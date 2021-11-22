Donald Trump Says He's Going To Sue The Pulitzer Committee If They Don't Take Away The NY Times And WaPo Pulitzers
from the dude,-come-on dept
Former President Donald Trump really has perfected every little thing he doesn't like being a grievance that he thinks he can sue over. It's funny because the Republican Party used to insist that "the left" was the party of victimhood, and yet in Trumpist world, they're always victims all the time, and always have to whine about how victimized they are. The latest is that Trump is literally threatening to sue the Pulitzer Prize Committee if they refuse to retract the 2018 prize that was given to the NY Times and the Washington Post for reporting on Russia's attempted interference with the 2016 Presidential campaign.
In a letter sent to the Pulitzer Committee, Trump lawyer Alina Habba has some, well, bizarre theories about basically everything.
... it is hereby demanded that the Pulitzer Prize Board take immediate steps to strip the New York Times and The Washington Post of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting. Pulitzer Prize Board’s failure to do so will result in prompt legal action being taken against it. Please be guided accordingly.
What is the basis for this? Well, Trump is massively exaggerating the recent indictments of Michael Sussmann and Igor Danchenko by a grand jury working with Special Counsel John Durham. Sussmann was indicted for lying to the FBI regarding who he was representing when he spoke with the FBI about concerns associated with what was in the Steele dossier. The Danchenko indictment is moderately more damning in suggesting that he provided sketchy information that ended up in the Steele dossier, but that's got little to do with what the Pulitzer Prize was about.
While it's now fairly clear that parts of the Steele dossier were highly questionable (which was pretty much known from the beginning given the nature of how it was put together), Trumpworld has run ragged in arguing that this means anything at all about Russia's attempted interference is now disproved.
Except, that's not at all true, and Sussmann's indictment isn't even about any of that. The charges for Sussman are entirely related to whether or not he lied to the FBI in a single conversation, not about the dossier, but about who he represented. The charges against Danchencko are also about lying to the FBI, but regarding how he obtained certain information that was eventually passed on to Steele and ended up in the dossier.
But, in Trumpworld, these indictments are being used to claim that anything about "Russia" and the "2016 election" are completely disproved, despite that not being the case at all.
As highlighted in President Trump’s letter, it has recently become apparent that the subject articles were based on incontrovertibly false information provided by dubious sources who were maliciously attempting to mislead the public and tarnish our client’s reputation.
These sources are now facing criminal charges for their illicit conduct. On September 16, 2021, attorney Michael Sussman was charged with providing false statements to the FBI when he reported potential incidents of cooperation between our client and Russia. It has now been revealed that he was acting at the behest of the Clinton Campaign and that the accusations made by him were entirely fabricated.
Thereafter, on November 3, 2021, another analyst associated with the Clinton Campaign, Igor Danchenko, was charged with making false statements to the FBI. Specifically, it is alleged that Mr. Danchenko, who has been identified as a key contributor to the widely debunked “Steele Dossier,” lied to the FBI when he denied colluding with the Clinton Campaign in providing his contributions to same.
Despite these revelations, the Pulitzer Prize Board has failed to take any action to correct, retract, or otherwise repudiate the false reporting contained in the subject articles.
Except, as Liz Dye at Above The Law notes, the vast majority of the reporting that resulted in the Pulitzer Prize had nothing to do with the dossier.
Never mind that the prize encompassed a full year of coverage, including stories about Russia’s social media influence operation and coordination with Wikileaks, Don Jr.’s cack-handed effort to get dirt from a Russian spy — “If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer.” — Michael Flynn’s promise to the Russian ambassador to ditch sanctions once Trump got elected, and FBI Director James Comey’s dismissal. None of which has been disproven.
In fact, only one of the stories for which the prize was awarded had the dossier as its main focus. It referred to the document as “controversial” and acknowledged that the FBI might have paid investigator Chris Steele.
And, even if that wasn't true and the reporting was about the dossier, there's nothing that the committee did that gives a cause of action to Donald Trump. The Pulitzer Prize is, inherently, a subjective opinion of the committee. And that's the committee's own protected speech. The letter claims that the committee awarded the prize "erroneously" to the Times and the Post, but that's not his call, nor is it a legal issue. If the Pulitzers want to give an award to terrible reporting, that's it's fundamentally protected 1st Amendment right.
In short, Trump is saying that the Pulitzer Prize committee is not allowed to express an opinion, and such a threat is fundamentally both petty and censorial. What a sad little man, threatening bogus censorial lawsuits over petty little grievances based on someone's opinion he doesn't like.
Filed Under: donald trump, free speech, journalism, opinion, pulitzer prize, reporting, russia, steele dossier, threats
Companies: ny times, pulitzer committee, washington post
Idiot Amin spouts again. I'm sure he'll have another lolsuit sent.
"were based on incontrovertibly false information provided by dubious sources who were maliciously attempting to mislead the public and tarnish our client’s reputation"
Is this about a pulitzer or the election....
"Please be guided accordingly."
Read as just ignore this shit, Trump's gonna pay me for doing this (despite the sheer number of people he's stiffed before, I'll get paid) and I'm going to waste some time & force you to spend money "defending" yourselves against a completely baseless claim that if state bars actually gave a shit about ethics would get me slapped around.
Re:
you can also read it as, "we get to make public claims in this performative filing and no one can sue us for defamation because it's in a court document or proceeding".
"Man of the Year"
Can we sue Michigan to take down the Pumpkin's fake "man of the year" award...😂
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "Man of the Year"
À propos of nothing, I love your public domain avatar!
Specifically, it is alleged that Mr. Danchenko, who has been identified as a key contributor to the widely debunked “Steele Dossier,” lied to the FBI when he denied colluding with the Clinton Campaign in providing his contributions to same.
Interesting. Especially when Trump also said this:
Collusion is not a crime, but that doesn’t matter because there was No Collusion
DJT - via Twitter
This was also parroted by his "crack legal team" of Guiliani and Dershowitz.
Tell me again why anyone should give anything even remotely resembling a fuck about some collusion going on? Something like this requires one of those attorney responses that go along the lines of 'OK, so fucking what?'
The left is the party of FAKE victimhood. And the Washington Post has already had to "correct" over a dozen articles about this debunked nonsense. Any honorable organization would have already returned their Pulitzer. This Pulitzer should go on the same shelf as their Janet Cooke Pulitzer.
Re:
If you're talking about the US, there is no party that uniformly represents "the left". Dems are center-left at leftmost, if we're lucky, and that's not to saying anything of the Socialists, the Working Families Party, the Greens, etc.
Re: Re:
Dems are center at leftmost. If we take "center" to be what the majority of US voters want, single-payer healthcare, prison reform, lowering of prescription drug costs, etc, then that is the center. Bernie Sanders, if anything is a moderate because his policies tend to agree with the majority of voters. Everyone to the right of Bernie is to the right of the center.
Re: Re: Re:
Nah, Center is the middle ground between capital and labor, between the 99% and the 1%, and between corporations and People Who Work For A Living.
Left is where most informed voters are -- where the government provides services that benefit the majority of citizens, such as utilities, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and preventing corporate exploitation
Right is where the rich and their uneducated rubes live - reduce or eliminate taxes on companies and the rich and remove all barriers to profit (even at the expense of their workers' health and safety, the environment or the rest of the country)
The Dem party is slightly right of center (thanks to their majority corporate-owned politicians) and the Repubs are so far right you'd need the Hubble to find them.
Re:
You owe me a new Irony-O-Meter.
He Shall Overcomb said many times Twitter was unfair to him, when they were giving him favored treatment.
Then, when he's finally kicked off for trying to overthrow democracy, he starts a new social media site. Fails
Tries again, this time breaking the TOS of the software he uses.
And you can't say anything critical of his new site according to his TOS.
Uh huh.
Re:
And the Washington Post has already had to "correct" over a dozen articles about this debunked nonsense.
And how many stories have Trump-loving publications corrected regarding false allegations of voter fraud? Or made up claims about "anti-conservative" bias?
A good news org issues corrections when they make mistakes. But the underlying reporting that was behind these Pulitzers was not faulty. I'm among the first to call out bullshit reporting by the major publications (including the NY Times and WaPo, see: https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20211027/00044947827/let-me-rewrite-that-you-washington-post-misin forms-you-about-how-facebook-weighted-emoji-reactions.shtml and https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20210822/23380147412/ny-times-washington-post-criticize-facebook-b ecause-chicago-tribune-had-terrible-headline.shtml ) but this is totally unrelated to your dear leader demanding someone change their opinion or face legal consequences.
Can't you admit that your idol is a censorial buffoon here? Or is that too much for you?
Re: Re:
I'm feeling especially vicious, so I'm going to say "dear leader" is made of relatively short words, as is 'idol' ... but "censorial buffoon"? I think that might just be too many big words for them.
Re: Re: Re:
Then whaddya think of my proposal: BOB, the Bumbling Orange Buffoon?
Re:
How can you really say that when the RIGHT has been complaining about being the victim of voter fraud that cost Trump the election for over a year now, with absolutely zero evidence to support the claims.
Oh, except for all the Republicans that have been caught using dead relatives to vote twice for Trump, so it seems that there was some voter fraud but it was done by republicans for Trump.
Let’s not forget that Republicans are also the party of the Religious Right, which has constantly complained about being “persecuted” whenever a law is passed or a government edict is handed down that supposedly “attacks” religion but actually does no such thing (e.g., mask and vaccine mandates).
Republicans are also the party most closely associated these days with white supremacist groups, which have constantly complained about being the “real victims” of racism when literally anything tries to tear down the vestiges of white supremacy within the institutions and systems of the United States.
And conservatives love to crow about how they’re being attacked by “cancel culture”, but they had no problem with people being “cancelled” when it was people they wanted to see “cancelled” getting that treatment.
Per usual, every accusation is a confession with these chumps.
Re:
So were you full ragetears when you wrote that? Or were you doing that thing where you yell “I’m not crying” while you wipe tears and snot all over the place?
Re:
The left is the party of FAKE victimhood.
For a minute there, I thought you were going to follow with "I know you are, but what am I?"
Re:
Last I checked, there were no politically active COMMUNISTS in America.
The Dems are firmly right, with maybe a bit of democratic socialism if they actually decided to stop sucking their paymasters' collective dicks.
Credebility Loss
But this a rather egregious moral mistake. Decisions like this is why trust in the press, and america's institutions are declining. Pulitzer has a pretty clear decision to make: take away the the award, or say goodbye to their credibility.
Re: Credebility Loss
Thank you Koby. Rubles well spent.
And now...A Scotsman on a horse.
Re: Credebility Loss
But this a rather egregious moral mistake.
What is? Be specific. What is the "egregious moral mistake" here?
Decisions like this is why trust in the press, and america's institutions are declining
Lol. Koby, you regularly cite debunked nonsense talking points from Fox News. Shut the fuck up.
Pulitzer has a pretty clear decision to make: take away the the award, or say goodbye to their credibility.
Again, why should they take away the award when it was awarded for ACCURATE reporting? Again, the reporting that won the award was not about the dossier. So, please, educate us.
Re: Re: Credebility Loss
No, it's not accurate reporting. For example, the first article that they did, regarding the Flynn-Kislyak ambassador meeting, was a lie. It turns out that the FBI had a transcript of the meeting all along. The transcript was later released, and nothing illegal was found at all in the conversation. The amazon post was being fed disinformation from the fbi, and they bought it hook, line, and sinker.
In going down the pulitzer list, I can already tell that there's some sleazy reporting in every one of their other stories as well. I trust that everyone here is intelligent enough to perform internet searches on non-censored engines to be able to find that documented criticism, if you so choose. Mike is sounding very jealous of certain news organizations that have managed to remain trusted by large numbers of Americans. Don't throw your reputation away with these stinker stories.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Credebility Loss
Koby, you're an ignorant fool or an easily mislead buffoon.
You have spent years on this site spewing blatant false information. You're misunderstanding of how media works is not surprising, but really, you should shut the fuck up.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Credebility Loss
I have more than enough savvy to understand how media has failed. I think you would do well to also explore how it has gone from being trusted, so being ridiculed by large swaths of the population. Childish name calling won't make the problem go away and regain the media's reputation.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Credebility Loss
Not until you admit you're a fucking Nazi.
Re: Have you tried digging up?
"Childish name calling won't make the problem go away and regain the media's reputation."
Being an snowflake douchecanoe ain't doing anything for yours...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Credebility Loss
[Asserts facts not in evidence]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Credebility Loss
Sir, this is an Arby's.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Credebility Loss
"I have more than enough savvy..."
Are you performance artist?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Credebility Loss
I have more than enough savvy
No, you don't, Koby. You don't. You have no savvy at all.
how media has failed
You are conflating many things here, because it suits your ignorant narrative. The media makes plenty of mistakes. We call them on their mistakes all the time here. But EVEN SO, you are deflecting from the fact that (1) just because they make some mistakes is not he same as (2) all reporting that disfavors the idol you worship is wrong and (more importantly) (3) none of that means that Trump gets to tell the Pulitzers what to do and who they should award a prize to.
I think you would do well to also explore how it has gone from being trusted, so being ridiculed by large swaths of the population
I've written extensively on the problems in the media -- but much of that is driven by them trying to appease grifters like you, and supporting the idea that there are "two sides" to every issue. In other words, the distrust in the media has been driven by your heroes exploiting the system, not a few reporting mistakes like you claim.
Childish name calling won't make the problem go away and regain the media's reputation.
I'm not here to "regain the media's reputation" and I call you names because you're a fucking ignorant troll. I engaged with you politely in the past. But you continued to lie and spew nonsense, and you refused to respond to multiple requests to back up your nonsense. So, I will call you names, not because it's childish, but because you deserve it, you ignorant buffoon.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Credebility Loss
Dude, you don't even have enough savvy to understand section 230, like that time when you stated that Facebook could use §230 to dismiss a lawsuit over its own speech!
Re: Re: Re: Credebility Loss
The transcript was later released, and nothing illegal was found at all in the conversation.
And yet:
Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents in early 2017 when he was asked if he discussed sanctions with the ambassador.
So the transcript was fine, nothing to see there, and Flynn lied despite not having to? That's the problem with you people - you never ask yourself why that shitbag felt the need to lie about something that "wasn't illegal or improper."
Re: Re: Re: Credebility Loss
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Translation: Fact-free
Re: Re: Re: Credebility Loss that you never had to begin with
"I can already tell that there's some sleazy reporting in every one of their other stories as well."
Cool now just list specifically what reporting is shoddy making sure to cite your sources...
Oh wait not citing your sources for your bullshit is what got you kicked out of two schools this year.
Re: Re: Re: Credebility Loss
That's a roundabout way of saying "I won't show you my sources to justify what I said, so go fuck yourself".
Move over, Koby. Let Lostinlodos take his turn, at this point you're just embarrassing yourself.
Re: Credebility Loss
This coming from somebody who thinks facebook can use §230 to dismiss a lawsuit over facebook's own speech.
How come you have never admitted you were wrong in that assertion?
Or they can say STFU, our opinions are our own and they are protected protected speech.
Re: Male Pattern Credebility Loss
“ goodbye to their credibility.”
You know who else said goodbye to their credibility?
Re: Re: Male Pattern Credebility Loss
That's imllying Koby had any credibility in the first place.
Re: Re: Re: Male Pattern Credebility Loss
The truly sad thing is that he did, for a time there they were actually capable of making insightful comments and engaging in worthwhile discussions but as time went on it became more and more clear that they were not commenting in good faith and were just here to cheerlead for the professional victims/'very good people' with anything else the exception rather than the rule.
Re: Credebility Loss
or say goodbye to their credibility
So the Pulitzer committee is going to lose credibility with a bunch of red hat retards who think everything outside their bubble is bullshit, fake news, or alternative facts...to be honest, that doesn't mean nearly as much as you think it does.
Re: Re: Credebility Loss
Please try to avoid stuff like 'retard' when making your point, not only does it undermine your comment people with mental issues beyond their control really don't deserve to be lumped in with that lot.
Re: Credebility Loss
First off, America was partially founded on DISTRUST of anuthing that could be manipulated by the state to disenfranchise the "common man" (ie, anyone who wasn't British). That's largely why America's institutions are schizophrenic and largely override one another.
Secondly, and partly as a result of said schizophrenia, these institutions have become bloated, myopic, selfish, incompetent and INSANELY SPITEFUL and if the CIA nad FBI is of any indication, all of America's institutions are rotten to the core.
Lastly, it's people like you that keep propping up powerhungry bastards like the Kochs and Rupert Murdoch, who, by the way, are the engineers behind THIS wave of anti-intellectualism.
Not like you care, since they're on YOUR side.
Re: Re: Credebility Loss
For now... The moment the convenient idiots become inconvenient, they'll get tossed under the bus. And even then, a majority of them will think it's all right.
Re: Credebility Loss
Seeing as this bunch of replies are aimed at Koby, I've got the ultimate rush for him:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ityjblbczI
Koby, expect to see this a whole lot more, cause I'm sure others will pick it up and run with it as well, just as I will post it every time I see your name come up.
Imagine a world where this was given the coverage it deserved.
Somewhere after the obits & classifieds & only if they needed filler.
He isn't POTUS anymore, there is no fucking reason to give him more coverage. He helped murder citizens with his lies & fake medical information & for some reason because he threatens to file yet another meritless bullshit lawsuit (I mean of the 3 million hes threatened to file has he met one he hasn't run away from yet?) people care?
Racist Con-Man with badly executed make-up & fake hair flails around trying to get 15 min more fame. Let him get his ass on My Pillow Guys "news" site & ignore him.
He doesn't matter & is a well known liar.
His lies inspired an attempted coup of the government so he could stay in office and kill another million citizens with his lies.
He ruined the nation & managed to push our government into being his own petty grievance enforcers & yes men who will support him saying the sky is hot pink because keeping him happy means the base of idiots will support them too.
When your toddler misbehaves you put them in timeout, you don't make them the defacto leader of the house.
I feel that the Pulitzer Committee ought to refer to the Arkell vs. Pressdram reply from the Private-Eye
https://lettersofnote.com/2013/08/07/arkell-v-pressdram/
There is a third way to look at this
It's not binary: Trump can be wrong and the NYT/WP should return their Pulitzers.
Re: There is a third way to look at this
Please give some specific reasons why they should return their Pulitzers?
Please be as succinct and specific as you are able to while articulating your reasons.
Re: Re: There is a third way to look at this
Wait, I thought you wanted a reply and then you throw in that impossibly high bar?! Shame! /s
Not a 1st Amendment issue, not censorship
when a sad little ex-president would like less coverage of his pathetic attempts of tilting the table in the 2016 election, and abuses the court system for converting money he does not actually have into nuisance for his advantage like he has done most of his life.
This is just the U.S. legal system inherently being a tool for letting money (or rather access to money) buy injustice, and since the targets here actually also have money, there is not a lot of injustice Trump will be able to buy.
Re: Not a 1st Amendment issue, not censorship
I'll bite.
How is someone attempting to control someone else's speech through the courts not a First Amendment issue or censorship?
Re: Re: Not a 1st Amendment issue, not censorship
Because he is a private citizen, even if he still considers himself president. And this performative suit has about the same likelihood of becoming a First Amendment issue due to government action as a confetti bomb has for becoming an act of war.
Re: Re: Re: Not a 1st Amendment issue, not censorship
Psst: civil suits that seek to enjoin or punish speech are using state action to suppress speech and are inherently a 1st Amendment issue. I mean, if you knew anything at all about the law you would know this.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Not a 1st Amendment issue, not censorship
Let's not forget that he is suing over speech that occured during his time as moron in chief, making this a compelled speech argument as well.
Re: Re: Re: Not a 1st Amendment issue, not censorship
https://www.popehat.com/2016/06/11/hello-youve-been-referred-here-because-youre-wrong-about-the-firs t-amendment/
Just because it will likely fail doesn't mean it wasn't tried
When you involve the government the first amendment comes into play. The second a private citizens goes from asking or even demanding that someone change what they've said to threatening legal action it goes from one person making use of their first amendment rights to respond to another's use to a first amendment issue.
Most deranged old men can only yell at clouds but when you have money, you can sue them too.
I'm curious. What cause of action does Trump have here? In what way is he damaged by the Pulitzer board refusing to strip the awards, such that he'd have standing for a lawsuit? I see this being smacked down relatively quickly for failure to state a claim.
from the dude,-come-on dept
Like most lawsuits from Trumpland, the point of this one is not ... how to explain the scope of the "not" ... not anything to do with winning a lawsuit or what the law might let one enforce. Not anything to do with the WaPo or the NYT's reporting or with their Pulitzer Prize. Not anything to do with the events it says it is about.
The letter, and the lawsuit if one follows, are PR to be lapped up by people who are already convinced that "the mainstream media" has zero standards, lies all the time, and that the only source of truth is DJT who is Fighting For You. The letter has no other function. Ahh, that "no" is the scope of the "not."
Some people claim the Steel dossier disproves Trump's collusion with Russia.
Others, in contrast, actually have at least some knowledge about how investigations work.
Paraphrased song line, "It's my history and I'll change it if I want to."
Re:
Dick Clark much? ;) But seriously, good parody.
For the younger set: the song "It's My Party" was sung by Leslie Gore, and released in 1963. She did this at age 16, no less!
When you want to/are doing X, first blame the other person of X
It's funny because the Republican Party used to insist that "the left" was the party of victimhood, and yet in Trumpist world, they're always victims all the time, and always have to whine about how victimized they are.
Every accusation a confession, every self-given label a rejection of.
Re: When you want to/are doing X, first blame the other person o
Straight out of the Roy Cohn playbook.
