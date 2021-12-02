Texas Court Gets It Right: Dumps Texas's Social Media Moderation Law As Clearly Unconstitutional
Daily Deal: TREBLAB FX100 Extreme Bluetooth Speaker And TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Earbuds Bundle

This great bundle includes 2 products: TREBLAB FX100 Extreme Bluetooth Speaker and TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. FX100 is certified shock-proof, dust-proof, and IPX4 water-resistant making it fully equipped to endure all types of adventures — all while keeping the party going. X5 is designed to make listening to your favorite music while exercising, traveling, or working an absolute dream. It uses expandable silicone tips to reduce outside noise so it can deliver clear, crisp stereo-quality sound thanks to the advanced 8.2mm drivers. Whether you’re indoors or outdoors, this bundle gives you everything you need. The bundle is on sale for $99. Use the code CMSAVE20 to save an additional 20% off.

