Hey North Face! Our Story About You Flipping Out Over 'Hey Fuck Face' Is Not Trademark Infringement
Brazil's Fake News Legislation Moves Forward, Gets Slightly Better And Way Worse

Daily Deal: TREBLAB FX100 Extreme Bluetooth Speaker And TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Earbuds Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Nov 15th 2021 10:41amDaily Deal

This great bundle includes 2 products: TREBLAB FX100 Extreme Bluetooth Speaker and TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. FX100 is certified shock-proof, dust-proof, and IPX4 water-resistant making it fully equipped to endure all types of adventures — all while keeping the party going. X5 is designed to make listening to your favorite music while exercising, traveling, or working an absolute dream. It uses expandable silicone tips to reduce outside noise so it can deliver clear, crisp stereo-quality sound thanks to the advanced 8.2mm drivers. The bundle is on sale for $99

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Hey North Face! Our Story About You Flipping Out Over 'Hey Fuck Face' Is Not Trademark Infringement
Brazil's Fake News Legislation Moves Forward, Gets Slightly Better And Way Worse
Follow Techdirt
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Discord

The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...

Loading...
Recent Stories

Monday

15:51 [UPDATED]: Myanmar's Military Junta Sentences American Journalist To Eleven Years In Prison (3)
13:33 Does Copyright Give Companies The Right To Search Your Home And Computer? (26)
12:09 Lawsuit Claims A Zoom Call Was Unlawful Imprisonment (3)
10:46 Brazil's Fake News Legislation Moves Forward, Gets Slightly Better And Way Worse (0)
10:41 Daily Deal: TREBLAB FX100 Extreme Bluetooth Speaker And TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Earbuds Bundle (0)
09:30 Hey North Face! Our Story About You Flipping Out Over 'Hey Fuck Face' Is Not Trademark Infringement (51)
06:24 Hacker Tricked Robinhood Support Into Revealing Data Of 5 Million Users (4)

Sunday

13:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (2)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: November 7th - 13th (1)

Friday

19:39 Fifth Circuit Awards Immunity To Cop Who Thought It Would Be A Good Idea To Jump On A Moving Car And Kill The Driver (40)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.