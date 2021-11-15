Does Copyright Give Companies The Right To Search Your Home And Computer?
from the it-shouldn't dept
One reason why copyright has become so important in the digital age is that it applies to the software that many of us use routinely on our smartphones, tablets and computers. In order to run those programs, you must have a license of some kind (unless the software is in the public domain, which rarely applies to modern code). The need for a license is why we must agree to terms and conditions when we install new software. On Twitter, Alvar C.H. Freude noticed something interesting in the software licence agreement for Capture One: "world-class tools for editing, organizing and working with photos" according to the Danish company that makes it (found via Wolfie Christl). The license begins by warning:
if you do not agree to the terms of this license, you may not install or use the software but should promptly return the software to the place where you obtained it for a refund.
That's normal enough, and merely reflects the power of copyright holders to impose "take it or leave it" conditions on users. Less common is the following:
Capture One or a third-party designated by Capture One in its sole discretion has the right to verify your compliance with this License at any time upon request including without limitation to request information regarding your installation and/or use of the Software and/or to perform on-site investigations of your installation and use of the Software.
If you use Capture One, you must provide "without limitation access to your premises, IT systems on which the Software is installed", and "Capture One or an Auditor may decide in their sole discretion to apply software search tools in accordance with audits."
That is, thanks to copyright, a company is perfectly able to demand the right to access a user's premises, the computer systems they use, and to run search tools on that system as part of an audit. Although this applies to business premises, there's no reason a software license could not demand the same right to access somebody's home. In fact, there are really no limits on what may be required. You're not obliged to agree to such terms, but most people do, often without even checking the details.
The fact that such requirements are possible shows how far copyright has strayed from the claimed purpose of protecting creators and promoting creativity. Copyright has mutated into a monster because it was never designed to regulate activities, as it does with software, just static objects like books and drawings.
Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter, Diaspora, or Mastodon.
Originally published on the Walled Culture blog.
Filed Under: contract, copyright, license, searches
Companies: capture one
I have it on good authority that outside of Belgium such clauses are unenforceable. So all you have to do is tell them to get lost. No matter what the contract says, they have no authority to do anything other than file a beach of contract in an appropriate court of law.
Re:
Though if such clauses are unenforceable, don't they lose the right to sue people over "breach of contract" too, over unenforceable terms? If they can still sue you over such terms, it's kinda as bad.
Re: Re:
Unless the law is completely insane(I know, try to restrain your laughter) then suing over an unenforceable clause would almost have to be prohibited, otherwise the clause is still very much in effect the only thing that's changed is the method for enforcing violations.
Standard enterprise license tools
Not sure why the shock and outrage about this. I have seen these installation audit terms in contracts going back decades. No company is going to bother a home user that might have installed it on more than 1 PC, but a 100+ person company that might have bought a single license and then installed it on everyone's PC would have the audit provision enforced if there is sufficient reason to suspect that the license has been breached.
This might be triggered if phone-home numbers aren't a match for the number of seats that were purchased, but in most cases it is when a former employee becomes a whistleblower and turns the company into to the vendor.
Re: Standard enterprise license tools
"No company is going to bother" is the lousiest excuse for obscene licensing terms that I ever heard. If a company does not want my business, it is not going to get it and I'll make sure to tell the seller why I return the ware.
I once bought a score of Bach's Toccata and Fugue BWV565 because I wanted to play it on accordion. The score contained a notice on the first page that performances were required to be unchanged from what was in the score and had to prominently meantioned the version used in any performance. The change with regard to Bach's autograph were proposals which organ section (not even indivdual registers) to use. Puh-lease.
Ridiculous and definitely unenforceable as this crap was, I returned the score, let both the publisher and seller know why (I could not even have made an accordion arrangement or put a recording of mine online while heeding those terms that had absolutely no place in an unmodified centuries-old work) and what I thought of such terms, and sent my business elsewhere.
"Oh surely they wouldn't" is the lousiest idea ever and one of the most important facilitators of the worst atrocities in human history, long before Shakespeare made it a core theme of "The Merchant of Venice".
If people threaten you with outlandish consequences, don't give them your money or business, and don't vote them into office. Whether or not you believe them to be capable of following through with their threats, just giving them the excuse "but people knew what this meant and accepted it" turns you into an abettor.
I say let’s see them produce a court order to make that inspection first.
Re:
They don’t need a court order. Court orders are for people who want to go on your property without permission, but if you sign that contract you have given them that permission.
It’s not trespassing for someone to go on your property WITH your permission.
Hopefully Certain Terms Are Not Legal
If I pay for one single payment of a fee for a lawful software (usually when physical), then I deserve to get property rights over it and that every term of a contract trying to control it needs to be held as null and void. I even heard that terms like that just can't be lawful, but of course I am skeptical over that.
I remember finding this but I don't see much discussion about it outside of it: https://linustechtips.com/topic/953835-you-own-the-software-that-you-purchase-and-any-claims-otherwi se-are-urban-myth-or-corporate-propaganda
Oh look, other companies and/or a HUGE market opportunity...
Well that's certainly a company offering software no sane person or business should be interested in. I mean what could possibly go wrong with having a third party do an on demand, on-site audit of your systems looking for any possible infringement?
Assuming that an EULA is valid and enforceable, who decides how far a company can go in its terms?
If I produce a piece of software and then bury a clause in the EULA saying that anyone using that software must sign over their home to me upon my asking, is that valid? If not, why? What makes that invalid, but everything else in it is valid?
I assume that if a lawyer drew up a contract stating that a person was going to hand over their home in exchange for a piece of software and both parties agreed to it, that would be legal and binding. So if an EULA is supposedly a binding legal contract that the user agrees to by using the software, why are there any limits on what can be put in one?
Re:
It's illegal (also known as fraud) to get someone to sign a contract which is intentionally misleading or otherwise attempting to trick someone on purpose. In this instance, it's clear that your intention is to steal people's homes by selling them software with a purposefully obtuse contract you know they will not read. That's just fraud. Contracts are only legal and binding if they are, well, legal.
Obligatory IANAL. Source: https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/7/6b
Re: Re:
I don't know how it is in the States, but over here (in Germany) a contract puts down the terms of a mutual agreement in writing. For contracts that are actively negotiated between two parties on the basis of individual terms, that places few limitations except that the government is not interested in backing crimes, so agreements to criminal acts are not enforceable by legal means.
For contracts unilaterally written up by one party with a more or less implied agreement of the other (like the sales conditions of a shop), this implied agreement can only be assumed for conditions that are reasonable and customary. If people routinely agree to outlandish terms, those terms can eventually be considered customary, leading to an erosion of reasonableness.
Re: Re: Re:
Same in Australia, which is why such contracts also usually include a 'severability' clause, that is, such an offending clause does not invalidate the entire contract, just that particular invalid clause is 'severed' from the contract, with the rest of it remaining valid (barring any other invalide caluses that is).
Phone homing and suveillanceware
https://torrentfreak.com/isp-ordered-to-hand-over-pirates-details-after-cracked-software-phoned-home -200629/
https://torrentfreak.com/software-company-fines-pirates-after-monitoring-their-computers-18 1102/
Yeah, I'm going free and open source alternatives, the ones that don't have proprietary licenses like this.
Re: Phone homing and suveillanceware
I've used Capture One, and it is a long way from being "World Leading".
It does do what it says it does, but not that well, and the GIMP is better (IMHO)
Licensing audits in the business world are very common. Microsoft, Adobe, VMware, Kaseya and a whole host of others that I've worked with over the years have these provisions. Usually it boils down to them having the company run a tool that checks for installed instances of the software on corporate networks, and compares that to the number of seats the company has licensed for use. If the company is out of compliance, they work with them to purchase enough licenses to cover their level of utilization. Sometimes companies even get a price break on true-up. The "without limitation" part of this particular license agreement is definitely a little concerning, but the practice of license auditing is an every day part of the business software world.
There's no real problem with this in my opinion. The problem would be if this is legally enforceable in any jurisdiction, which even then it's an issue of the law being a disgusting, broken mess rather than an issue of what is allowed to be written into a contract.
Getting into the business of legislating what you may or may not put in a contract is prior restraint. It seems to me that determining whether a contract is enforceable is the proper place to resolve issues like this rather than restricting what can even be said in a contract.
Re:
Errr, no. A contract is not a matter or means of speech, it's an agreement between two parties, and it should be obvious that such is not a place for stating opinions. The law most definitely precludes certain terms and/or conditions from being inserted into any contract for the simple reason that the government is tasked with preventing fraud. Unless you can properly counter the following maxim of law, then it stands as stated thusly:
Obviously there are contracts written every day that do not seem to meet those criteria, but if a party felt wronged, and took it into court, they just might be surprised at what a "disinterested" party would think of the contract. While it is true that America as a nation has an ever-growing proportion of imbeciles, the law simply must assume that all Americans are equally capable of reading a proposed contract, and deciding for themselves it if is fair and equitable.
I can't speak for the laws of other countries beside the USA, things might be different in those lands.
tl;dr:
Set a limit on how much you "afford" to lose. Any contract you enter into for more than that amount, spend some quality time with a lawyer.
Re: Re:
I think this boils down to a philosophical discussion about whether or not a contract needs to be enforceable to be a contract. I don't really care one way or the other. Here, by contracts, I mean documents which self-proclaim themselves to be contracts, regardless of if they have any legal merit. If we want to define contracts to only be those documents which are both legally binding and enforceable, then that's a different definition.
I don't necessarily disagree with your maxim as being good practice for law, but it's fairly obvious that in the US contracts function relatively independently of whether or not they follow this principle. For example: NFL players can be waived pretty much any time and have their contracts voided, while they have no similar right to leave a team and join another at their convenience.
My landlord can evict me before the end of my lease, but I can't necessarily leave of my own volition without facing significant financial penalties. (In some states, the landlord does not even have a duty to re-rent after I leave and can continue billing me the full amount.)
Whether or not a judge or jury would agree that a contract is fair or unfair is irrelevant if one party cannot afford to pay for a civil suit to make that determination. A contract can only be fair and equitable to both parties if the legal system affords the same opportunities for legal challenges to both parties, but that is simply not how things work here. Money talks. So regardless of if it's a good principle, it's clearly not a principle that's true of the US legal system.
What I'm saying is that it's prior restraint for the government to say, "Hey, Capture One, you're not allowed to say that you'll come into someone's house to inspect their installation." It's NOT prior restraint for the government to say "You're not allowed to go into someone's house to inspect their installation, and you can't make the sales of your software contingent upon that, so this EULA is not enforceable."
Capture One can say they will, and they can call that a contract, but that doesn't mean that they have the legal right to follow through on what is said inside, or that it is a contract in a legal sense. Just like a lawyer can legally send you a threatening letter with a gross mischaracterization of what the law says. (For example, a lawyer sending a North Face trademark letter.)
Oooops!
Looks like we just got nailed with ransomware! What a strange coincidence. Sure wish we could decrypt it for you...
unfortunately such abuses of human rights via are widespread in east-Asian markets... Synology even managed to export them in the entire world.
Anyone who ever used one of their NAS storage devices will have at one point been presented with their EULA during the initial setup and just clicked through it without reading it much ...
but that EULA is almost a literal bomb to anyone that takes the time to read it, its section 7 says:
Section 7. Audit. Synology will have the right to audit your compliance with the terms of this EULA. You agree to grant Synology a right to access to your facilities, equipment, books, records and documents and to otherwise reasonably cooperate with Synology in order to facilitate any such audit by Synology or its agent authorized by Synology.
Also, note that in this case "agent authorized by Synology" is implied to also mean the NAS firmware itself: if it is ever connected to the internet and the NAS device serial number is included on a "special interest list" it could be remotely commanded from their servers to perform that "search" of any "facilities, equipment, books, records and documents" in any internal networks it can access ... and the nasty part of this is that the unsuspecting buyer has already agreed to this invasion when they click "i agree" on the EULA that is presented by the NAS initial setup wizard.
https://web.archive.org/web/https://www.synology.com/en-global/company/legal/terms_EULA
work for a company with one of those in the license
I think this is only there for our big customers, in case they want to try to get away with something bold. We're much more likely to just end up cancelling and refunding your license if you don't allow us to inspect the system, which most of these people already agreed to do when they asked us for technical support. (If you're not going to pay for the license, don't ask for hands-on tech support from the company, lol.)
Shoutout to the dude in Tehran who would have been fine by me if all he had been doing was giving away licenses to circumvent US sanctions against Iran, but instead he made a business out of selling his own licenses to our software and those of companies who rely on our platform, so I let management know. Also, he put backdoors on all the systems he installed. I think I caught his people actively deleting shit while I was investigating what he tried to change that time.
That's not why it's a monster, not because it was originally never designed for software but because it is designed by monsters by help of their cronies in government to serve their greed at expense of the public and it as it is now, is not designed to serve the public but designed by them to increase their businesses' profits.
Copyright holders and creators as a class never should been stakeholders. The public should be the only stakeholders when considering digital copyright policies because their free speech rights, actual property rights, and privacy rights are at stake and they should be the ones rightly profiting. Creators should not been made entitled to profits but only made entitled to make profit from their creations And with privileged people being such so pigs nowadays, that's what I believe why the thing with copyrights is so a mess. If the public was the only stakeholders and copyright policies are empirically driven then maybe copyrights would work well for software who knows; but we never going to know, are we?
Creators and their corporate masters never had this so good... free copyrights, no need to register, lifetime plus 70 years or whennot, and they take in all the profits. As a member of the public, my taxes go to pay to subsidize their business models in costs of administrating and policing and whatnot and my freedoms are significantly and increasingly curtailed for their sakes. So....
where's my profits? Artificially inflated high prices, onerous DRMs, culture locked up behind paywall for my lifetime and my children's lifetime and now this invasive shit? That's my reward for propping up their business models?
What to come? What more ugly mutations of this copyright monster will we going to be seeing in the future? I wonder. Anyone want to make predictions? Monitoring of private computers by corporations and perhaps Big Brother by proxy going to be a regular thing now? As we apparently dont own our software anymore, and hardware and software increasingly become inseparable as an increasing integral package like it's going with smartphones, I wonder will computers be owned by the corporations futher down the road and we will be paying for licenses to them to use them as well?
Bet this danish software company is exploiting their captive customers futher by selling their personal information they gather from monitoring their computers to third parties. After all, ethics are not mandatory in this kind of business, right?
Amend it...
Just take that same notice, strike out the clause and make a note of the amendment on it... now you have an agreement that you can live with :p
Feel free to go ahead and make yourself a king or prince while you're at it.
Well, first, anyone just showing up on my doorstep with a demand like the above had best be prepared to argue with my two favorite lawyers, Mr. Smith and Mr. Wesson.
Second, any ex parte motion to gain "legal" access to my home is going to be met with a top-flight lawyer asking the signing judge why I wasn't afforded a say in the matter at bar.
Next, while contesting that motion, I'd politely ask the judge how they've proven that I have NOT stopped using said software, and deleted it from my computer. (cue the pregnant pause....) For extra credit, I'd start giving the judge a lesson on how to use iptables. 15 or 20 seconds of glazed eyes later, I'd be outta there.
And finally..... I'm not too sure just how many "reasonable people" in this country would consider that using a software package is somehow equitable with an unplanned home invasion.
