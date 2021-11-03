The Whole YouTube Radicalizes People Story Doesn't Seem To Have Much Evidence To Back It Up
There seem to be a lot of "myths" about big internet companies that don't stand up to that much scrutiny, even as they're often accepted as common knowledge. There's the idea that Facebook's algorithm remains in place only because it makes Facebook more money (Facebook's own internal research suggests otherwise), or that disinformation goes viral on social media first (a detailed study showed cable news is a much bigger vector of virality).
Another big one is that YouTube "radicalizes" people via its algorithm. There are lots of stories about how someone went on to YouTube to watch, like, video game clips, and within a week had become an alt-right edge lord troll shouting Trump slogans or whatever. Hell, this was a key plot point in the Social Dilemma, in which the young boy in the fictionalized sitcom family starts watching some videos on his phone, and a week later is participating in an extremist political rally that turns into a riot.
However, a very thorough recent study (first highlighted by Ars Technica) found that there's really not much evidence to support any of this narrative. From the abstract:
Recently, YouTube’s scale has fueled concerns that YouTube users are being radicalized via a combination of biased recommendations and ostensibly apolitical “anti-woke” channels, both of which have been claimed to direct attention to radical political content. Here we test this hypothesis using a representative panel of more than 300,000 Americans and their individual-level browsing behavior, on and off YouTube, from January 2016 through December 2019. Using a labeled set of political news channels, we find that news consumption on YouTube is dominated by mainstream and largely centrist sources. Consumers of far-right content, while more engaged than average, represent a small and stable percentage of news consumers. However, consumption of “anti-woke” content, defined in terms of its opposition to progressive intellectual and political agendas, grew steadily in popularity and is correlated with consumption of far-right content off-platform. We find no evidence that engagement with far-right content is caused by YouTube recommendations systematically, nor do we find clear evidence that anti-woke channels serve as a gateway to the far right. Rather, consumption of political content on YouTube appears to reflect individual preferences that extend across the web as a whole.
Of course, this isn't the first study to find the same thing. A similar study that was released last year came to the same basic conclusion:
In conclusion, our study shows that one cannot proclaim that YouTube’s algorithm, at the current state, is leading users towards more radical content. There is clearly plenty of content on YouTube that one might view as radicalizing or inflammatory. However, the responsibility of that content is with the content creator and the consumers themselves. Shifting the responsibility for radicalization from users and content creators to YouTube is not supported by our data.
A study from two years ago... also found the same thing:
In short, the best quantitative evidence available demonstrates that any “radicalization” that occurs on YouTube happens according to the standard model of persuasion: people adopt new beliefs about the world by combining their prior beliefs with new information (Guess and Coppock, 2018). People select information about topics that interest them; if political, they prefer information that is at least some what congenial to their prior beliefs (Stroud, 2017). Persuasion happens at the margins when it does happen.
Indeed, that study showed that the classic story of someone watching a Trump-leaning "alt-lite" video and getting sucked down into alt-right extremism doesn't seem likely to happen that often.
A random walk algorithm beginning at an Alt-Lite video and taking 5 steps randomly selecting one of the ten recommended videos will only be recommended a video from the Alt-Right approximately one out every 1,700 trips. For a random walker beginning at a “control” video from the mainstream media, the probability is so small that it is difficult to see on the graph, but it is certainly no more common than one out of every 10,000 trips.
And, not that you would necessarily trust research coming directly from YouTube itself, but the company recently released some information on this question as well. Contrary to the "common knowledge" the company hasn't seen "more engagement" on extremist content:
Actually, through surveys and feedback, we’ve found that most viewers do not want to be recommended borderline content, and many find it upsetting and off-putting. In fact, when we demoted salacious or tabloid-type content we saw that watchtime actually increased by 0.5% percent over the course of 2.5 months, relative to when we didn’t place any limits.
Also, we haven’t seen evidence that borderline content is on average more engaging than other types of content. Consider content from flat earthers. While there are far more videos uploaded that say the Earth is flat than those that say it’s round, on average, flat earth videos get far fewer views. Surveys show that borderline content is satisfying to only a very small portion of viewers on YouTube. We’ve invested significant time and money toward making sure it doesn’t find its way to broader audiences through our recommendations system. Today, borderline content gets most of its views from sources other than non-subscribed recommendations.
Now, I will note that YouTube recently changed that final line. I found it last month when Evelyn Douek tweeted about it -- but she highlighted that final sentence which said something different at the time:
From YouTube's blog yesterday: "borderline content gets most of its views from other platforms that link to YT"
Yup! That is why a) we need to consider the internet as an entire ecosystem not platform-by-platform & b) YT shd release more info abt thishttps://t.co/ypsT5CCd0K pic.twitter.com/TV0WGZssu9
— evelyn douek (@evelyndouek) September 16, 2021
In the version she tweeted, the final line reads: "Today, borderline content gets more of its views from other platforms that link to YouTube." But, sometime after she tweeted that, YouTube changed it to read: "Today, borderline content gets most of its views from sources other than non-subscribed recommendations." That's... a little different. And at the very least, it makes me wonder why the change -- and at least highlights that there may be a difference between "subscribed recommendations" and "non-subscribed recommendations."
Still, there are questions about how people are finding YouTube videos -- and they do come from all over. As Douek highlights in a follow up tweet, the largest number of external views on Facebook are to YouTube. This doesn't absolve YouTube and its algorithm, but once again highlights how (1) all of this is a lot more complicated than people make it out to be, (2) the internet is an interconnected ecosystem, not just a few giant sites, and (3) the common wisdom you may have heard... might not be supported by the data.
But it is so much simpler to blame YT & demand they fix all of societies problems for us.
Humans have this problem where "everybody knows" things.
All sex offenders raped kids - Not even close.
YT radicalizes kids!! - Umm maybe turn off faux news for 5 min.
Talking about sex makes kids have sex - Uhhhh what?
The list goes on and on & its impossible to actually deal with these stupid ideas because some peoples paychecks depends on keeping the lie alive.
Try to point out all "sex offenders" aren't child rapists, just gets you painted as someone willing to sacrifice children to the monsters who ...(checks notes)... was drunk & pissed in an alley.
Assigning labels to things isn't the problem, the problem is humans demand that more and more things be stuffed into the label until its this massive thing that can't be stopped.
It's easier to just pretend that the label, that humans made stupidly huge, is to hard to handle or discuss.
That insisting our viewpoint of things is the only right viewpoint even as reality disproves it. (something something IIRC Colorado made birth control super easy for teens to get and the teen birth rate went way down). In a nation that believes its children can be addicted to video games, they also think that if we tell them its icky no kids will have sex... sorta stupid this humanity thing.
Sometimes we have to accept that what we WANT to believe isn't true, and more harm is caused by holding onto the beliefs while ignoring reality. (Something something Catholics STILL claiming those kids weren't diddled by priests & fighting tooth and nail to block any investigation because they KNOW it didn't happen despite medical evidence.)
People Get What They Seek
One of the best features of Google search, other search, and YouTube, Facebook, etc. is that people will find whatever it is they are seeking. That applies whether it's true or false, benevolent / benign / or beastly.
So, in these random walk experiments, what we're really testing is whether YouTube will take a neutral viewer, and feed them radical content, and the results seem to be no. That's good, but...
I'm more interested in an experiment where you take a YouTube viewer who starts with a slightly "disinformation" video request or inbound link, then where does the random walk take them. Because I think THAT's what's happening.
And this is fully in agreement with your point, Mike, that they see some disinfo elsewhere or hear about it on Fox News, then link-in or seek it on YouTube. But THEN what happens?
Anecdotally, my dumb friend was "just asking questions" about a flat earth about 7 years ago. One year later, he was sure of it, and had started into a bunch of other conspiracies. YouTube may not start people down the wrong path, but it does seem to provide them the "rabbit hole", should they start that way.
Re: People Get What They Seek
Yes, the studies don't seem to be testing the correct scenarios. The other scenario is where the platform allows an alt-right group to target people with ads based on some indicator of gullibility, the people engage with that content, which causes the content to be elevated for others in organic suggestions/search results. It only takes a few thousand people in a swing state to change the outcome of a statewide election. The radicalization doesn't need to be widespread to have a serious effect.
Re: People Get What They Seek
I'm more interested in an experiment where you take a YouTube viewer who starts with a slightly "disinformation" video request or inbound link, then where does the random walk take them.
"A random walk algorithm beginning at an Alt-Lite video and taking 5 steps randomly selecting one of the ten recommended videos will only be recommended a video from the Alt-Right approximately one out every 1,700 trips."
Re: People Get What They Seek
I'm more interested in an experiment where you take a YouTube viewer who starts with a slightly "disinformation" video request or inbound link, then where does the random walk take them. Because I think THAT's what's happening.
Read again. That's exactly what the study did.
Please
A definition of RADICAL.
Because that would mean every great person would be a radical.
Thinking outside the box? Thinking outside the Norm?
Everyone that dont see things the WAY' you do?
Giving corps and advertisers all the control is the norm?
EXCUSEEEEE MEEEE?
As you wish!
A radical is an atom, molecule, or ion that has an unpaired valence electron.
Remember, you DID ask.
Surely there is some way - perhaps serializing? - to avoid murdering words to ft twtr char lmts....
