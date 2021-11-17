Wherein The Copia Institute Tells The Eleventh Circuit That Florida's SB 7072 Law Violates Our Rights
from the sticking-it-to-everyone-to-stick-it-to-facebook dept
We've talked a lot about the Florida law SB 7072 that attempts to regulate social media platforms. In broad strokes, it tries to constrain how at least certain Internet platforms moderate their platforms by imposing specific requirements on them about how they must or may not do so. That law is now being challenged in court. The district court enjoined it, and Florida has now appealed to the Eleventh Circuit to have the injunction overturned. This week the Copia Institute joined others in filing amicus briefs in support of maintaining the injunction.
As we told the told the court, the Copia Institute wears two hats: One hat we wear is as commentators on the issues raised by the intersection of technology and civil liberties, which laws like Florida's impact. Meanwhile, the other hat is the one we wear by sitting at this crossroads ourselves, particularly with respect to free speech.
To operate Techdirt, the Copia Institute needs robust First Amendment protection, and also Section 230 protection, to both convey our own expression and to engage with our readers, including in our comments section. Unfortunately the Florida law impermissibly targets both sets of rights. And this constitutional and statutory incursion affects every Internet platform, and all the user speech they facilitate, including us and ours, even if we don't all fall directly into its crosshairs.
The Florida law's enforcement crosshairs are especially arbitrary, ostensibly targeting companies with very high revenue, or very large audiences, unless, of course, they happen to also own a theme park… But one thing we told the court is that the specific details don't really bear on the law's overall constitutional and statutory defects. Part of the reason is because if Florida could pick these arbitrary criteria, which might not apply to certain platforms, another state could pass a law with different criteria that would reach more, and then these platforms would still be left having to cope with a fundamentally impermissible law.
Also, it's not clear that even small entities like ours might not be able to attract the larger audiences the Florida law describes since that's at the very heart of what we try to do as an enterprise: have reach and influence. The point of the First Amendment is to make it possible for outlets like ours to connect with readers – only thanks to laws like this, we could end up punished with onerous regulation we couldn't possibly comply with should we succeed. And that sort of punitive deterrence to expression is not something the First Amendment, or even Section 230, permit.
But even if Techdirt could remain safe from the reach of a law like this, it would still hurt us if it hurt other platforms, because we need the help of other platforms to help our message get out too. Indeed, the whole point of the Florida law is ostensibly to help people use these other platforms to get their messages out. Only the upshot is that the law does the exact opposite by salting the regulatory earth so that no platform can safely exist to help users do that.
Filed Under: 11th circuit, amicus brief, comments, florida, free speech, moderation, section 230, social media
On another note:
Don't the Nazis, grifters, and paranoiacs (but I repeat myself) who get banned from certain social media have their own social media, such as Gab and Parler? If so, why do we even need overbearing and oppressive laws like Florida's?
Re: On another note:
(BTW, I know the reason why laws like Florida's are made in order that websites be forced to accept people they don't want. I was asking the question rhetorically).
Re: On another note:
If so, why do we even need overbearing and oppressive laws like Florida's?
Because we should, nay MUST get punished for pointing out that they're assholes no one wants to associate with.
So assholey that they've had to go make their own clubhouse. They didn't feel safe in ours, because we're both oppressive and sheeple at the same time. Making a clubhouse takes work. That cuts into the free time they have while not working, collecting disability, and any other excuse they have for realizing what 'at-will' employment means once it's too late. And that work could otherwise be directed to us 'Mericuns really want - libruls defeeted, soshullism defeeted, aborshuns gone (praise the lord!), and their fucking guns.
How can you plot a successful insurrection with an ignorant group of simpletons if you've got to divert the smart(?) ones to 'compooter stuff' like making a functional social media site that doesn't suck? That's what, a half dozen or so less guns to fight if us commie assholes come a knocking? Whaddif us sheep finally come for their guns while they're farting around learning to code?
We created them. We made them create a space where their ideas could flourish, outside the oppressive cloud of 'big tech' and us commie, socialist, racist, atheist, anti-gun, straight on the fucking highway to hell libtard scum. Why wouldn't they hate us for it?
The lawmakers behind this bill want a less communications-friendly Internet. The language of the bill may not say as much, but the intent certainly does.
Re:
No, Stephen, you targeted "communications", and that's not their intent at all. Their intent is to poison any and all communications outlets, bringing the content of those media down to the lowest possible level of sewer-dom. You could say (and should have said) that this law, and comparable ones from other states, is intelligent conversation-hostile. The do want to see communications, but they want it to contain as little as possible intelligent conversation amongst the public.
Always remember, an informed public is dangerous to its government. The coroallary being, a split public, some portion of which has been informed by dis- and mis-information, is the best thing a government could wish for.
Remember too, that ancient Chinese curse: "May you live in interesting times". We sure are living under that curse right now, aren't we though.
Re: Re:
you got some points on that Sumgai.
But can we add abit more.
In a capitalist system, every one wants their pennies.
If you arnt paying off the right groups, you arnt doing it right.
Its like the RIAA, and every Music box in every bar. There is a Fee for it. ANd you cant use your OWN machines. $2000 per month and you can only play this many songs, OR we increase the charge.
IF' you took all the companies names in the USA and required them to use the Original Company owners names. There would probably be < 20 names for all the stores and restaurants, all the Washing machines and dryers, Everything would have <20 names for all of the stores and companies in this country.
Except it is. Communication is a two-way street; what these lawmakers want—regardless of whether they’ll own up to it—is to turn the Internet into a broadcast network, especially if that broadcasts their specific brand of lies.
Communication and passing on information.
First way for Social interaction was passing word of mouth.
Which can get abit Garbled.
Then we had Basic paper, and walls to write on to pass on information into the future.
Then books
Newspapers
Then a Big change the printing press, to make it EASY to make more newspapers and books.
THEN we got Wired
Then Radio(these 2 may be reversed)^
Then we still had newspapers and News from around the world, Much quicker.
Then we installed radio(wide band communications on Phones) onto the Wired phone system.
Then we keep trying to get High speed communications for the Whole world.
Communication with the ability to show every Movie, TV series, News article, to have conversations and discussions from around the world. The ability to Share info and Thoughts from nation to nation, and person to person.
Insted of waiting for the news to get to you by Walking, by horse, by ship, by newsboy, by this and that and Any other way. You can now find the weather in Bangladesh, in seconds to see if they are going to have a flood, while you are sitting on the toilet. Insted of 2 months, 2 weeks, tomorrow.
Those nations that Declare they are free and open to the citizens of the nations, NOW can have that freedom of opinion, insted of being in the dark and only listening to those with the MOST money. But even then, as has been shown in the past, Corps and some, tend to create the business of Information control. You can have the BEST country in the world. But the control of Information is control of the people and the Gov.
Being able to hear/listen/see, HOW your nation communicates with each other, can tell a gov. MORE then anything about its people. Watch the information being spread. See what the people See and THINK they see.
Chastise those that make OPINIONS out of information/news. News is simple, and NOT glorified. IF you keep it to Facts.
Hope that all makes sense. My fingers cant keep up at times.
