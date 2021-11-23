Ridley Scott Blames His Latest Movie Bombing At The Box Office On Facebook And Millennials, Rather Than Pandemic And Poor Marketing
from the no,-no,-it's-the-kids-who-are-wrong dept
I will admit that, until this morning, I had never heard of Ridley Scott's movie The Last Duel. It was released this fall in theaters only, which is a bold move while we're still dealing with a raging pandemic in which most people still don't want to go sit in a movie theater. And so, the box office results for the movie were somewhat weak. Indeed, it's now Scott's worst performing movie at the box office.
The issue, as many pointed out, was that The Last Duel was targeted at older movie-goers. A historical period piece film about a duel in France? Not exactly a hit among the youth market, and older folks are still the most concerned about COVID (which makes sense, considering it's a lot more deadly the older you get).
A few weeks ago, Scott admitted he was disappointed in the movie's performance at the box office, but compared it to Blade Runner, which also didn't immediately set the world on fire when it was released, and is now a classic.
But, now, having thought about it some more, Scott has decided that it must be Facebook and the kids these days who are at fault for not wanting to see his two and a half hour period piece epic. Going on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, Scott insisted that he had no problems with the way the film was marketed, but ripped into "millennials" (who, um, aren't as young as he seems to think they are) and... Facebook. Because if we've learned anything these days, it's that no matter what goes wrong with your life and plans, you can always blame Facebook for those failures:
“I think what it boils down to — what we’ve got today [are] the audiences who were brought up on these fucking cellphones. The millennian [sic] do not ever want to be taught anything unless you’re told it on a cellphone,” Scott said.
“This is a broad stroke, but I think we’re dealing with it right now with Facebook,” Scott added. “This is a misdirection that has happened where it’s given the wrong kind of confidence to this latest generation, I think.”
I honestly don't even know what any of that means. People had "the wrong kind of confidence" and that's why they didn't want to sit in an enclosed theater for nearly 3 hours to watch a movie about two French guys fighting in the 14th century? And it's because Facebook didn't tell them to go? Does that mean that the movie's social media marketing wasn't well done? Or what?
Not everything is the fault of Facebook (or millennials). Sometimes, people just don't want to watch your movie.
Filed Under: marketing, millennials, ridley scott, social media, the last duel
Companies: facebook
Another old guy raging at the internet? Must be a day ending in a 'y'.
The millennian [sic] do not ever want to be taught anything unless you’re told it on a cellphone
Maybe we'll soon enter the age where "only on cellphones" replaces "only in theaters?"
This is genuinely the first time I've heard of it. I'm neither a millenial nor on facebook though. Marketing his movie by complaining about it's poor performance is an odd choice.
He also doesn't understand when Millennials were born. I'm an older millennial and I was born in 1982 which means I'm 39 years old, and I'm old enough to not want to see his 1492 Columbus apologia in the theaters when it came out.
The Last Whatnow?
Techdirt. Literally putting more effort into making the general public aware of this film's existence than the studio's own marketing department ever did.
And the MPA complains that Techdirt is against them when it's doing its industry (or at least one of its products) a huge favor here!
I heard about it
I heard about it before it came out. It's just that it didn't have enough giant robots to appeal to me.
If you want people to remember this movie...just mention Matt Damon and Ben Affleck...😂
Huh. While I sometimes enjoy a period piece, I am not young, nor do I use facebook. #notyourdemographic
Not to mention that wasn't it that it's older people using Facebook? Ridley Scott has lost the plot (no rhyme intended, but it fits).
just not a theatrical movie
Sorry, Ridley. Theatrical movies have changed and now you need a lot more eye candy and immersive experience to drive people into theaters. This could be through silly comic book stuff, or it could be slightly more elevated, like Dune. But a bunch of medieval people aren't going to do it, not unless it's Game of Thrones: The Movie (and even then, those fans have been so alienated that it's best not to try).
Ha, nice Ridley Scott impression. You really nailed the whole "old person being dismissive of what's currently popular" tone.
First of all most young people are leaving Facebook, we are in a pandemic the movies that might be hits will be aimed at young people older people will watch movies on Disney or hbo max another day old man shouts at the Internet young people are on insta or tik Tok now
The Internet has replaced rock and roll
Anything can be blamed on it
Now if it had been set on Titan or Ganymede...
Legal Aspect
Not to be critical but what legal or technical aspect of this article meshes with the subject of Techdirt?
Does it boil down to "Old Man yells at cloud?"
Techdirt frequently covers stories about noted public figures blaming young people's relationship with technology for various financial failures or social ills.
It doesn't boil down to "old man yells at cloud. It does, however, boil down to "legacy media icon blames current market failure on internet social media and tech-oriented demographics rather than admit his movie lacks market appeal".
Seriously, this isn't the first time Techdirt has covered legacy media whining when the people in it act like this.
The fact that the film had a graphic rape scene—which was also technically a plot point, given that the eponymous duel was literally meant to settle whether the woman was raped by one of the men in the duel—probably didn’t help matters, too. The best marketing in the world can’t overcome a word-of-mouth campaign that tells everyone what the marketing either couldn’t or wouldn’t.
