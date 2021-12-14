Turkey's Dictator Erdogan, Who Has Sued Thousands Of Critics, Jailed More, Now Claims That 'Social Media' Is A 'Threat To Democracy'

Austin The Latest City To Try And Impose A Netflix Tax
Say That Again

from the takes-one-to-know-one dept

Tue, Dec 14th 2021 9:32amMike Masnick

In the past we've pointed out how western politicians' attacks on social media are only serving to play into the hands of authoritarians around the globe, justifying their crackdowns on free speech and critics. And that doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon. The latest is Turkey's President repeating the exact lines that US/EU politicians have been using to slam social media as "dangerous to democracy" in order to justify even more draconian crackdowns on speech and the press in his country.

We've written about Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for years -- mostly covering his regular attacks on free expression. Erdogan has sued thousands of people for "insulting" him online. Even more serious is his regular practice of jailing journalists by falsely calling them terrorists. He's also lead aggressive campaigns to ban any website that portrays him in an unflattering light.

So, you'd think that maybe US/EU politicians might recognize the problems of someone like Erdogan using their own words to further push his agenda. This weekend, Erdogan announced that social media is a "threat to democracy" and pushed for new laws that would criminalized "fake news" being spread on social media.

“Social media, which was described as a symbol of freedom when it first appeared, has turned into one of the main sources of threat to today’s democracy,” Erdogan said in a video message to a government-organised communications conference in Istanbul.

He added: “We try to protect our people, especially the vulnerable sections of our society, against lies and disinformation without violating our citizens’ right to receive accurate and impartial information.”

I mean, that sounds nearly identical to claims made by people like Senators Amy Klobuchar, Josh Hawley, Elizabeth Warren, or Ted Cruz. Of course, there is no actual democracy in Turkey right now, and Erdogan is just using these claims to justify even greater suppression of speech that criticizes him. As we've highlighted over and over again hate speech laws always turn into a mechanism for the government to punish people they don't like.

As the article notes, Turkey has already moved to have much great control over social media companies, and this new move will ratchet up the pressure:

Turkey passed a law last year requiring social media platforms that have more than 1 million users to maintain a legal representative and store data in the country. Major social media companies, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, have since established offices in Turkey.

The new legislation would make the dissemination of “disinformation” and “fake news” criminal offences punishable by up to five years in prison, according to pro-government media reports. It also would establish a social media regulator.

It seems like those US social media companies may want to reconsider their local offices.

But, even more to the point, US and EU politicians going out of their way to exaggerate and slam social media as a "threat to democracy" might want to think a bit more about how their words are being used, almost verbatim, as a justification around the globe to suppress free speech and political criticism.

Filed Under: censorship, democracy, hate speech, recep tayyip erdogan, regulations, social media, turkey

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Dec 2021 @ 9:49am

    You just don't understand Recep

    He absolutely and totally believes in "one man, one vote", so long as he is the "one man" and his is the "one vote".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Jordan, 14 Dec 2021 @ 10:07am

    Sucks to be Turkish

    Amazing what happens people elect Erdogans, Putins, and Trumps. You want a strongman, you got one.

    What are we supposed to do about it? Invade?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Dec 2021 @ 10:11am

      Re: Sucks to be Turkish

      Amazing what happens people elect Erdogans, Putins, and Trumps. You want a strongman, you got one.

      Trump was anything but a strongman. He was nothing more than a useful idiot puppet.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Koby (profile), 14 Dec 2021 @ 10:21am

      Re: Sucks to be Turkish

      That's the thing about boarders: local places have local control and jurisdiction. For thousands of years before the internet, folks accepted the idea that there are different laws in different countries. It probably shouldn't come as a surprise that they also want control of the portion of the internet that lies within their country's boarders. Most nations had such a hands-off approach, for so long, that it seemed like the internet might become a place of uniform rules. Now, nations are looking to take back control, even if it means a SplinterNet.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 14 Dec 2021 @ 10:41am

      Re: Sucks to be Turkish

      ...if you're blaming the voters for an autocracy, I think you may have missed the point.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Glenn, 14 Dec 2021 @ 10:44am

    What does social media have to do with information? Opinion, hearsay. etc... sure, go to some social media site. But information? ...nope.

    That's like uttering "Erdogan" and "freedom" in the same breath.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Dec 2021 @ 11:40am

    Democracy's fatal flaw is the people, they're generally pretty shit.
    Socialists even tried to uplift the population but it turns out most people just want to watch Temptation island not read a book.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.