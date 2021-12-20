Judge Albright Names Lawyer For Patent Trolls As New Magistrate Judge For Waco
With the transformation of his Waco courtroom into the venue for more than 25% of all patent cases in the United States, Judge Albright can’t keep up with all the business he’s “drummed up” for his courtroom. He’s made heavy use of technical advisors—one of whom made more than $700,000 in the first half of 2021 alone—as well as deferring almost all non-patent cases to his magistrates for all pre-trial proceedings.
But even with a magistrate and technical advisors, it seems like Judge Albright needs more help managing the patent docket he created in Waco. Earlier this year, the Judicial Conference authorized a second magistrate judge for the Waco court. And Judge Albright has arrived at his selection for that role, naming litigator Derek Gilliland to the position.
Gilliland is a Texas lawyer, most recently operating out of Tyler in the Eastern District of Texas. But Gilliland hasn’t been a stranger to Waco. Most recently, he was plaintiff’s counsel in multiple NPE (Non-Practicing Entity) lawsuits in front of Judge Albright. Two of them stand out as particularly noteworthy.
In the first case, Gilliland helped represent Profectus in its lawsuit against Google. At trial, a jury found Google didn’t infringe the patent. This probably wasn’t a surprise to Gilliland—after all, Profectus had previously unsuccessfully asserted the same patent against Apple, Samsung, and Dell.
But it’s the second case that really drives home the concern with Gilliland. Gilliland represented Ikorongo in its litigation against Samsung. And in that litigation, Ikorongo engaged in a “bald-faced attempt to manipulate venue,” playing games with assignment of its patent to try to keep the case from being transferred out of Judge Albright’s courtroom. The Federal Circuit rejected this tactic as “collusive,” “artificial,” and “manipulative.” (CCIA filed an amicus brief in this case arguing that Ikorongo’s venue manipulation tactics were impermissible.)
These aren’t the only examples, only the most recent ones. Gilliland has also regularly represented hedge-fund backed NPEs like Intellectual Ventures and Fortress subsidiary DSS.
Charged with finding a magistrate who would engage in the “expeditious, proper, and impartial performance of their duties as judicial officers,” Judge Albright selected a plaintiff’s lawyer who most recently represented a client who engaged in collusive and manipulative tactics to try to keep their case in front of Judge Albright and another client who asserted a patent that had been repeatedly rejected.
If you were looking for a way to “undermine public confidence in the impartiality of the judiciary,” it’d be hard to think of a better one.
Originally posted to Patent Progress and reposted with permission.
Filed Under: alan albright, derek gilliland, npe, patent trolls, patents, texas, waco
LMAO You have to love the fact that a judge who turned his court district into the new patent go to venue to sue in, is so slammed he appoints a litigator whose client was engaged in dubious tactics to keep their troll lawsuit in a patent friendly court... The irony there and corruption is astounding.
Lets face it much like the Eastern District of Texas and Judge Gilstrap bent over backward to keep patent trolling alive and well and the money flowing thru their district and the courthouse, we are seeing Waco is wanting in on the gravy train.
It is astounding how courts have become so corrupt and all about revenue that fair justice is out the window, this is what happens when you have Judges who are political rather than impartial and who are elected by merit and their service and background in the law rather than who can grease enough wheels to get into an elected job as a judge and the appointment of a pro copyright litigator ought to send just the right signal to trolls wanting to sue, Waco is open and ready for your business and the law well.... we will worry about that another time.
Just when you thought we had seen enough of the Eastern District of Texas and the Judge Gilstraps, well guess what looks like we haven't The problem is the trolls will keep abusing the patent system because politicians are too corrupt to want to pass the laws to help stamp out the trolls and the courts are way too divided half the time to care to step in and SCOTUS even with the Alice decision has left enough room that the patent trolls have found enough room to keep on going.
And if you think this is bad now wait until this bit with the administrative judges to avoid smaller cases going to court starts it will be open season. We have seen tons of abuses thru patent and troll litigation from non practicing entities suing over the vaguest of old patent claiming they cover everything under the sun to sue, to ADA trolling lawsuits to porn tolling lawsuit to movie companies trolling lawsuits and even lawsuits over the use of printers/copiers for god sakes. and it just keeps going and going
Too late
Don't need to look for a way to “undermine public confidence in the impartiality of the judiciary.” That happened long ago, first in the clearly racist handling of criminal proceedings, then in the absurd rulings from the Supreme Court. Citizens United == yes, let's sell our legislators to the highest bidder. Then "Rucho" = no, gerrymandering isn't illegal and, besides, it's a political problem (even if it does result in negating any concept of "one man, one vote.")
Re: Too late
What really grinds me is when the Law Enforcement, Government and Prosecutors bring a case and when they dont follow the letter of the law and the defendant(s) calls them out on it before the court , that Judges trot out the phrase "good faith" and allow Law Enforcement, Government or Prosecutors to keep evidence or warrants or whatever to keep thing in case that should have been out or to keep cases alive.
The courts and judges in them have lost a lot of their impartiality and seem to be willing to bend over backwards to allow this in that should be because Law Enforcement, Government and Prosecutors didn't follow the letter of the law as they are written and defined.
How many cases are there where a defendant got a good faith exemption from the court? Not as many as Law Enforcement, Government and Prosecutors have i would be willing to bet.
SCOTUS has been wishy-washy on a lot of things they could say the law is the law and bot allow some of this to go on but takes a hand off position a lot of times. It's sad that the erosion of our right and freedoms are being eroded more and more, the forefathers would be aghast at how the constitution has become irrelevant in the eyes of the goverment, law enforcement the courts and those sworn to uphold it
Merry Christmas, i guess.
And?
“undermine public confidence in the impartiality of the judiciary,”??
If you did Undermine it, it could only go UP from there.
Hard to undermine something that's been burned to the ground
So, is anyone still pretending that Albright isn't corrupt as hell and deliberately turning his court into a patent extortionist heaven, or has he reached the point where even that's considered a bit too much of a stretch?
Ah who am I kidding, I'm sure the same CAFC that's given him a stern finger wagging for his previous refusals to follow the gorram law will look at this and shrug their shoulders again because judges would never fall to the dark side and are always operating in good faith even if it might not look like it.
Re: Hard to undermine something that's been burned to the ground
it's like the qualified immunity logic.
Was there a letter somewhere that said they shouldn't have done that? whoops.
meanwhile, patent trolls probably double their efforts after this
Judge Albright Names Lawyer For Patent Trolls As New Wacko Judge
T,FTFY
That thing where people keep pretending no one would EVER do anything like that simply because they are a cog in the justice system.
The longer this keeps going the worse it will be to cut the cancer out & try to repair the damage.
'He's a judge, judges are never wrong!'
No worries, I imagine at some point some official will make a vague statement about how concerned they are with the integrity of the legal profession and field and hand out some stern finger wagging before going back to looking the other way.
I always get a laugh when an official comes out talking about how vital it is to protect the integrity and trust in the legal system from those that would tarnish and undermine it respectively, and how that is of great concern to them despite all the evidence to the contrary.
How does one get in on that $700K for half a year's work gig? I don't know what inflation has done since I worked in the Federal Court system back in the mid-1990s, but $700k would be something like 4-5 X what the judge makes.
Re:
You're forgetting the kickback to the judge for having called in that so-called technical advisor, who is nothing more than a golfing buddy.
I wonder when some enterprising journalist will carefully investigate Judge Albright. I have a sneaking suspicion there will be something juicy to find...
