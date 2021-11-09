The Corruption Is In Congress: When Your New Bill Exempts The Biggest Employers In Your State, Perhaps There's A Problem

Daily Deal: ITU Online All-Access
Politics

from the look-at-that dept

Tue, Nov 9th 2021 10:45amMike Masnick

Karl wrote a bit about how the new antitrust bill from Amy Klobuchar and Tom Cotton pretends that the only industry that has competition issues is the internet industry -- despite evidence suggesting other industries are much worse off -- and briefly mentioned the fact that their bill conveniently excludes Walmart and Target. But the setup of the bill and those particular exclusions are so nefariously done, and so obviously corrupt, that they deserve a second post to call it out.

First off, when the House version of this bill came out, we highlighted that the $600 billion threshold seemed curiously specific, since it seemed specifically drawn just above a ton of politically powerful companies -- including Walmart, Disney, AT&T, Verizon, Visa, Mastercard, JP Morgan Chase, Disney, Bank of America and others. But notably the House version of the bill would put down the $600 billion line as a marker, and if those companies reached that threshold, then they too would be subject to the same rules, and prevented (or, significantly hindered) from buying other companies.

And that's where the Senate version is so nefarious. Under the terms of the Klobuchar/Cotton bill, it only applies to companies who are over the $600 billion line on the day the bill is signed. In other words, while the House version would eventually impact Walmart (largest employer in Tom Cotton's state) and Target (largest employer in Klobuchar's state), Klobuchar and Cotton conveniently changed the rules in the bill so that they would not impact the biggest companies in their home states.

There is no way to look at that other than as corrupt.

And, as Pat Hedger points out, Walmart has been growing like crazy over the last five years or so (which seems odd, considering we keep hearing that Amazon has "monopolized" commerce and is driving out all the competition):

So, as I type this Walmart is valued at a little over $400 billion. That might seem far off from $600 billion, but as recently as 2016 Walmart was valued below $200 billion. $600 billion in the next few years is not at all out of the question. And if this bill passes, it won't matter for Walmart.

Target is somewhat smaller, but also has been growing like crazy:

So both of those companies -- which compete fairly directly with Amazon -- have been growing like gangbusters, and their own Senators are introducing a bill that will block Amazon from acquiring companies, but has a built-in exemption that keeps both of these competitors from being limited in the same way Amazon is being limited.

Is there honestly any way to view this setup other than out and out corruption by Klobuchar and Cotton? Protecting the largest employer in each of their states by shackling the major competitor to each, and making sure their own companies are exempted from the law no matter how large they grow?

Filed Under: acquisitions, amy klobuchar, antitrust, arkansas, corruption, favoritism, mergers, minnesota, soft corruption, tom cotton
Companies: amazon, target, walmart

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Slow Joe Crow (profile), 9 Nov 2021 @ 11:06am

    Since Congress is often described as a market for buying and selling legislative services Cotton and Klobuchar are merely following the tradition of such eminent Senators as Henry Jackson D - Boeing, Bod Dole R - Archer Daniels Midland , and Joe Biden D - Mastercard. So they are now Cotton R - Walmart and Klobuchar D - Target.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Samuel Abram (profile), 9 Nov 2021 @ 11:25am

      Re:

      Eisenhower initially wanted to refer to the Military-Industrial Complex as the Military-Industrial-Congressional Complex, but he had a good relationship with congress and didn't want to alienate them (the fifties had more than their fair share of problems, but they didn't have presidents who wanted to kill members of the opposition parties or even the same parties as with Trump).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Upstream (profile), 9 Nov 2021 @ 12:19pm

    Same old song, just louder

    Corruption in Congress has been SOP forever, but this example is a bit more blatant than the usual pork barrel style. I think the telling part is that the Congress-critters no longer feel the need to keep up even the slightest pretense of legitimacy. The odd $$ limit is really quite transparent. The only way it could be clearer is if they actually exempted their home state companies by name.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Nov 2021 @ 12:46pm

      Re: Same old song

      yeah, you'd think by now that professional Congressional observers in the media would have noticed that Congresspersons are routinely corrupt -- doing the bidding of the rich and politically powerful.

      but no, they highlight and tsk-tsk at every new, unsurprising outrage from Capitol Hill.
      the media is totally unable to diagnose the basic problem they loudly fret about decade after decade.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PartTimeZombie (profile), 9 Nov 2021 @ 6:00pm

      Re: Same old song, just louder

      It's not really more blatant than usual, but it is a reminder that America has the worst possible system of government.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TheResidentSkeptic (profile), 9 Nov 2021 @ 12:31pm

    But times have changed

    We used to have the BEST government that money could buy.
    Now we have the WORST government that money has bought.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Nov 2021 @ 12:56pm

      Re: WORST government that money has bought

      yeah, voting and elections obviously don't work for the general population, but they work great for the political class -- keeping citizens pacified into belieiving they have genuine representative democracy.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 9 Nov 2021 @ 1:50pm

    The latest in 'Look at and vote for me!' bills to hit the floor

    At this point they might as well show even a scrap of honesty and just title it the 'Punishing Companies We Don't Like Bill', it's not like anyone would be surprised as those that can see through the paper-thin veneer of corruption already know what's going on and the gullible they're pandering to wouldn't even care if they were honest in their corruption so long as they're stickin' it to those durn tech companies.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      nasch (profile), 10 Nov 2021 @ 11:05am

      Re: The latest in 'Look at and vote for me!' bills to hit the fl

      so long as they're stickin' it to those durn tech companies.

      Which really means stickin' it those durn libruls. Those tech companies are in California and Washington, which are just barely technically part of the US of A.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 9 Nov 2021 @ 2:03pm

    lets see.

    Over capitalization. Evaluating your company Above its value for reasons.
    More stocks to sell. that you will never be able to buy back. Interesting thing that.
    Over estimating your value, also keep Amazon and others from Buying you out. And with tons of Over valued Stock, anyone trying to take over will loose money as soon as they try.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Nov 2021 @ 2:04pm

    it seemed specifically drawn just above a ton of politically powerful companies -- including Walmart, Disney, AT&T, Verizon, Visa, Mastercard, JP Morgan Chase, Disney, Bank of America and others.

    me: ... but you mentioned Disney twice?!

    mm: Yes, because it was so significant.

    (with apologies to MM and Mel Brooks both)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Nov 2021 @ 2:16pm

    Is the bill likely to pass?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Rich, 9 Nov 2021 @ 6:12pm

    "This bill is sponsored by..."

    If Congress were to take a page from the Nascar playbook and replace the typical office attire with some light coveralls, appropriately adorned with patches containing all of their sponsor's logos, I could at least have some sliver of respect for their efforts toward maintaining some illusion of honesty, and the People might have some idea who they are voting for.

    Also, in this day and age, isn't "representative" government somewhat obsolete?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Boba Fat (profile), 9 Nov 2021 @ 6:51pm

      isn't "representative" government somewhat obsolete?

      It's not obsolete, it's just discontinued.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Rich, 10 Nov 2021 @ 4:22am

        Re: isn't "representative" government somewhat obsolete?

        Allow me to clarify...
        Representative government was invented because no means by which all concerned, voting citizens could have their opinions weighed when the business of legislation requires attention was in any way feasible. It is a solution to a problem we no longer have, thus it is "obsolete". Shenanigans of the nature described in this post are symptomatic and evidential of this theory.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Upstream (profile), 10 Nov 2021 @ 7:49am

          Re: Re: isn't "representative" government somewhat obsolete?

          It is a solution to a problem we no longer have

          How do we not still have this problem? Please explain.

          Last time I checked, the only way all "voting citizens could have their opinions weighed" was by voting. This can be done either conventionally with paper ballots, or electronically. Conventional voting and the counting of the ballots is still a huge, expensive, time-consuming hassle, and, while it does preserve anonymity, it is prohibitively difficult for routine use whenever the "business of legislation requires attention." Electronic voting, while much quicker, easier, and cheaper, can only be authenticated and verified by means of a version of public key cryptography, and the anonymity is unavoidably lost in the process, so this is not a viable option, either.

          That leaves us with . . . representative government.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          nasch (profile), 10 Nov 2021 @ 11:13am

          Re: Re: isn't "representative" government somewhat obsolete?

          Shenanigans of the nature described in this post are symptomatic and evidential of this theory.

          But I shudder to imagine the shenanigans that would ensue with direct democracy in the US. Millions of people who mostly have no idea how government works or what the Constitution means, many of whom have as their primary goal defeating the other political team, voting on probably thousands of bills a year... as bad as the current system is, I think it might actually be better than that.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Samuel Abram (profile), 10 Nov 2021 @ 12:05pm

            Re: Re: Re: isn't "representative" government somewhat obsolete?

            Totally agree. I've heard some people be advocates of sortition for choosing public officials, and if you consider that it means choosing leaders and legislators by the same process jurors for trials are chosen, that's madness. I mean, think about it, as bad as Trump was, what if some rando was chosen out of a hat for president? I know it sounds silly to think it could be worse, but I believe there's a Jewish folk tale with the moral saying that it can indeed happen…

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 9 Nov 2021 @ 11:57pm

    If only more citizens cared about real things instead of owning the other side they might wonder how the net worth of these elected officials climbs so high so quickly when we pay them so poorly.

    But they care more about making sure a woman can't have an abortion than if the next meal they eat might kill them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Nov 2021 @ 11:15am

    corrupt, yes! but will anyone call them/it out? no way! will anything change? of course not!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.