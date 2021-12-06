Devin Nunes Retires From Congress To Spend More Time Banning Satirical Cows From Trump's New Social Network
from the we-have-to-do-content-moderation? dept
In a bit of a Monday afternoon surprise, Rep. Devin Nunes has announced that he's retiring from Congress this month to become the CEO of Trump's new media company, Trump Media & Technology Group -- a company which apparently now has tons of money in the bank (even if from sketchy sources) but also is facing a newly revealed SEC investigation that might require someone who actually understands this stuff, rather than a very thin-skinned politician who sues people who criticize him.
Note to Devin: you can't sue the SEC for defamation.
There's all sorts of speculation about why Nunes would do this now. He's actually a pretty powerful Congressional representative, and in line to be in charge of some very powerful committees if, as is widely expected, the Republicans retake control over the House next year. But, he might also see the writing on the wall. Earlier in his career he was winning elections by a pretty wide margin, but the last two elections have actually been pretty tight. And, with California going through its redistricting process, he may have realized there was a high likelihood he'd lose next time around. Also, we know that watchdog groups have asked for an investigation into some of Nunes' activities.
And, then, of course, there are all the many, many frivolous lawsuits he's filed over the last few years, with the first one remaining the most notable and the most ridiculous: suing a satirical cow that made fun of Devin Nunes online. The fact that he'd sue a satirist for making fun of him does not suggest someone who believes very strongly in free speech.
So it should be extra interesting to see just how Devin Nunes handles content moderation questions for Truth Social now that he's in charge. Will he allow @DevinCow to have an account there? Or will he prove himself to be a hypocrite -- complaining about "censorship" on other sites, but actively engaging in the same (or more selective and biased) moderation on his own site? The press release from TMTG with quotes from Nunes reads as quite laughable when you realize he's suing satirical accounts on Twitter that made fun of him:
Congressman Devin Nunes added, “The time has come to reopen the Internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship. The United States of America made the dream of the Internet a reality and it will be an American company that restores the dream. I’m humbled and honored President Trump has asked me to lead the mission and the world class team that will deliver on this promise.”
For someone who is literally suing a bunch of reporters and critics, the claim of allowing for "the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship" doesn't just ring hollow, it rings of being a total hypocrite.
Either way, as we've seen with every wannabe Trumpist social media site promising to "bring back" free speech, it doesn't take long for them to realize that content moderation is not about "censorship," it is simply necessary to run a modern website.
How long will it take Nunes to recognize this simple fact? And will it happen before or after Trump fires him and stabs him in the back?
Filed Under: 1st amendment, congress, content moderation, defamation, devin nunes, donald trump, free speech, nune's cow, retirement, social media
Companies: tmtg, truth social
Reader Comments
View by: Time | Thread
Nunes will run the Ministry of Rumination & Silly Lolsuits for Trump.
Like that's going to stop him.
Re:
My popcorn futures would be grateful if he tried.
Re:
I think that note needs to point out that he can't win a suit against the SEC.
Not that even that fact has ever stopped him.
Re:
Nunes: YOLO!
SEC: Please dismiss.
DC Circuit: Dismissed
Nunes: Cert please!
SCOTUS: Sure, go ahead buddy. Suing the government for defamation is now a thing and we'll give no guidance on what is a meritorious lawsuit.
Giant wave of frivolous lawsuits
SCOTUS: What, me worry?
Nunes was given "an offer he couldn't refuse", which I would guess means that he literally could not refuse to take the offer otherwise Trump would unleash whatever kompromat he has on Nunes to basically ruin his life.
And Trump likes to keep his lackeys on a short list.
Re:
More like he likes to keep them grabbed by the short hairs. If he's not in total control, then he's outta control. Oh, wait, I repeat myself....
HONEYPOT ALERT
Nah, he's just going to Truth Social to lure @DevinCow into opening an account...so he can finally get the IPs, etc, and see who TF it is!!
Beware, cow. That grass isn't greener!
OTOH, this allows the rest of us to create a Spartacus moment over at Truth:
I'm Devincow.
No, I'm Devincow.
I'm DevinsCows.
No, I'm DevinsCow.
Re: HONEYPOT ALERT
I'm Devin Nunes' Cow and so's my wife!
The chance of Nunes getting paid by Trump should be equal to him finding a cow.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So "Don't have a cow" should be taken literally, I presume?
Doesn’t he realize that it’s all just a grift?
Does he seriously believe that he’s going to make any money from this? From Trump of all people? I hope he’s not an investor too. Not to mention the investigations. As CEO, they’re his problem to deal with? Even for Nunes, this is an extremely strange move.
Re: Doesn’t he realize that it’s all just a grift?
As a farmer alongside of "his" people, he knows that he'll be sitting pretty with this move. And I do hope that he's invested heavily, as that'll be just so much money less he'll have for a defense.
It would be for anyone who isn't addle-pated, you're correct. But obviously you are not of the medical persuasion, or you'd have noted long that this man is second only to #45 in obvious clinical-grade self-delusions.
Who's making book on how long he lasts? I've got a portrait of Ben Franklin that says he'll be gone before Easter. An extra C-note that says he'll take whining to a whole new level, trying to get back into his old seat in the House.
Popcorn futures, indeed!
So he's leaving a high-paying no-show government job to run a non-profit that he won't be paid for (ask Rudy)? SMART!
"Note to Devin: you can't sue the SEC for defamation."
Shh!! Don't tell him, we need all of the entertainment we can get.
"Devin Nunes Retires From Congress"
And nothing of value was lost.
Or will he prove himself to be a hypocrite
Well DUH.
How long will it take Nunes to recognize this simple fact?
About 4 days before the heat death of the universe.
And will it happen before or after Trump fires him and stabs him in the back?
He is a bootlicker, he will thank him for stabbing him in the back and ask for another. He knows that Trump commands the Q and no one wants Q focused on them, so he will just slide away with a whimper to avoid that fate. (I mean Meadows is now claiming that his book has lies in it to save himself).
Devin thinks he is the smartest person in the room, STOP LAUGHING ITS SAD!!, and that unlike all of the others Trumps fucked over he will avoid that fate... perhaps Biss has already drafted the lolsuit.
OMG imagine the comedy Biss vs Trumps legal team... comedy gold.
One also wonders if the Jan 6 committee is gonna ask Lev what he knows about what Devin was doing in the lead up to trying to overthrow the government.
This sad little cowpoke is being put out to pasture, can't wait to see the lawsuit after he ruins his shoes by not looking where hes stepping.
Will the real devin nunes please stand up?
I suspect this will mean we lose Koby as a commenter, as Trump expects his lapdogs to shill for him full time.
