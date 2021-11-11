Daily Deal: Shells Personal Cloud Computer
from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept
With Shells you can unlock the full performance and experience of a desktop computer on any device; an old Chromebook, your TV, tablet, and more. Launch any virtual desktop in less than five minutes! Powered by the cloud, you can download, store, access, and edit your files on any device. Start a project on your phone during your bus journey home, and finish up right where you left off on your TV in the comfort of your living room. With Shells, your computer is with you anywhere, anytime. A one year subscription on the Basic plan (40 GB storage, 2 GB memory) is on sale for $65, on the Plus plan (80 GB storage, 4 GB memory) for $95, or on the Pro plan (160 GB storage, 8 GB memory) for $195. Use the code SAVE15NOV for an additional 15% off.
Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Add Your Comment