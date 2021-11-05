Austin Homeowners Association Pitches In To Help Cops Kill A Guy Over Uncut Grass
from the all-american-dystopia dept
This is one of the most horrendous -- and one of the most American stories -- I have ever read. It encompasses a lot of distinctly American issues, ranging from law enforcement violence to the disturbing ability of private individuals and entities to reliably summon law enforcement and bring about the destruction of others.
It starts, as so many stories about police violence do, with some needlessly exonerative reporting by journalists -- in this case by Elisha Fieldstadt of NBC News.
An attempt by Austin, Texas, officials to serve a search warrant and provide lawn care resulted in shots fired, an hourslong standoff, a house fire and a death, police said Wednesday.
You'll immediately notice two things about this sentence. First, there's the phrase "provide lawn care" -- the sort of service that wouldn't normally generate local news headlines, much less coverage from a national news network.
The second thing you'll notice is the phrase "resulted in shots fired," as if the end result of these actions were the inevitable outcome of "providing lawn care." This, of course, is an absurd statement. It's also absurd to write that something resulted in something when it involves police shooting someone because the fact is police shot and killed someone and that's what should be noted, rather than semi-obscured with phrasing that suggests police were powerless to stop their own violence.
Nothing about this gets any better. The word "warrant" carries the implication that some serious crime was the impetus for this deployment of Austin police officers. But it was only a "nuisance" search warrant, which means the only crime committed was administrative -- a violation of homeowner-focused codes that aren't considered actual criminal offenses.
Here's how the Austin PD describes this arm of its law enforcement efforts:
The Nuisance Abatement Unit is composed of one Detective and one Sergeant. The Nuisance Abatement Unit works “behind the scenes” with property owners and other city departments in an attempt to first gain voluntary compliance with properties that have been deemed a “nuisance”.
It's a two-officer office. But this "nuisance" homeowner was confronted by an unknown number of police officers and code enforcement officers. And that's before things went haywire, resulting in the arrival of the Austin PD SWAT team, mental health officers, and a crisis negotiator.
Who knows what was going on in the resident's mind? And, I guess, who cares, now that he's dead? Several hours were spent trying to get the resident out of his house… to mow his lawn? Sometime after the officers left a warrant posted on the door and "code enforcement officers" began mowing the resident's lawn, the resident decided to start firing his gun from inside his house. At whom, it doesn't say.
The SWAT team rolled in, along with its presumably less-violent entourage, leading to a standoff that was broken by the resident again firing his gun from inside his house. The cops sent a robot in to deal with the resident and his gun. That's when officers noticed the house was on fire. This finally prompted the resident to leave his house, which he did through his garage while carrying guns. At that point, SWAT team members shot him.
That leads to another tragicomical bit of view-from-nowhere reporting:
"At that time, a SWAT officer shot and struck the resident who went down with a gunshot wound," [Austin Police Chief Joseph] Chacon said.
Officers got the man away from the house and treated him before he was taken to a hospital, where he died. It's unclear what caused his death.
Really? That's the reporting? Presumably the man left the house without any bullets in him. He went to the hospital with at least one bullet in him. People who have zero bullets in them tend to remain alive. People with bullets in them have a greatly reduced chance of surviving. It seems pretty clear what caused his death. This paragraph shows an alarming amount of deference to the sources for this reporting, all of which appear to be law enforcement officials.
The final insult to the dead man are the last two sentences of the article, one of which features Austin PD spokesman Jose Mendez.
Their main goal Wednesday was to get the man in compliance with the local homeowners association.
“They attempted to cut the lawn for him, and this is the reaction they got,” Mendez said.
In other words, the HOA got him killed. A complaint about the length of grass resulted in shots fired, a standoff, and a dead Austin resident. And it's all capped off with the police spokesperson blaming the dead man for the chain of events that ended in him being killed by officers.
There's the cautionary aspect of this incident: anything code or law on the books will, at some point, need to be enforced. And that's how people end up being killed over lawn care, with an assist by entities that wish they could be as powerful as the people they rely on for enforcement: homeowners associations.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: austin, grass, hoa, homeowner's association, lawn care, police, police shootings, texas
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
No,the HOA didn't get him killed, the man himself did it.
If he had only upheld the simple rules that the HOA had (and he agreed to when he bought the house) then nothing would have happened.
If he had come out when served with the warrant, nothing would have happened.
If he never picked up a gun, nothing would have happened.
I can guarantee you that the HOA NEVER wanted to call the Police. The Police NEVER wanted to go to the house.
One person, and their continued ignorance of the requirements of being a part of society caused all of the events.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
2nd 100%. Author is completely off-base here. Social justice movement needs to take a chill pill and back off. Sometimes people get themselves shot over stupid shit; that’s what I read, anyway.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The police aren't supposed to shoot guilty people dead on the spot either.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Get a grip. When you fire at the police you get shot. This is dumb simple. Move along and grow up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What was stopping the police from using less lethal weaponry to subdue the man? For what reason was shooting him dead the only option on the table?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
when you come out of your house pointing guns at the cops after firing multiple rounds at people earlier the cops will shoot you.
i know one of the dead guys neighbors. he fired 4 shot at people before the swat team had been called
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
If by "grow up" you mean "I don't give a rats ass about other people", no thank you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Texas law does not distinguish police from private citizens when it comes to criminal trespassing. Having a warrant makes it legal, but the homeowner has no official knowledge of the warrant until it is served… and they didn’t serve it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
The police did serve it. They knocked on his door, and the homeowner chose to ignore it and hid inside his house. The notice was properly affixed to his front door. If he didn't want to come outside, that's fine, and that's his choice. But they did properly serve him and provide notice.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Legally, that is not warrant service. The warrant has not been served.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Why was he neglecting his lawn? Did anybody check on him before sending in enforcement officers? The reported behaviour is consistent with someone with mental issues that need dealing with.
This looks like an all too common case of somebody with mental health problems ending up dead because ensuring compliance with some regulation is more important than helping people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That's a big fucking [citation needed]. Have you met the people who run HOAs? Not all of them are terrible people, but I've met more than one who would use the threat of calling the police if you didn't do what they wanted you to do, even if what they wanted wasn't a HOA rule. There are definitely people out there who think they're in the right no matter what and will drop a dime for no reason other than you disrespecting them.
It's entirely possible the dead man is at fault. It's also entirely possible he had issues that no one tried to deal with and instead only focused on his lawn, which may have been a symptom rather than the actual problem. But you don't have enough information to draw a conclusion that it was definitely his fault unless you have more information that's not been reported by the police or the reporter.
You also can't assume that he agreed to the HOA rules when he bought the house. It's possible he inherited the house or bought it before the HOA existed. You also can't assume it was simple for him to maintain his lawn. You make a lot of assumptions without sufficient evidence.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
he bought the house 25 years ago (not inheerited). the HOA was in existance back then.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
He was never served with a warrant. Absent being served with a warrant, they were trespassing and under the laws of the state of Texas, he had a right to use the necessary force to remove them from his property. The fact that they were uniformed police officers is legally irrelevant under Texas law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not a fan of HOAs.
An HOA for a condo is one thing. The roof, water, and parking lot are everyone's concern. An HOA controlling property in common to the neighborhood (say, a pool, 'park', or the like) is similar. ("We can't have nice things if you guys won't support them.)
But too many HOAs are vehicles for personal aggrandizement, hobby horses, NIMBYism, "Not in YOUR Front Yard Either"-ism, and so on.
Some problematic covenants, and HOA behavior:
... should I go on?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Not a fan of HOAs.
One more for the list:
That's where the few owners in power act like Value Nazis. The premise is, everybody needs to present his/her home as if it were brand new, almost as if it were empty and ready to move in. This is so that owners of other properties who want to leave can get the best price. They are treating it as an investment, instead of as a place to live. Which makes every one else afraid to treat their house as their home, and that's a very sad state of affairs, indeed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I’m sorry but… this article is nonsense, Tim. Time to come in from the pasture and take a nap.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's actually not nonsense. No one bothered to find out why the man hadn't been mowing his lawn, which led to a clusterfuck that should not have happened.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Get off my lawn!
There is zero reason for Police to be mowing someones property.
If someone is not in compliance with HoA rules, use HoA responses to them - things like fines. Someone comes on your property, takes equipment out of your garage / shed? This is Texas, you're going to get shot at.
It's ridiculous for the police to act in such an irresponsible manner. Leave the warrant, walk away. Talk about escalating the situation. We don't know the mental state of the person in the house, there are a million reasons for them to act unpredictably, and plenty of them completely legal.
Deescalation is a thing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Who says they took equipment out of his garage/shed? I'd imagine that they'd use their own equipment, for several reasons.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Could be right, but that would be even more ridiculous.
Talk about a need to defund the police - the lawnmower brigade, coming to your town with their nifty riding mower?
Maybe they got discounts on surplus military grade lawnmowers...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wow. Never get out of the boat. Techdirt seems to be populated fascist toadies. Why do the police even respond to HOA complaints about mowing the lawn? They can fine the guy, they can do all kinds of stuff that doesn't involve sending the police to tell someone to mow their lawn.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
All the pro-cop comments are by one, maybe two people. All the other commentators are saying this shouldn't have happened.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
the police didnt respond to an HOA complaint.
someone had complained to the city code compliance (not the cops) had in the past dealt with the homeowner for the same thing and had cut his lawn sending him the bill. (the law in austin is grass 1 foot high ).
code compliance came out to cut his lawn since he refused to. He responded by shooting at then which is when the swat team was called.
hours later,after he set his house ablaze he came out of the house armed,pointing his gun at the cops. given that he had already shot at people the cops took him down
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh the upside, there is now a waiting list of Karens waiting to move into this HOA that enforces policies at the end of a gun.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Because if there's one thing the country needs more of it's cops acting as goons for even more groups who desire some intimidation-on-demand.
This could have been solved in five minutes, deliver a letter making clear that the lawn needs to be mowed or a fine will be issued(and if they person cannot do it then help can be provided) and then walk the hell away, but instead it ended with one man dead and a local reporter acting entirely mystified how the victim ended up in that state because they are too gutless to pin the blame on the person who shot him.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
typical Austin texas death squad response
Yep you know it's coming. #abolishthepolice. End of line
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Having read no further than TFS, I have to ask one question: why did no one issue the command "Drop your weapon!"? Or gun, or anything along this line. That's been standard police procedure since Day One, and yet....
The only mitigating factor there would be that we were told (via the news article) that "he was carrying his guns".... that could've meant that he was carrying them in a menacing fashion, i.e. pointing them at someone. But I didn't read it that way, did anyone else?
$20 USD says that Qualified Immunity will be denied at the Appellate level. In about 4 years.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
NONSENSE
The cops told this guy they were coming. It wasn't some sort of no-knock. When they got there, this dude started shooting at them. Rather than return fire, they backed up and called in more cops and resources. Eventually they had SWAT, hostage negotiators and mental health officers. This idiot then set his house on fire, walked outside with 2 guns in his hands, pointed them at SWAT and got smoked. Whoever wrote this article is either drawing conclusions from an information vacuum or is genuinely retarded. Cops didn't kill him over tall grass... he got shot because he decided to point a loaded firearm at a SWAT team after shooting at cops.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: NONSENSE
^^^ Links to an alternate source of trustworthy reporting, or it didn't happen that way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: NONSENSE
Thank you for clearly labeling your nonsense as such.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
up until last year i lived in that neighborhood and know some of his neighbors.
heres what really happened.
austin code compliance had been called in the past to his house due to an overgrown yard and had cut his grass,billing him.
they were called again because he refused to cut the lawn,in violation of austin laws.
when code compliance came to cut the lawn he fired multiple rounds at them. then swat was called.
the homeowneer ended up setting his house on fire and then came out of the house pointing guns at the swat team.
thats when they took him down.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If there's video of the event, showing it went down as you stated, then I'll have to retract my earlier statement about QI.
What I'm curious about is Austin's code enforcement procedures. For instance, does the city municipal code call for using SWAT to subdue angry homeowners? In most places I've lived, that job usually falls to the judge, in a properly brought suit.
Oh, wait... this is Texas. That says everything I need to know. Never mind.
(If you live in Texas, and you don't like the reputation your state has earned, then do something about it - VOTE the bastards out!!)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Lawn care
This situation is bad enough without exaggerating it. He was killed over shooting at police, not over lawn care. Unless you're going to make the case that he still would have been killed even he had not had or used any weapons that day.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply