact, 5G in general is arguably less powerful that previous standards; especially millimeter wave 5G, which struggles with distance and wall penetration. Most 5G health freak outs you'll see online are often based on a twenty year old misinterpreted graph that doesn't actually say what folks claim it does. That's not to say it's impossible that cellular technology could be harming human health, just that the evidence we have so far absolutely does not point in that direction.
Of course facts and data aren't particularly popular in the post-truth era, leading to endless continued freak outs over 5G. Some of which have proven notably dangerous to wireless company technicians, who've been increasingly targeted by conspiracy theorists. They've also resulted in a sub-market of grifters, offering "solutions" to a problem that isn't real (see this faraday cage enclosed router, for example).
Some of these grifts have proven to be a bit more harmful to their target audience however. For example the Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection (ANVS) in the Netherlands just had to issue a warning that several brands of “quantum pendants” and other “negative ion” jewelry marketed as "anti-5G" were in fact radioactive and dangerous to human health:
"The consumer products tested contain radioactive materials and therefore continuously emit ionizing radiation, thereby exposing the wearer. Exposure to ionizing radiation can cause adverse health effects. Due to the potential health risk they pose, these consumer products containing radioactive materials are therefore prohibited by law. Ionizing radiation can damage tissue, and DNA and can cause, for example, red skin. Only low levels of radiation have been measured on these specific products. However, someone who wears a product of this kind for a prolonged period (a year, 24 hours a day) could expose themselves to a level of radiation that exceeds the stringent limit for skin exposure that applies in the Netherlands. To avoid any risk, the ANVS calls on owners of such items not to wear them from now on."
One "negative ion" band was tested and was found to be emitting 2 microsieverts (or 0.000002 sieverts) of radiation every hour, or the equivalent of five dental X-Rays in a single day.
You'd like to think that people who bought radioactive jewelry to ward off unproven health hazards only to find the jewelry itself was killing them would maybe learn something from the experience, but that's unfortunately not how any of this works. Group think reinforced gibberish belief systems take a lot of time and effort to unwind, if you hadn't noticed by the seeming parade of conspiracy theories that never die.
It's both comforting and scary that people continue to prove that Darwinism is a thing when it comes to the human race.
If I didn't have scruples, I could have been a multi-millionaire by selling overpriced trash to the stupids.
Re:
"It's both comforting and scary that people continue to prove that Darwinism is a thing when it comes to the human race."
It's not, though. Take anti-vaxxers for example... they don't take their genes out of the pool because they were vaccinated as kids, they just cause their own kids to suffer, and since scientific knowledge is not hereditary that don't necessarily take their own out.
"If I didn't have scruples, I could have been a multi-millionaire by selling overpriced trash to the stupids."
Here, I sadly agree. If it didn't have morals, I could have made so much money fleecing these people. Sadly, my worldview insists I try to educate instead.
The Stupids
The conspiracy theorist believers are not necessarily stupid (as in "of low general intelligence"). Some studies see belief in conspiracy theories as a failure of adherence to principles of rationality. Others, on perception of patterns that do not necessarily exist (Pareidolia).
And, of course: Just because it is a conspiracy theory does not make it incorrect. "No Such Agency" really is listening in on a lot of conversations. HSBC was indeed laundering money knowingly. "Plumbers" did indeed plant bugs on the Democratic Party...
Re: The Stupids
Maybe not stupid, but they certainly are attracted to ideas that a few minutes of logical thought and actual research would easily dismiss.
"Just because it is a conspiracy theory does not make it incorrect."
There are actual conspiracies (e.g. MK Ultra), but they're backed by real evidence that can be falsified. If you're going to talk about vaccines tracking you via 5G (usually complained about through your tracking device) and turning you magnetic, however...
A bit optimistic.
So far so bad.
"Unwind"? We have someone who dies from radiation poisoning after 5G masts were put up everywhere, with not even protection jewelry being able to save them, and that should unwind their belief that 5G is harmful?
That doesn't unwind the conspiracy theories however slowly. It winds them.
Re: A bit optimistic.
"We have someone who dies from radiation poisoning after 5G masts were put up everywhere"
Do we though? If a coroner suggests or even suspects that radiation poisoning is the cause of death, that' something to be taken very seriously and will be investigated. If all you have is "96 year old died few weeks after 5G was installed", maybe not. Correlation vs causation is a fundamental idea.
Unless you buy into very stupid conspiracy theories, 5G providers don't actually want to kill their customers, so if there's ever anything to these claims they will be checked out...
"That doesn't unwind the conspiracy theories however slowly. It winds them."
Sadly true, but what's the answer? They don't have logic to support them in the first place, we can't hold back on every tech idea because some luddite imagines a problem with it and no logical or factual argument will ever change their mind because logic and facts didn't get them to the idea in the first place.
Some people are never satisfied. It is a scientific fact that people who die from cancer are immune to all effect of 5G radiation.
I need to resell those.
"MAGA supporters get theirs at a discount of 75% above retail!"
But first I need a hazmat suit.
Re:
Or sell them a device that kill the radiation from their newly acquire 5G protective device.
Not that I support these things (not even really sure what they are supposed to do) but the amount of radiation that they are saying they have is very small and should have almost no effect on a healthy person.
The average back ground radiation that a person is exposed to is .17-.39 microsieverts (1/1000000 of a Sievert) per hour. There is no effect on the body until around 50 millisieverts (1/1000 of a sievert) in a year.
Basically these things are useless and according to every radiation safety standard I have ever seen they are harmless.
Re:
Remember, this is a piece of "jewelry" which means it's the same small part of the body absorbing the dose and the cumulative effect may result in cancer or other problems. Just look at flight attendants and airplane pilots, all which have a higher incidence of cancer which correlates to their flight time. The jewelry mentioned exposed the wearer to 2 µSv/h which is equivalent of the dose you get from flying ~30 minutes at high altitude. If you wear this piece 24/7 you quickly rack up thousands of hours of exposure.
