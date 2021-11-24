Why Are Drug Prices So High? Because Asshole McKinsey Consultants Figure Out Ways To Re-Patent The Same Drugs Over And Over
Company Promises 'Seamless Parking Experience' In Exchange For The Permission To Track App Users All Over The Internet

Daily Deal: VidToon 2.0 Animated Video Maker

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Nov 24th 2021 10:39amDaily Deal

Creating engaging animated videos is child’s play with VidToon 2.0 Animated Video Maker. You can make animated videos within minutes. Use pre-animated avatars, 100 HD backgrounds, text-to-speech capability, and other valuable and easy-to-use features to start creating your own animation. It's on sale for $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Why Are Drug Prices So High? Because Asshole McKinsey Consultants Figure Out Ways To Re-Patent The Same Drugs Over And Over
Company Promises 'Seamless Parking Experience' In Exchange For The Permission To Track App Users All Over The Internet
Follow Techdirt
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Discord

The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...

Loading...
Recent Stories

Wednesday

12:05 Texas Gas Companies Hit Texas Consumers With 'Whoops You Froze To Death' Surcharge (5)
10:44 Company Promises 'Seamless Parking Experience' In Exchange For The Permission To Track App Users All Over The Internet (10)
10:39 Daily Deal: VidToon 2.0 Animated Video Maker (0)
09:31 Why Are Drug Prices So High? Because Asshole McKinsey Consultants Figure Out Ways To Re-Patent The Same Drugs Over And Over (9)
06:36 Biden FCC Green Lights Yet More Telecom Consolidation With Verizon Tracfone Merger (3)
03:30 Helicopter Footage Obtained By The ACLU Shows Pervasive Surveillance Of Peaceful Anti-Police Violence Protests (36)

Tuesday

19:47 BookTok Shows How Fans Can Power Sales; Imagine What Could Be Done Without Copyright Anxiety (7)
15:48 NSO Made Millions Selling Phone Hacking Tools To The Princes And Kings Of The United Arab Emirates (6)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 306: Lessons From The First Internet Ages (1)
12:05 Lots Of Big Media Companies Had Access To The Facebook Files; Only Gizmodo Decided To Put In The Work To Make Them Public (8)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.