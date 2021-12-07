Rep. Thomas Massie Seems To Have Skipped Over The 1st Amendment In His Rush To 'Defend' The 2nd
Verizon Once Again Expands Its Snoopvertising Ambitions

Daily Deal: TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Dec 7th 2021 10:37amDaily Deal

The Z2 headphones earned their name because they feature twice the sound, twice the battery life, and twice the convenience of competing headphones. This updated version of the original Z2s comes with a new all-black design and Bluetooth 5.0. Packed with TREBLAB's most advanced Sound2.0 technology with aptX and T-Quiet active noise-cancellation, these headphones deliver goose bump-inducing audio while drowning out unwanted background noise. These headphones are on sale for $79.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Rep. Thomas Massie Seems To Have Skipped Over The 1st Amendment In His Rush To 'Defend' The 2nd
Verizon Once Again Expands Its Snoopvertising Ambitions
Follow Techdirt
Advertisment

Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Discord

The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...

Loading...
Recent Stories

Tuesday

15:56 Space X Engine Production Woes Could Screw Up Musk's Starlink Broadband Play (0)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 308: Getting Out Of Control (1)
12:00 Sidney Powell's Michigan Election Fraud LOLsuit Just Cost Her And Her Buddies $175,000 In Legal Fees (10)
10:42 Verizon Once Again Expands Its Snoopvertising Ambitions (3)
10:37 Daily Deal: TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones (0)
09:20 Rep. Thomas Massie Seems To Have Skipped Over The 1st Amendment In His Rush To 'Defend' The 2nd (40)
06:26 New York Times Lies About City's Murder Rate, NYPD's Clearance Rate To Sell Fear To Its Readers (57)

Monday

19:44 Public Fallout Over Take-Two Playing IP Troll Begins (10)
15:35 Devin Nunes Retires From Congress To Spend More Time Banning Satirical Cows From Trump's New Social Network (35)
13:33 Clearview's Facial Recognition AI One Of The Best In The Business, Says NIST (10)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.