Sidney Powell's Michigan Election Fraud LOLsuit Just Cost Her And Her Buddies $175,000 In Legal Fees

from the cough-up,-hucksters dept

Sidney Powell, the self-proclaimed "Kraken," has managed to turn a bunch of potentially defamatory allegations and unabashed pro-Trump showboating into actual money. I mean, she probably had before this, what with the Trump camp being hip deep in grifters at all times. (And neck deep in people who apparently just love being grifted.)

But this time it's the grifter, alleged defamer, and spectacular flameout being relieved of money. Sidney Powell -- along with several other lawyers who sued over Michigan election results (most notably, fellow grifter L. Lin Wood) -- has already been sanctioned by a federal court. Back in August, Judge Linda Parker ran Powell and her legal arguments through the judicial woodchipper, leaving nothing but minute chunks of election fraud rhetoric and MAGA blood scattered across the 110 pages of masterclass excoriation.

For instance:

It is not acceptable to support a lawsuit with opinions, which counsel herself claims no reasonable person would accept as fact and which were “inexact,” “exaggerate[ed],” and “hyperbole.” Nor is it acceptable to use the federal judiciary as a political forum to satisfy one’s political agenda. Such behavior by an attorney in a court of law has consequences.

And:

Plaintiffs’ counsel did everything in their power to ensure that their bias—that the election was fraudulent, as proclaimed by Former President Trump—was confirmed. Confirmation bias notwithstanding, Plaintiffs’ counsel advanced this lawsuit for an improper purpose and will be held to account for their actions.

And this one sentence summary of L. Lin Wood's post-2016 career:

Wood is not credible.

Powell and her co-counsel were ordered to attend classes on the subject of pleading standards (lol) and election law (LOLOL). They were also referred for investigation, with the possible outcome of being disbarred. On top of that, they were collectively responsible for the legal fees racked up by the state of Michigan and the city of Detroit, which were both forced to respond to Powell's court-based electioneering.

The bill has arrived. First, there's the opinion and order [PDF], which explains the how and why of the amount charged to Powell et al.

The sanctionees complained they were being double and triple-charged, arguing the expenses claimed by both Michigan and Detroit were unreasonably large. The court (Judge Linda Carter again) points out the expenses incurred are the fault of the failed plaintiffs, who couldn't be bothered to make a concise argument, much less a coherent one.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys identify only four instances where the billing records of the City’s attorneys reflect duplicative efforts: (i) review of the Complaint by four attorneys; (ii) review of the Amended Complaint by three attorneys; (iii) reviewing and revising the City’s Supplemental Brief in Support of Sanctions by two attorneys; and (iv) reviewing and preparing the City’s response to Plaintiffs’ attorneys’ supplemental briefs regarding sanctions. But this was a complex case which, by Plaintiffs’ account, needed to be resolved rapidly. Plaintiffs’ Complaint, along with attached exhibits, exceeded 800 pages. Their Amended Complaint, with exhibits, exceeded 900 pages. The length of the pleadings alone justifies the contribution of multiple attorneys to sort through Plaintiffs’ allegations. Moreover, all attorneys defending a case need to be familiar with the pleadings to adequately assist in the litigation. It was not unreasonable, particularly given the complexity and significance of the litigation, for more than one attorney to prepare and draft briefs.

If you had just stopped emptying the clip into your own foot, you might have been able to stop the bleeding, the court reminds Powell and her co-conspiracy theorists.

Nor does the Court find the 114.25 hours billed by the City from the date of the hearing to August 4 excessive. Ms. Newman attributes all of these hours to the City’s preparation of its supplemental briefs. Again, the docket reflects more activity after the hearing than that. For example, Plaintiffs’ attorney L. Lin Wood had posted a video from the hearing on social media in violation of the Court’s local rules, leading to the filing of an emergency motion and a show cause order issued by the Court. Plaintiffs’ attorneys filed an emergency motion asking the Court to publicly release the video. Moreover, Plaintiffs’ attorneys raised many arguments for the first time at the July 12 hearing in response to the motions for sanctions, many of which related to the City’s Rule 11 motion, not the State Defendants’ motion. Additional new arguments were made (and even new facts asserted) in Plaintiffs’ counsel’s supplemental briefs. Counsel for the City reasonably had to expend time responding to these new arguments.

1,700 pages in complaints alone adds up to over $175,000 in legal fees. Here's the fee order [PDF]:

IT IS ORDERED that Plaintiffs’ counsel, jointly and severally, shall pay attorneys’ fees in the amount of $21,964.75 to Defendants Gretchen Whitmer and Jocelyn Benson; IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that Plaintiffs’ counsel, jointly and severally, shall pay attorneys’ fees in the amount of $153,285.62 to Intervenor Defendant City of Detroit.

I don't know what the going rate for bad faith arguments is, but this seems about right. If anything, it's maybe a little low. But it's enough to be a deterrent. Or at least it would be if any of these lawyers had managed to walk away from the Trump presidency without their brains being scrambled by hyper-partisanship. This isn't the end of this either. The Kraken and her crack(ed out) team of co-litigators may still see their law licenses stripped. If nothing else, that will, at least temporarily, keep them from stamping "COMES NOW THE PLAINTIFF" on 800 pages of conspiracy theories and conjecture and heaving it into already backlogged courts.

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community. Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis. While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: election fraud, elections, kraken, lin wood, linda carter, lolsuit, michigan, sidney powell