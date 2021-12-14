Austin The Latest City To Try And Impose A Netflix Tax
from the gimme dept
Hungry to boost municipal budgets, a growing roster of states and cities have spent the last five years or so trying to implement a tax on Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming services. Sometimes (like in Chicago) this has involved expanding an existing amusement tax (traditionally covering book stores, music stores, ball games and other brick and mortar entertainment) to online streaming. Other times this has involved trying to leverage existing cable TV laws or ordinances to try extract their pound of flesh from Netflix. In both, it involves taking rules written for the physical world, and applying them to the internet. Often haphazardly.
That's what's happening in Austin, where the city just joined a growing Texas lawsuit trying to force Netflix to pay the same taxes as local cable providers. Texas law allows cable and video providers to deliver cable TV via publicly-owned utility poles on public land in exchange for remitting 5% of gross revenue to the municipality. So the argument has generally been because Netflix bits technically travel over those same lines, they should also be responsible for paying that tax:
"Streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ have their content moved through those lines, but they do not pay the fees imposed on traditional cable TV providers. Austin officials say they should.
The Austin City Council voted last week to join the coalition lawsuit against streaming providers. It often depends on state law and local guidelines, but such efforts often don't go very well. Georgia, Indiana, Ohio and Nevada have all pursued similar efforts, and most of them have found themselves bogged down in elaborate legal fisticuffs for trying to apply laws generally written for different technologies and different eras to the modern streaming world.
Cable TV providers generally have a physical presence in the towns and cities they serve. Employees live in these areas, climb physical poles in these areas, and do tech support calls in these areas. By contrast, a company like Netflix may have little to no real physical presence in a town (outside of maybe some CDN hardware at an internet exchange point or regional ISP), so demanding they pay a tax under laws designed decades ago for different technologies often proves logically and legally unsound.
Netflix argued as much last January, making it clear the costs would be passed on to consumers:
"These cases falsely seek to treat streaming services as if they were cable and internet access providers, which they aren’t. They also threaten to place a tax on consumers that the legislature never intended, and we are confident that the courts will conclude that these cases are meritless."
I suspect a lot of municipalities will continue to struggle to make progress here. Older franchise agreements and state laws in a lot of states exempt any service that doesn't have significant local physical infrastructure. A mish mash of local court rulings means there's not a whole lot of federal precedent on this stuff, but eventually this debate is going to wind its way to the Supreme Court, where the efforts could easily be swatted down by an over-arching federal ruling.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: austin, franchise fees, netflix tax, streaming, taxes, texas
Companies: disney, hulu, netflix
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
'How do we pad the budget without taxes? Ooh, extortion!'
Ah good old 'You have money, give us money' lawsuits/laws, for when you want to boost the budget without actually doing anything that might impact your ability to get reelected.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'How do we pad the budget without taxes? Ooh, extortion!'
Taxes are theft. End line.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'How embaressing, for you
I sure hope you don't, say drive on road that were paid for by someones (presumably not yours) taxes. Or use any government services or things that taxes made possible like the internet...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, it doesn't exactly come as a surprise.
By now I'm slowly getting numb to the shenanigans coming out of the american south. A bit surprised to see texans of all people going for the taxation route in their grifting though.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Then presumably this wouldn't apply to anyone who watches Netflix via a mobile internet connection, AFIK that infrastructure has been set up by private providers.
I don't see what this has to do with the rights or wrongs of the case.
Finally it seems to me that they would have been better off going after the ISPs (assuming there is more than one) for providing access to the streaming services, although the obvious attack on that argument would be that the ISP isn't selling the streaming service, the access is incidental.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"I don't see what this has to do with the rights or wrongs of the case."
It seems quite simple to me. Taxes on commercial activity within a city is meant to help with paying to maintain the infrastructure used by the employees and customers to support that activity. If Netflix don't have employees in the city and their customers don't leave home to access their service, there's no additional wear and tear on that infrastructure. The only possible maintenance is on the upkeep on the lines themselves, and that's already paid for by the ISPs and their customers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why only Netflix?
Why tax only Netflix?
What about:
HBO
Showtime
Amazon Prime
Starz
Hulu
Disney+
Peacock (nbc)
(many others... Pluto, Tubi, etc)
YouTube TV
and for that matter . . . YouTube
News sites: CNN, CBS, NBC, etc because they have videos.
From there we could add Vimeo.
Facebook
Twitter (has videos)
Idea: why don't we just create different taxes for every possible site on the intarweb tubes! A new government agency could be created (with adequate funding) to provide a web site with all of the different tax rates that apply to every site on the internet. (Including taxes to look at the government internet tax site.)
To ensure proper enforcement, all ISPs could be required to monitor every internet site you visit to ensure the correct taxes are paid. This also makes is super convenient for you because your ISP can now consolidate all of the taxes into a single item on your bill, along with a new fee for doing this!
It seems like a win-win solution for everyone!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Why only Netflix?
I want to vote this as funny, but some idiot city councilman just read this and was all "Yes! Yes! That's exactly what we should do!"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Why only Netflix?
That way they only have one company to fight and win against, before extending the taxes to others.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Why only Netflix?
Or, if you read the Techdirt article, you'd have read this quote from the source:
Your list shows you didn't read that quote. 90% of your post is railing against a strawman.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Gubmint: "We need money!"
People: "Stop subsidizing ISPs and allowing them to double- and triple-bill us for service. No more monopolies!"
(Aside: About 15 years ago my state instituted a "cable tax" on DirecTV. I mean, really... no physical presence at all--consumer-owned receivers and dishes don't count. I cancelled my service. [This was before AT&T bought it and ruined it.])
Just another example of "the government" trying to tax people while providing no associated service whatsoever, which is the exact opposite of why taxes exist. If the govt. wants more tax money, then it should legalize everything people do by choice and tax sales appropriately. no more money problems! (And no more "wars on [this and that because we say so].")
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's in Texas, and brought by one of the government's favorite lapdogs (or the other way round). I... don't see Netflix coming away from this easy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, Texas cities to pay their extra high natural gas bills somehow...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why Netflix because Netflix has no presence in Texas, Texas attracts real company's by having low taxs and regulations, it cost billions in extra gas fees cos there's no winterisation regs on electric generators providers it costs money. To pay cops civil servants maintain roads
So taxing tech company's is tempting
Texas is facing a crisis
Bitcoin mining company's are moving there even though the electric grid is badly maintained and not ready for climate change
It costs money to maintain infrastructure
More people are moving to low tax states working from home at some point they'll have to increase taxs just to
pay for roads water etc
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The mediocre state of the Texas electricity network and lack of winterisation procedures has pushed up the price of gas in Texas and other American states this increases cost for all users including government service users non texans are paying the cost of the last winter storm disaster in Texas that shut down the electric supply
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply