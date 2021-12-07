New York Times Lies About City's Murder Rate, NYPD's Clearance Rate To Sell Fear To Its Readers
There's no reason for the New York Times to be this bad at reporting. It has plenty of resources and a slew of editors, and yet we get headlines like this one, which says something completely false:
If you can't read/see the screenshot, this is the original headline attached to an article that says nothing of the sort:
After Murders ‘Doubled Overnight,’ the N.Y.P.D. Is Solving Fewer Cases
Murders did not "double overnight." The murder rate in New York City hasn't doubled at all. Here's what the murder rate looks like according to the NYPD's own stats:
Want another look at the "doubling" the NYT falsely asserts in its headline? This comes via David Menschel, one of dozens challenging the Times' embrace of "bleeds/leads" rather than the truth:
So, where does this "murders doubled" quote come from? Who knows. The article doesn't provide a source for this supposed direct quote (remember, there are quotes around "Doubled Overnight"). At best, one can extrapolate the statement in the headline from a very different statement provided by a former Baltimore PD officer who is now the director of, um, something called the "John Jay College's NYPD Executive Master's Program."
Here's the NYT pull quote:
“The increase in shootings, that’s got to have a negative impact on clearance rates,” said Peter Moskos, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. “Their caseload literally doubled overnight. The odds are never great. That’s the unfortunate truth.”
The first part ("that's got to have...") is pure speculation. So is the rest of it. Someone asked a cop to offer a statement on cop stuff and received something exonerative from someone who used to be a cop but now teaches a masters program aimed at NYPD officers.
At best, it's maybe "caseloads doubled overnight." But it's unlikely this has happened either. And, if we're going to examine year-to-year crime rates, whatever increases officers in the Bronx (the article occasionally focuses on the family of a Bronx murder victim) have seen in caseloads and reported crimes still cruises along at historic lows for the city that never sleeps.
The headline and the article to a disservice to the purported subject: the survivors of an unsolved murder. Cops have never been great at solving murders and the NYPD is no exception. Unfortunately, the article also lies about clearance rates, which have historically been nowhere near what is claimed by the reporter.
In the years before the pandemic, the New York Police Department was solving nearly 90 percent of the murder cases in the city. But in 2020, as shootings and homicides increased, the percentage of homicides the police solved, a statistic known as the clearance rate, plummeted to around 60 percent, according to the department’s records.
This is just inexcusable. Anyone can pull up these records. The article is (deliberately?) vague about how many "years before the pandemic" it's talking about, but nothing in the NYPD's own records suggests it has maintained a 90% clearance rate for murders.
People cherry-picking data may find a quarter from the last three years that shows something approaching 90% clearance, but the NYPD as a whole has never consistently approached the number stated in this article. And the published numbers have their own problems. Every so often, precincts report clearance rates above 100%, which suggests these are rolling averages that simply add solved cases to the total, no matter how long it has been since the crime was reported.
I would normally use the phrase "to its credit" before reporting that the NYT altered its headline less than a day later to have at least one less lie in it. Instead of "murders doubled," it simply says "murders increased." But "credit where it's due" applies, and the NYT is so far in arrears in the credibility department that no credit will be issued. The NYT added quotation marks to quote something no one actually said and turned a NYPD-oriented professor's speculation into an eye-grabbing "fact."
Its extremely casual relationship with the truth does no favors for the purported subjects of its article: a tortured family hoping for some justice and closure following the senseless murder of their son in a local bodega. Instead of focusing attention on historically low clearance rates, the paper decided to sell fear to its readers. It irresponsibly claimed readers were surrounded by murderers and the police were powerless to stop them.
What the NYT should have asked is why clearance rates were so low, given the NYPD's considerable resources. And it should have asked why it takes a pretty white woman dying to motivate law enforcement to put those considerable resources to use. In the grand scheme of all things policing, nothing means less than the death of a young black man. And that's the real story -- one that the Times chose to ignore in favor of misrepresentations and law enforcement-friendly extrapolation.
Filed Under: journalism, murder rate, nyc, nypd
Companies: ny times
Murders Are Kinda On The Rise, Tho
When you can't afford for the Ferguson Effect to be true, the NYT is Fake News. It's good to see the numbers to make actual comparisons, instead of believing sensationalist newspaper story writers.
Re: NYT is Fake News.
i guess we're supposed to be surprised that the prestigious NYT would behave this way, but NYT has been subjectively manipulating its news reporting for over a century.
NYT and corporate media have a strong political agenda, dominating their alleged professional journalism.
People who share that agenda don't notice, or dismiss hard evidence of it as merely a rare aberration.
Re: Murders Are Kinda On The Rise, Tho
fuck off with this shit, you right wing shill
Re:
When's that ever stopped you?
It is obviously a very sensitive issue but I'd argue we need media regulation. I mean, a huge outfit like NYT flat out lies (I'm not going to mention Fox because it's like mentioning water is wet) or distorts data and nothing happens. No punishment, no real consequence. So they can keep doing it and in the process undermine the very democracy they depend on to exist. I'm not sure how regulations could be enacted without leaving openings to abuse but we should start discussing this to come with feasible ways.
Re:
So you'd rather the government (read: the cops) get to decide what counts as truth? Free speech isn't a guarantee that all speech (or even most of it) is good. It is simply the allowance of good speech to exist when those with power would rather it not.
Re: Re:
That's why I said it's a complex issue. As Mike has already said, you can't prevent someone from yelling "FIRE!" in a crowded theater where there's no fire, cause panic and injuries and expect not to face the consequences for this. That's why we need to start having a serious debate about it.
Re: Re: Re:
"We should start discussing this" and "we need media regulation" is the same line of thinking that gets us "if those nerds would just need harder we could safely backdoor all encryption". The problem is fundamental to the premise: when you put someone in control of a system you necessarily enforce corruption of the system. The corruption doesn't become a possibility, it becomes a command as certain as gravity. For better or for worse, government is the corruption we do together. It is the freedoms we choose to give up and the rights we give away to enforce some (supposedly) acceptable level of corruption so that the caveman from the next cave over doesn't do us even worse. Speech should be left free because the caveman next door cannot hurt you with his words, whatever they may be. If the NYT says something wrong, they should be called out on it. We need free speech to ensure that people always can, because if/when the powers are allowed to choose who can speak who do you think they will choose? You, or the NYT?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
"The problem is fundamental to the premise: when you put someone in control of a system you necessarily enforce corruption of the system. The corruption doesn't become a possibility, it becomes a command as certain as gravity."
I am grieved indeed I have but one "like" to give for that insight.
Re: consequences needed
yeah, the government regulates everything else -- why not erroneous corporate news output ?
The public must be protected from misinformation.
we've already firmly established here that the federal government has authority to implement some exceptions to the 1st Amendment for exigent circumstances that did not exist in year 1789. (?)
Re:
The trouble with regulation of that type is who regulates the regulators. If they end up political appointees (which is the case with so much in the US) then you'd end up in an even bigger mess.
Re: Re:
Indeed. It's very complex and sensitive but we need to have serious, thoroughly discussions about it.
Re: Re: Re:
where should those discussions begin: who gets to control the press, what punishment the press should get for "disobeying orders", or which outlets get an exemption from "the rules" for whatever arbitrary reason? go ahead, start discussing who should control the press, let's see you go down those roads without considering the consequences - I mean, you've already got one foot on the path as it is
Re:
"It is obviously a very sensitive issue but I'd argue we need media regulation. I mean, a huge outfit like NYT flat out lies (I'm not going to mention Fox because it's like mentioning water is wet) or distorts data and nothing happens."
Why?
We don't have this issue in most places in Europe, despite the US and us having more or less the same publishing laws in this regard.
Over in our neck of the woods when a newspaper gets caught lying - not just dropping their own pov, but deceiving - the readership tends to be quick on noticing, criticizing, and the other newspapers catch on to it quickly and the result is noticed in dropping subscription rates.
All you need is a well educated and highly critical readership unwilling to accept all their news from one and the same source and able to exercize critical thinking.
Oh, wait...this is america we're talking about. You in trouble, people...
"I'm not sure how regulations could be enacted without leaving openings to abuse but we should start discussing this to come with feasible ways."
It literally can not be done. And that's not for a lack of trying - various versions of regulating the press has been tried for millennia, ever since the first time some roman senator grew irate of the pundits gossiping about him in the forum romanum.
What you can do is make sure the population is less inclined to believe everything they read. And that's a tall order to make of a nation which is the eldorado of grift and conmanship, where magical thinking is on par with that of the aforementioned roman empire...
Re: Re:
"Over in our neck of the woods when a newspaper gets caught lying - not just dropping their own pov, but deceiving - the readership tends to be quick on noticing, criticizing, and the other newspapers catch on to it quickly and the result is noticed in dropping subscription rates."
As someone originally from the UK, where outlets like the Sun, the Daily Express and the Daily Mail are famous for lying to their readers but still managed to hold enough influence to help sway the Brexit vote (and then continue to lie about its repercussions), I respectfully disagree. Sure, when the News Of The World participated in actual criminal behaviour to help manufacture stories to the point where they were influencing active police investigations, they were shut down. But, it took decades for the Sun to get any real comeback from their lies about the Hillsborough disaster apart from having an entire city boycott them, and that boycott was sadly mitigated in its effects by people buying it for underage boobs, bingo games and cheap holidays.
But, it's hard to see what a real solution to this is. I hate those tabloids with a passion, but I think I'd rather live in a world where they are known liars and I can help educate people about the methods they use to do so, than live in a world where the Tories could have any active influence on what their competitors can print.
could happen, scope cherry picking is all the rage
if 2 murders Sunday night, and 4 murders last night, "doubled overnight"
Crime statistics are notoriously bad and abused to begin with.
I used to work for a city that hired a new chief the same year that I walked in the door. Murders dropped on his arrival, from single-digits, to lower single-digits. Anyways, at the end of his first year he highlighted his success with the murder rate.
I didn't care that he did it, I cared that people started quoting it. At that point I started pointing out that I walked in the door at the same time he did, maybe I scared the murderers away? People always laughed but they never realized I was serious.
The point I was trying to make was, the murder rate did what it did and most likely nothing he, or I did, caused fewer murders to happen. But bad analysis is just gonna happen.
Re:
Causation isn't correlation. Yet the US in particular seems fertile soil for any grifter able and willing to sell someone a bridge. Always has been.
P.T. Barnum owes much of his success to the willingness to fall for a grift seeming to be an intrinsic part of the american cultural identity.
The NYTimes is a paywalled shite hole
That is enough
If the NYPD is solving around 90% of their murder cases, the likelihood of planted evidence doubled overnight.
Well on the one hand they never investigate themselves so there is no way it doubled...
On the other hand this is how Rupert Murdoch is kicking their asses at every turn with bullshit headlines & misleading reporting.
Good to see they have decided to destroy their reputation rather that look for other ways to stay relevant.
Perhaps they can hire BatBoy from the World Weekly News to be their new reporter.
"Clearance" is more a factor of successful prosecution than solving the case--two things which all too often don't equate to the same thing. Actually finding the guilty party may be the nominal goal, but it's not a requirement for clearing cases.
One way to "double the caseload overnight"...
...would be to reassign half of the people working on them.
