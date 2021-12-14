Banks, ISPs Increasingly Embrace 'Voice Print' Authentication Despite Growing Security Risk
 

The Papas and the Pappas: Burger Joint Rebrands Over Trademark Dispute

Trademark

from the no-good-deed dept

Tue, Dec 14th 2021 7:59pmTimothy Geigner

We're going to keep repeating this until it becomes common knowledge: trademark law is designed to keep the public from being confused as to the source of a good or service, not as some mechanism for businesses to lock up language in a competitive marketplace. In other words, if there is no risk of customer confusion, trademark laws very rarely come into play in terms of disputes or infringement.

Which brings us to Papa's Burgers in Texas and its announcement that it will be changing its name and branding.

So, a company that has existed as Papa's Burgers for 8 years is changing its name due to a C&D notice. So what's going on here? Well, the company decided to finally get around to trademarking its name but was advised by its counsel that there was another large restaurant group that had a similar name. That company was Pappas Restaurants, which operates a wide swath of venues, such as Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, Pappas Seafood House, and, yes, Pappas Burger.

Due to the that input from counsel, Papa's Burgers owner Robert Walker sent a letter to Pappas Restaurants explaining his respect for their business and his intention to trademark his business name. Kind of a nice thing to do. His reward for that was receiving the C&D notice.

Counsel advised Walker that he can fight the trademark since it's a one-letter difference and a different city, but that it could be very costly - upwards of $25,000 just to start the process.

The second option is to rebrand. A difficult decision Walker said, because the restaurant has already received so many public accolades in the nearly 9 years it's been open.

Note that last bit: Papa's Burgers has been operating for 9 years. The C&D notice sent by Pappas Restaurants doesn't say that the company should not use the name in new restaurants; it insists it stops using its name entirely. Except surely Pappas Restaurants would have already heard about all of this and sent a C&D long ago if there was any reason to think there would be public confusion here. And, yet, the company only fired off a C&D once Walker informed them that his business exists and that he planned to file for a trademark. That sure seems to indicate that any worry about customer confusion is unwarranted, no?

Unfortunately, that is now a moot point. Papa's Burgers is changing its name as a result of all of this. Because trademark bullying works.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: burgers, likelihood of confusion, papa, trademark
Companies: papa's burgers, pappas restaurants

6 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Samuel Abram (profile), 14 Dec 2021 @ 6:21pm

    Disagree with Tim G

    I looked at the Pappas Burger logo, and yeah, I can see how a passerby would be confused, so I think Pappas is in the right here. Then again, if "pappas" and "Papa's" were pronounced differently, I stand corrected.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That Anonymous Coward (profile), 14 Dec 2021 @ 8:35pm

      Re: Disagree with Tim G

      But then wouldn't it be the new upstart with the 2nd p who would need to find a different name?

      To show up after 8 years and demand that someone rebrand because you now want to use the name isn't how things are supposed to work.

      They aren't in the same geographical area, there isn't likely to be much confusion (despite how stupid humans can be).

      While they are in the "burger" business, it really is hard to understand how much confusion and harm there might be for a national chain vs a single location thats been there for 8 years.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Dec 2021 @ 8:25pm

    What should I be seeing in the large while space between "...changing its name and branding." and "so, a company that has existed..."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 14 Dec 2021 @ 8:37pm

    'Merika where the assholes with the deeper pockets & degenerate shysters get to control everything.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Peter, 14 Dec 2021 @ 10:59pm

    And trademark bullying exists because........?

    Trademark bullying exists because of the high cost of access to the law in America. Same with plea bargaining. And the people with the deep pockets know it and use it as their own personal thugs.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Banks, ISPs Increasingly Embrace 'Voice Print' Authentication Despite Growing Security Risk
 
Follow Techdirt
Advertisment

Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Discord

The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...

Loading...
Recent Stories

Tuesday

19:59 The Papas and the Pappas: Burger Joint Rebrands Over Trademark Dispute (6)
15:39 Banks, ISPs Increasingly Embrace 'Voice Print' Authentication Despite Growing Security Risk (13)
13:40 Senate Inches Closer To Providing Free Access To PACER (4)
11:58 Birds Aren't Real, And Kids Are Not So Susceptible To Conspiracy Theories (Their Parents On The Other Hand...) (37)
10:44 Court Tells MyPillow CEO That Allegedly Dating An Actress And Buying Her Alcohol Isn't Defamatory (31)
10:39 Daily Deal: PlayStation Plus 5-Year Subscription Stackable Code Bundle (0)
09:32 Turkey's Dictator Erdogan, Who Has Sued Thousands Of Critics, Jailed More, Now Claims That 'Social Media' Is A 'Threat To Democracy' (22)
05:42 Austin The Latest City To Try And Impose A Netflix Tax (32)

Monday

20:13 Court Tells Cops Who Got A Man Wrongly Imprisoned For 25 Years That Of Course Framing People For Crimes Is A Rights Violation (22)
15:52 EUIPO Study Indicates It's Likely That Piracy Traffic Has Decreased Significantly, Even During The Pandemic (24)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.