California Police Officers' Bigoted Text Messages Have Just Undone Dozens Of Felony Cases
from the it's-time-to-keep-the-streets-free-of...-racist-cops dept
Racism and policing go hand-in-hand. It's been this way ever since police forces were created for the purpose of tracking down escaped slaves and returning them to their owners. Flash forward 150 years and very little has changed other than the ending of slavery.
Unsurprisingly, the advent of social media platforms and the increase in smartphone use has exposed the racism that still flows through far too many law enforcement agencies. Multiple investigations have been triggered by the exposure of bigoted communications between officers. It hasn't exactly resulted in a nationwide reckoning for racist officers, but it has at least seen a few bad apples tossed from barrels across the country.
If cops aren't worried about what happens to them -- as is evidenced by their carefree deployment of casual racism -- it's doubtful they're too worried about what happens to the general public. They claim to be the thin blue line standing between us and criminal chaos, but their racist words are erasing that line, allowing criminal suspects to return to the streets.
The Torrance Police Department in California is the epicenter of the latest garbage racist cop shitstorm. And rightfully so, given what's been uncovered there. Convictions and pending criminal cases are now in jeopardy because of officers texting each other things like this:
The caption read “hanging with the homies.”
The picture above it showed several Black men who had been lynched.
Another photo asked what someone should do if their girlfriend was having an affair with a Black man. The answer, according to the caption, was to break “a tail light on his car so the police will stop him and shoot him.”
Someone else sent a picture of a candy cane, a Christmas tree ornament, a star for the top of the tree and an “enslaved person.”
“Which one doesn’t belong?” the caption asked.
“You don’t hang the star,” someone wrote back.
Documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times -- which includes open investigations into some of these officers -- shows the Torrance PD has a racism problem, one it is now forced to confront. It's one thing when it's officers being lousy human beings. That can be swept under the rug. It's quite another when dozens of criminal cases might be tossed because these officers have shown they can't be trusted on the streets, much less in court.
While no officers currently face criminal charges in direct relation to the text messages, the racist exchanges have led to the dismissal of at least 85 criminal cases involving the officers implicated in the scandal. County prosecutors had tossed 35 felony cases as of mid-November, and the Torrance city attorney’s office has dismissed an additional 50, officials said.
The bleeding is unlikely to stop there. Records from the District Attorney's office shows the officers implicated in this new scandal are (or were) listed as potential witnesses in nearly 1,400 cases spanning the last decade. The LA County public defender's office has been swamped since this information came to light, receiving nearly 300 letters disclosing possible misconduct by officers during one single week in November.
The officers didn't just target black people with these texts. They also joked about "gassing" Jews, assaulting (sexually or otherwise) LGBTQ persons, assaulting suspects, and lying during investigations.
It's possible this hatred and misconduct would never have been exposed. But two officers apparently felt untouchable enough that they felt comfortable spray-painting a swastika on a vehicle they towed following a report of mail theft. An investigation into the actions of Officers Cody Weldin and Christopher Tomsic uncovered racist messages originating from Tomsic.
District attorney’s records reviewed by The Times showed Tomsic sent a slew of racist images and messages, including a picture of former President Reagan feeding a monkey with a caption stating Reagan “used to babysit [former President] Obama.”
Another picture he sent referred to an “African American baby” as a “Pet Niguana,” according to the records, and he also sent a message mocking the fact that he was the subject of a racial profiling complaint.
“So we totally racially profiled his ass, haha … Shopping at 7/11 while Black, he didn’t know the rules lol,” Tomsic wrote, according to the records.
That led to the exposure of more bigoted messages from cops. There are a total of 18 officers implicated. The names of thirteen of those officers are known and have been published by the LA Times. Several of those officers have been investigated for deploying excessive force or killing citizens. In almost every case, they've been cleared of wrongdoing.
Fortunately, the Torrance PD seems to be taking this seriously. It has given the DA's office 200 gigabytes of data covering officers' text messages. And the DA's office has been ensuring this information is passed on to the public defender's office, so both parties can determine what cases might be affected by these cops and their racist attitudes.
But cops don't just start sending racist texts to each other without feeling comfortable doing it. At some level, the Torrance PD made it clear this sort of behavior was, at minimum, ignored, if not actively tolerated. Now, these self-proclaimed protectors of the innocent have shown they only care about certain people, and are apparently willing to set criminals free rather than reign in their bigoted impulses.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: bigotry, california, police, torrance, torrance police
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
'Here's some scapegoats now please don't look closer'
Fortunately, the Torrance PD seems to be taking this seriously. It has given the DA's office 200 gigabytes of data covering officers' text messages. And the DA's office has been ensuring this information is passed on to the public defender's office, so both parties can determine what cases might be affected by these cops and their racist attitudes.
Literally the end of the last paragraph:
Several of those officers have been investigated for deploying excessive force or killing citizens. In almost every case, they've been cleared of wrongdoing.
I guarantee they're only 'taking it seriously' because they decided that it's not a viable option to just brush everything under the rug and pretend nothing happened, and figured it's safer to throw a few of their officers under the bus rather than risk having the entire department looked over.
You do not get such blatant and open bigotry like that unless those involved feel very safe doing so, so I've no doubt that this is a department-wide issue and not just 'a few bad apples' that I'm sure they'd love for the public to think it is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Here's some scapegoats now please don't look closer'
"You do not get such blatant and open bigotry like that unless those involved feel very safe doing so, so I've no doubt that this is a department-wide issue..."
Concur. Anyone who's ever worked in a corporation with an office culture knows damn well how it seeps into you. There are do's and dont's which stick with you. Those who break with that - hitting on their colleagues, making implications of bigotry, disregarding operational procedures - aren't long for the job and usually quit on their own before they can get fired simply because they don't fit in.
If a cop feels comfortable texting racist shit to their colleagues then that's a guarantee the department as a whole is so fundamentally OK with casual racism it's an intrinsic part of the culture.
Aside from the immediate concerns - like black people shot for shitz'n'giggles by racist cops - this is also the foundation from which systemic racism emerges. Procedures and policies built to cater to the governing class. White middle and upper class in the US and ethnic Han in China, for instance. Because those cops will go on up the career ladder and end up police chiefs, sheriffs, union representatives and politicians. And then give their like-minded peers in their KKK or Proud Boy chapter a hand up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Here's some scapegoats now please don't look closer'
Oh come on, it's only 18 bad apples.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'Here's some scapegoats now please don't look closer'
Well, they can still make some pure applesauce...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Here's some scapegoats now please don't look closer'
This. But I would guess it's not department-wide. It's a cancer in the entirety of the police forces. In the whole world. And it's just possible because law enforcement in general wield their power unchecked, with little to no oversight. That dilemma "who judges the judges" is evolving and getting worse because this king of thing would not be possible if everybody was doing their job including but not limited to the judges as well. Obvious racism/abuse cases don't get dismissed by themselves, there's a judge dismissing them and not being punished for their own bigotry.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'Here's some scapegoats now please don't look closer'
Not in all countries. IN England using racial slurs is grounds for needing to find a new career. Also, if anybody is injured or killed and there is any possible police involvement, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is brought in to investigate. This includes when someone trying to escape from the police crashes their car.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"But it's just a few bad apples..."
No, this time, it's a whole goddamned orchard!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Get tough on crime
It's time for the advocates of police reform to start adopting a "get tough on crime" platform. "Look at how many criminals are being let back out onto the streets just because the cops can't behave themselves for 5 lousy minutes. If these officers insist on making it easy for criminals to beat the rap, it's time to kick them out and replace them with officers who understand how to make arrests that stick.".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Get tough on crime
Ah but you see that would require admitting to police corruption and holding them accountable and the people who were cheering on 'tough on crime' programs and slogans are probably not going to be too thrilled with that idea.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Get tough on crime
OR, it would require that they learn to cover their tracks and keep that kind of talk solely to the locker room.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Let's be clear, though
Are those cases "jeopardized" because actual criminal investigations were brought to a screeching halt from the scandal, or were those cases never cases to begin with because the cops in question treat their job as a "minority arrest collect-a-thon"?
When cases are dismissed, there used to be this idea that unsavory individuals have been let go because some idiot cops couldn't be bothered to follow the rules. These days, I'm not sure. We're probably not far from the day where the news of cases being dismissed leads to massive cheers in the streets.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's "rein them in"
Reins are what horses wear, reign is what a monarch does.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Something something the FBI will be having a press conference complaining about encryption & why racist assholes never use it so that they have to do their job and investigate their fellow LEO's who were stupid enough to get caught.
1 'Muslim' terrorist does a thing, all Muslims are bad.
1 'Negro' does a thing, all Black people are criminals.
100 cops violate citizens rights, now its just a few bad apples.
GI Joe taught me knowing was half the battle, I do not understand how all of these PD's can't see the truth.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not just racist "jokes" they spray swastikas on people's property?
Sheesh. That entire department needs to be shut down and audited federally, because that type of stuff usually means there are also literal skeletons buried somewhere.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply