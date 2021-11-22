Hikvision's Director Of Cybersecurity And Privacy Says IoT Devices With Backdoors 'Can't Be Used To Spy On Companies, Individuals Or Nations'

NSO Pegasus Malware Deployed To Spy On Palestinian Human Rights Activists
Mon, Nov 22nd 2021 12:09pm

Hikvision describes itself as "an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency". It hasn't cropped up much here on Techdirt: it was mentioned earlier this year as one of two surveillance camera manufacturers that had been blacklisted by the US government because they were accused of being "implicated in human rights violations and abuses" in Xinjiang. Although little-known in the West, Hikvision is big: it has "more than 42,000 employees, over 20,000 of which are R&D engineers." Given the many engineers Hikvision employs, the following comment by Fred Streefland, Director of Cybersecurity and Privacy at Hikvision EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), reported by IPVM, is rather remarkable:

even devices with backdoors can't be used to spy on companies, individuals, or nations. The security features built into devices, networks, and data centres, combined with end-users data-protection responsibilities, make espionage and other misuses of backdoors impossible.

Streefland expanded on why data protection laws make espionage "impossible":

the end-users who buy these cameras are responsible for the data/video footage they generate. In other words, they're the data custodians who process the data and control the video footage, which is legally required to be kept private. Secret access to video footage on these devices is impossible without the consent of the end-user.

An interesting theory, but not one that security guru Bruce Schneier has much time for. IPVM asked him to comment on Streefland's statements:

I would say that only someone who doesn't understand cybersecurity at all would say something like that. But he's a CSO [Chief Security Officer], so he's probably deliberately saying something that stupid in order to sell you something.

That's a polite way to put it. As many stories on Techdirt attest, IoT products in general, and video cameras in particular, have huge security problems, often caused by backdoors, that have led to all kinds of spying at every level.

It seems that someone at Hikvision has realized just how ludicrous Streefland's comments were. The original source for the IPVM story is an interview with Streefland published by Benchmark Magazine. That interview is taken almost verbatim from a post on Hikvision's own blog, called "Debunking myths in the security industry." By an amazing coincidence, both the original interview and the blog post now lead to "404 not found" messages. Happily, the Internet Archive's indispensable Wayback Machine still has copies of both the interview and the blog post, where Streefland's words of wisdom quoted above can be found, along with some other choice thoughts on security.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter, Diaspora, or Mastodon.

Filed Under: backdoors, cybersecurity, fred streefland, iot, privacy, surveillance
Companies: hikvision

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Nov 2021 @ 12:56pm

    Certainly makes the decision to not use their products an even easier sell!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 22 Nov 2021 @ 1:03pm

    Even a person

    Of limited knowledge, given a minute or 2, it could be explained to them How it can be done.
    Esp. With builtin programming to Only send to a 3rd party the data recorded.
    Unless you have abit of knowledge, you would not know how to redirect it or take Full control of the device.

    I prefer Full control, as well as control over WHO is an offsite storage.
    The USA has this interesting law, even mentioned here. 3rd party data and info Can be searched by policing agencies. And 3rd parties May not have security Built, properly.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mononymous Tim (profile), 22 Nov 2021 @ 1:13pm

    Lemme guess...

    He "promoted" from Sales/Marketing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anon E. Mous (profile), 22 Nov 2021 @ 1:18pm

    The security features built into devices, networks, and data centres, combined with end-users data-protection responsibilities, make espionage and other misuses of backdoors impossible.

    You have to be kidding. The only way Streefland truly believes the spin in how comment he made is if there are two men named Mr. Rourke and Tattoo standing behind him

    You have to be living in Fantasy Land to be thinking that leaving a backdoor open isnt an issue, if you leave a backdoor open bad guys will take advantage of it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 22 Nov 2021 @ 3:27pm

    Occam's razor

    Yep, Fred Streefland is a complete fucking moron.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    katsai (profile), 22 Nov 2021 @ 3:35pm

    I can't decide if this is a perfect example of Hanlon's Razor, or if it's actual evil. Given that a corporate mouthpiece is spouting this insanity, it really could go either way.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


