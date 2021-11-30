Silly, Pandering Politicians Introduce Silly, Pandering 'Cyber Grinch' Law That Would Ban Buying Bots
from the the-grinch-turns-out-good-in-the-end dept
In December of 1983, I had just turned 9 years old, and all of my friends wanted Cabbage Patch Kids dolls. They were everywhere, and are remembered as one of the most well known holiday crazes in which scarcity of the toy, and overwhelming demand, resulted in parents absolutely losing their minds trying to find the dolls. My parents, instead, told me that the dolls were impossible to find, or super expensive if they could be found, and told me to expect something else instead. I never got a Cabbage Patch Kid, and I survived the experience (and learned a bit about supply and demand... and mass hysteria).
Anyway, I'm thinking of that experience from nearly 40 years ago today upon reading about the new "Stop Cyber Grinches from Stealing Christmas" bill, which has been announced via a press release with no actual bill text attached (which really shouldn't ever happen). However, as described, the bill would effectively outlaw "bots" that buy up all of the popular toys in order to resell them at jacked up prices:
On Cyber Monday and with holiday shopping underway, Representative Paul Tonko (D-NY), Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) today announced the introduction of the Stopping Grinch Bots Act. Their bicameral bill will crack down on cyber Grinches using “bot” technology to quickly buy up whole inventories of popular holiday toys and resell them to parents at higher prices. These third-party sellers use bots to bypass security measures and manipulate online sales systems to buy toys, leading to some toys being almost impossible to buy online or in stores at retail prices, exacerbating shortages caused by stressed supply chains.
“At a time when families should be able to spend time with their loved ones, digital “Grinch bots” are forcing Americans to scour online sites in the hopes of finding an affordable gift or paying exorbitant prices for a single toy,” said Tonko. “These bots don’t just squeeze consumers, they pose a problem for small businesses, local retailers and other entrepreneurs trying to ensure they have the best items in stock for their customers. Our Grinch Bots Act works to level the playing field and prevent scalpers from sucking hardworking parents dry this holiday season. I urge my colleagues to join me in passing this legislation immediately to stop these Grinch bots from stealing the holidays.”
And, sure, it sucks that bots are buying up popular items and then jacking up the prices, but is that really a situation that Congress needs to get involved in? Not all bad things need new regulations. And... I'm not one to necessarily say that the free market solves all problems, but this certainly seems like one that the market itself can and should deal with on its own. Companies can produce more of hot products. Retailers can put in place technical solutions to deal with bots and bulk buyers. And, like me and the Cabbage Patch Kids, kids can learn that they don't actually need the hottest toy on the planet (and parents can realize they don't need to buy their kids those products either).
I'm sure it must be good politics for a bunch of elected officials to claim that they're "saving Christmas," but that doesn't mean that it's good policy.
Wil Congress ever learn?
Five years ago, Congress enacted the BOTS Act to target event ticket sniping. The FTC has brought a grand total of 1 BOTS Act enforcement action since then, yet I doubt anyone feels like event ticket sniping is fixed. So why would Congress think an anti-toy sniping law will fare any better?
My perspective
I do have an extremely negative opinion on these "bots", as they snatched up tickets to concerts and other events to which I wanted to go within minutes of them opening up and I had no chance to get a ticket.
I think "bots" have a more insidious effect than piracy, as they've been proven to cause harm whereas with piracy the © owners sue their potential customers. With scalpers, the © owners are unable to meet their customers' demands because the scalpers put the item out of reach.
Is a legislative solution the answer? I've read enough TechDirt to know that there will always be unintended consequences to these things (like what would happen to StubHub, for instance). However, as much as I admire Mr. Masnick, I didn't see him make a case for how a specific proposal can hurt, especially since we must now consider shortages and finite economies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: My perspective
The government took a hands-off approach to robocalls, too, and now people just don't answer their phones anymore.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: My perspective
Robo calls.
Corps got upset when they couldnt do it, so bitched. Another 1st amendment thing?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: My perspective
Whats fun about this and sports and entertainment, is tha it COULD be limited. But the corps dont care enough.
They pass the tickets to a 3rd party to sell, and as long as they get sold, Who gives a flying donky's but. they consider they arnt liable for it cause its the 2nd party dealing with it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: My perspective
It's not like companies would ever set up an "at-arms-length" artificial-scarcity bot company to "buy up big" and sell high.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: My perspective
we call that the black market.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I mean, given that you correctly point out that this is just a new variation on a problem that's been going on for decades, maybe we can draw certain conclusions about whether the market actually wants to solve it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
For the most part the sellers have no reason to care, bots/scalpers are still paying the asking price so it's not like the seller is losing out on money selling to them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wil Congress ever learn?
Five years ago, Congress enacted the BOTS Act to target event ticket sniping. The FTC has brought a grand total of 1 BOTS Act enforcement action since then, yet I doubt anyone feels like event ticket sniping is fixed. So why would Congress think an anti-toy sniping law will fare any better?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Wil Congress ever learn?
exactly, it's a clear distraction from addressing the problem at hand.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
is there a single politician that actually has some brains?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Ron Wyden? Chris Cox?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Nope.
Ask if any of the graduated with higher then Grade C. and its the same answer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Stereotype much?
Members of congress, by and large, more often have university degrees than not. All parties.
Law. Medicine. Education. Social Services. Political Science. Look it up.
Accusing politicians of being uneducated or stupid is both incorrect (generally) and missing the real problems in play.
And now, you are educated. Do you wish to continue as you were?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Stereotype much?
So,
Looking back at recent history.
The group that PAID to get thru school?
the Uni loves the new campus someone bought for them.
They Love those DONATIONS.
Faked Athletic scholarships?
Search paying university fake grades.
And have you done a real search for the transcripts?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Stereotype much?
ECA is an incoherent troll. It’s best to just ignore him and move on.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm disagreeing on this one...
Bots dont just affect toys. Computer hardware and other esential components to modern life and businesses is being scalped by bots. The practice of bot buying should be absolutely illegal. There is not a single use case for scalpers to exist at all in any market or jurisdiction. They are as toxic as the old debt selling and collection industry and the payday loans industry. All insidious parasites that extract billions in profit from society while giving nothing of value back to it. Hell these assclowns are also tax dodgers!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yeah, no. Scalpers are trash. Ask anybody who’s been looking for a PS5 or an Xbox Series X for over a year at this point. Ask folks who want to get their updgraded graphics cards for their PCs. Scalpers leveraging bots to buy up stuff are trash and asking companies to “Just make more” when there’s a huge component shortage across shittons of industries is ludicrous.
And I know you’re going with the whole toys for kids angle that Congress is going for with their bill, but grown adults want gaming consoles, consumer electronics, and collectibles as well; this isn’t just a “Do you need to buy your kids this thing?” situation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
800,000ish dead and because Karen couldn't get the very very best price because there is a cabal of bots out to ruin her child's Christmas.
"At a time when families should be able to spend time with their loved ones"
Enjoy your special gift of Delta or Omnicron because shopping bots matter more than getting people vaccinated & end the lies that TO THIS DAY are still coming out of Congress.
Gee once I heard about the backlog, I pushed to find out what people wanted & started shopping then. I hit a few bots that were buying things up at retail and putting them back up at a higher price... I didn't get the things with the stupidly high prices. I managed to pay just about retail for all sorts of a hot childrens toys. I paid attention and didn't buy the item listed close to MSRP that had $80 shipping hidden. I didn't get everything the child would have wanted, but managed to adapt easily.
When the kids birthday rolls around, the few items the evil evil bots had marked way up will be MSRP or better. Life continues.
Perhaps the government should unleash bots to buy up all the hot things and make them available to Karens at MSRP... but only once they get vaccinated.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
LOVE the SHIPPING PRICES.
Sale priced goods and add shipping and the price Doubles or triples.
Do you want a better law?
NO FRONTING FOR OTHER BUSINESS'S.
All of them have been allowing Anyone/everyone to advert their products, anyway they see fit.
Buy that great LED 10000 Lm flash light for $15, and get hit with a $20 Shipping cost? READ all adverts CLOSELY.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Cavet Emptor or whatever.
There has been a media push lately about do you know who you REALLY are buying from, trying to explain to people that all the items on Amazon aren't all sold by Amazon.
(I am not that shocked that humans are dumb enough to need this spelled out for them when you can look at the listing and it tells you.)
The $80 shipping charge was there on the screen for me to read before I put it in my cart, but so many people just hit buttons & complain later.
Protip:
If it says Sold/Shipped by Amazon - Amazon is selling it to you.
If it says Sold by X & Shipped by Amazon - 3rd party seller kids, coming from an Amazon warehouse.
If it says Sold & Shipped by X - its just someone using the marketplace and if you wonder how they are offering that new video card at $1000 below all the other prices... you shouldn't be allowed to shop online.
The first 2 options are the BEST options because you get Amazon guarantees & help.
Hell I might have "overpaid" by a buck or 2 in the past just to get an Amazon/Amazon or Shipped by Amazon seller version just so I can have that piece of mind.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Really scraping the bottom of the "For the Children!" barrel, there, aren't'cha, sparky?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Its not affecting my business, I just scooped up a few dozen workers at $1 per item to buy the products I'll sell for a $200 margin... Now parents are gonna have to make the decision between buying their kids presents, having a vacation, or working for me/my ilk to afford presents and a vacation
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Of course, we know that these politicians won’t stop it.
We all know that these bots are from Mount Crumpit.
They don’t know, they don’t care,
whether the solution is over there.
Because their solution will always be murky:
just pinch your ears and blame section 230.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
why not?
"Companies can produce more of hot products. "
NOT really.
99% of the goods (not counting Covid and shipping) were ordered and shipped over 6 months ago. Went to distribution and setup to be AT the stores 2 months ago.(love retail)
The prices started out stable and went up, since they hit the stores and sites. by about 20-30%. so that the sale prices are NOW the same as they would be if we didnt have a holiday season.
Lets go back to the old days, and have a Winter festival, and party hardy, and lots of sex and booze.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: why not?
Funny you don't look druish.
Just in time shipping is great... until the entire world STOPS for months.
Something something more concern about the prices of christmas presents than if people can afford the medications they need to live.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Buy low, sell high
Kind of the heart of free market capitalism, that. The "problem" here is that these items' retail prices are set well below their true market value, a situation to which the rational response is to buy them and sell for what people are actually willing to pay for them.
And while the article doesn't put it in the same words, it does hit 2 of the 3 potential solutions: the manufacturers producing more (=increasing supply), customers wanting them less (decreasing demand) and/or raising the retail price to more closely match the expected market value.
Stores putting up artificial restrictions to people buying things is theoretically a solution, but then they'd have to literally refuse to make money to do so. Not much incentive for that. You generally only see that with sales they know are going to sell out in no time anyway.
On the other hand, complaining about people buying stuff for resale (or the tools they use to do so) is not a solution at all, no matter how much we might want stuff on the cheap for ourselves. That's not how our economic system is built.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Beat me to it. So-called scalpers are just retailers dealing at what the market will bear.... and are willing to live with a smaller market share. Those people who learn that someone else got the same item for less money, they're just upset that they "had" to pay more. Them's the breaks, pal.
In point of fact, scalpers cannot be stopped, with the possible exception where a person must physically show up, and a sales limit was put in place at the outset. Even that can be overcome, but it takes a little more effort. And online? No extra effort at all - false names and other ways to get around limits, there are many methods available.
But the real question is, why are there scalpers in the first place? Ah, but that's a question for a different thread. I'll leave it to others to hash that one out. :)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So we should stop complaining about people using bots to buy up all the game consoles, turning around and selling them for almost twice their price, because that’s the free market at work? And that manufacturers should just make more in the middle of a global shortage of most components where they have to compete with almost everyone else for the chips thatare coming out? Is that what you’re saying? Because of so, that’s fucking stupid.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Sucks to be you little Suzy/Timmy.'
Companies can produce more of hot products. Retailers can put in place technical solutions to deal with bots and bulk buyers. And, like me and the Cabbage Patch Kids, kids can learn that they don't actually need the hottest toy on the planet (and parents can realize they don't need to buy their kids those products either).
That strikes me as remarkably similar to the oft-decried 'just nerd harder' argument that TD regularly rips into because 'just make more products' and 'just code better to stop the bots' seems to treat the issue as extremely basic and something that could be solved if the companies really cared to do so.
Could more of a given product be produced? Maybe, it depends on whether there are enough of the parts needed to do so(not a problem if it's just a matter of plastic, more so if you're talking complex electronics), you've still got a question of whether they'll arrive in time and even then you've got to deal with bots who might just scoop up the new batch same as the last.
Could platforms/stores do more to cut down on bots/bulk buyers? Probably, but it's not that simple. It's not like the bot owners scalping people like this are going to see a change made to make it harder and just throw in the towel, they're going to adapt to any changes made and force the platforms to constantly keep adapting in turn, and that's if the platform/store cares enough to do so because whether a bot or a person buys something they're still getting paid, the only person being screwed over is the customer who now faces the choice of insanely overpriced item or do without.
TD has covered a lot of PR fluff bills jousting against imaginary enemies to score points but in this case the problem very much does exist and I'm struggling to see a downside to going after bots that screw over everyone but the ones running them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Same with stocks then right congressman?
So this would stop "bots" from buying stocks and bonds thru algorithm modeling because the little guy can't afford to have a system like that and the buying and selling at speeds normal people can't inflates and deflates the prices only scalpers, aka banks, brokers and hedge funds, benefit from? Or would that hurt your corporate masters? It is all just pandering...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
sure, don't buy items at inflated prices, and leave the 'scalpers' stuck with their inventory.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re
Doesn't work - somebody* will want that toy, or those concert tickets, etc. Just a matter of patience, that's all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re
Not always. OTOH, gaming return policies for your unsold scalped inventory is also a concern.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Want to see scalping stop? Simple - institute price fixing.... by the government, not by some corporate cabal behind closed doors. Simply make it a law that no price for the retail transfer of an item can be for more than the MSRP. But, but, but... you say - companies can simply jack up their MSRP's and then where are we? And you just exposed your forgetfulness of the Law of Supply and Demand. If it's priced too high, the number of items sold will be lower, simple as that. I'm sure you can figure out the rest of this maxim.
Note that a retailer can charge a lower price, just not a higher one. For the same reason, this would not apply to wholesalers, jobbers, etc. Once the law becomes "common" knowledge, no one would respond to a scalper's ad for anything more than MSRP. In fact, a cottage industry might crop up, reporting any attempted scalping.
Now, does this solve anything? Stock still might run out, true, but the stock that was sold went to people who wanted it for what it is, not for an investment (i.e. scalping). Fewer people deprived, and more legitimate demand created, driving the manufacturers to work harder to keep the customers happy, and the bank account even fatter. I'd say that's an overall positive, wouldn't you?
However, there is still a real fly in the ointment, and that is the used market. Details for that have to be fleshed out as well, or this whole concept becomes null and void.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Something something its just like buying bulk bandwidth, you think the markup on christmas toys is bad look at cable!
Such 1st world problems...
Can't get the gaming console/video card/toy we just have to have!
I checked... none of you will actually die without getting these for christmas.
Meanwhile the price fixing of insulin has a bodycount & grinch bots are the thing getting focus.
I hate to break it to everyone...
The world is actually FUCKED.
There is a pandemic, still.
People are trying to pretend we can get back to normal (I'm waiting for the Thanksgiving incubation to finish up).
Our leaders are PISSED that people in the service industry won't go back to being mistreated by Karens for min wage.
Our robot overlord self driving trucks never really took off, perhaps we should have made investments to promote professions that pay really well & don't require a 12 yr degree for an entry level spot.
The can of fixing the infrastructure has been kicked so far down the road that even if we had 5000 truckers appear at the docks ready to haul... the port can't get them loaded & ships offloaded to get us back to normal for a while.
This pandemics been going on for almost 2 years & somehow people think everything SHOULD be okay now.
Take off the rose colored glasses & maybe accept that you won't be getting the hot thing anytime soon, but its not the end of the world.
Somewhere in what passes for a hospital someone is struggling to breathe because someone told the asshole who infected them that the virus isn't real & you can't force us to wear masks!
But yeah Karen, Grinch Bots are the worst thing ever... (just like every fucking year when you can't get the hot item at the lowest price you think you shoudl get).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Congress and government can work on different issues at the same time. Generalizing people angry at scalpers as just being Karens who aren’t concerned with real-world problems is short-sighted and wrong. People who are pissed that they can’t get PS5s or their Switches because of bots are perfectly capable of being angry at the injustices of the world, as well.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"Congress and government can work on different issues at the same time."
[CITATION NEEDED]
"are perfectly capable of being angry at the injustices of the world"
800,000ish dead people wonder where their law demanding Government be truthful about the pandemic is while they debate Grinch Bots.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
War on Christmas
I'm sure the GOP will claim that this is part of the "liberal war on Christmas", but I'm not sure if that makes them for or against this legislation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
