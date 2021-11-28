Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Upstream with a comment building on the assertion that some Minneapolis cops should have been fired:
Yeah, and then they should have been charged with a litany of crimes, like assault (possibly with a deadly weapon), battery, reckless endangerment, etc, and maybe even attempted murder.
Remember, these weapons they used are considered less -lethal. They are NOT non-lethal.
In second place, it's an anonymous response to a Trump lawyer's theories about collusion on the Steele Dossier:
Interesting. Especially when Trump also said this:
Collusion is not a crime, but that doesn’t matter because there was No Collusion
DJT - via Twitter
This was also parroted by his "crack legal team" of Guiliani and Dershowitz.
Tell me again why anyone should give anything even remotely resembling a fuck about some collusion going on? Something like this requires one of those attorney responses that go along the lines of 'OK, so fucking what?'
For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with a comment from Ben about the lawsuit against the Baltimore Police Department over abuse of seizures:
I think it's pretty clear by now that some police departments are simply the best armed and most predatory of street gangs in their respectively localities.
And they want our respect without question?
Next, it's Stephen T. Stone with a comment about the many complaints that Hertz falsely reported rented vehicles as stolen:
Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Thrice is a pattern. Four times or more, it’s an institution. But when a thing happens more than 100 times, it’s practically standard operating procecdure.
Over on the funny side, both winning comments come in response to Ridley Scott blaming everything but poor marketing for his latest movie bombing. First, it's an anonymous comment:
The Last Whatnow?
Techdirt. Literally putting more effort into making the general public aware of this film's existence than the studio's own marketing department ever did.
In second place, it's Norahc with another reaction:
Another old guy raging at the internet? Must be a day ending in a 'y'.
For editor's choice on the funny side, we've got a pair of comments from the Hertz story. First, it's David with a joke about screen refresh rates:
Oddly European headline
"More Than 100 Hertz Customers": shouldn't that be "More than 120 Hertz Customers" in the United States?
Finally, it's an anonymous response to that comment, riffing on the joke:
Hertz does call the cops on vehicle renters with frequency...
That's all for this week, folks!
Reader Comments
No collusion?
Trump's allusion about collusion leads to the conclusion that his illusion is delusion.
