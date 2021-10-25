Trump Given 30 Days To Have His Social Media Site Comply With Open Source License

Daily Deal: The Unreal And Unity Game Development For Beginners Bundle
Legal Issues

from the tick-tock dept

Mon, Oct 25th 2021 10:59amMike Masnick

Plenty of people have raised concerns that Donald Trump's sketchy new social media site, Truth Social, is just a lightly reskinned Mastodon, which is violating Mastodon's fairly strict AGPLv3 license. As we had previously discussed, the aggressive (and sloppy) terms of service for the site claim that the code is proprietary, and even claims that "all source code, databases, functionality, software, website designs, audio, video, text, photographs, and graphics on the Site (collectively, the “Content”) and the trademarks, service marks, and logos contained therein (the “Marks”) are owned or controlled by us or licensed to us..."

Of course, part of the reason that Mastodon uses such a license is to encourage others to take the code and build on it if they abide by the terms of the license. And the nature of Mastodon's license is that if you use it, you must make the complete source code available of what you build with it. The key bit of the license:

You may convey a work based on the Program, or the modifications to produce it from the Program, in the form of source code under the terms of section 4, provided that you also meet all of these conditions:

a) The work must carry prominent notices stating that you modified it, and giving a relevant date.

b) The work must carry prominent notices stating that it is released under this License and any conditions added under section 7. This requirement modifies the requirement in section 4 to "keep intact all notices".

c) You must license the entire work, as a whole, under this License to anyone who comes into possession of a copy. This License will therefore apply, along with any applicable section 7 additional terms, to the whole of the work, and all its parts, regardless of how they are packaged. This License gives no permission to license the work in any other way, but it does not invalidate such permission if you have separately received it.

d) If the work has interactive user interfaces, each must display Appropriate Legal Notices; however, if the Program has interactive interfaces that do not display Appropriate Legal Notices, your work need not make them do so.

It's not clear that any of these conditions have been met. So, now the Software Freedom Conservancy has given Trump 30 days to bring the code into compliance -- specifically by providing the source code to Truth Social to the early users who were able to sign up -- or, under the license terms, Trump's "rights in the software are permanently terminated."

Early evidence strongly supports that Trump's Group publicly launched a so-called “test site” of their “Truth Social” product, based on the AGPLv3'd Mastodon software platform. Many users were able to create accounts and use it — briefly. However, when you put any site on the Internet licensed under AGPLv3, the AGPLv3 requires that you provide (to every user) an opportunity to receive the entire Corresponding Source for the website based on that code. These early users did not receive that source code, and Trump's Group is currently ignoring their very public requests for it. To comply with this important FOSS license, Trump's Group needs to immediately make that Corresponding Source available to all who used the site today while it was live. If they fail to do this within 30 days, their rights and permissions in the software are automatically and permanently terminated. That's how AGPLv3's cure provision works — no exceptions — even if you're a real estate mogul, reality television star, or even a former POTUS.

I and my colleagues at Software Freedom Conservancy are experts at investigating non-compliance with copyleft license and enforcing those licenses once we confirm the violations. We will be following this issue very closely and insisting that Trump's Group give the Corresponding Source to all who use the site.

I think that's called being put on notice. It will be interesting to see how Trump responds -- and what happens next.

Filed Under: agpl, copyright, donald trump, licenses, open source, source code
Companies: mastodon, software freedom conservancy, truth social

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    David, 25 Oct 2021 @ 11:07am

    You got the wrong clause.

    The clause you cite is identical between GPL and AGPL and is irrelevant since it is conditioned on "You may convey a work based on the Program ..." which the company does not do.

    The relevant clause is the difference between AGPL and GPL and reads:

    /13/. Remote Network Interaction; Use with the GNU General Public License.

    Notwithstanding any other provision of this License, if you modify the
    Program, your modified version must prominently offer all users
    interacting with it remotely through a computer network (if your version
    supports such interaction) an opportunity to receive the Corresponding
    Source of your version by providing access to the Corresponding Source
    from a network server at no charge, through some standard or customary
    means of facilitating copying of software. This Corresponding Source
    shall include the Corresponding Source for any work covered by version 3
    of the GNU General Public License that is incorporated pursuant to the
    following paragraph.

    Notwithstanding any other provision of this License, you have
    permission to link or combine any covered work with a work licensed
    under version 3 of the GNU General Public License into a single
    combined work, and to convey the resulting work. The terms of this
    License will continue to apply to the part which is the covered work,
    but the work with which it is combined will remain governed by version
    3 of the GNU General Public License.

    • icon
      deadspatula (profile), 25 Oct 2021 @ 12:22pm

      Re: You got the wrong clause.

      shit formatting aside, perhaps you could explain why trump is not in violation of the license? You claim that trump isn’t conveying a work based on the program. Does that have a specific jargon meaning in this context that trump doesn’t meet in some specific way? comparing the language you shared provides no great insight as to why trump isn’t considered to be conveying a work based on mastodon?

      • icon
        AJ (profile), 25 Oct 2021 @ 12:57pm

        Re: Re: You got the wrong clause.

        The GPLv3 and hence also the AGPLv3 very explicitly define what they mean by “convey” (they deliberately don’t use a standard legal term, IIRC there’s an annotated version which explains why if you’re interested). Trump probably is in violation of the AGPL clause 13, but that’s not the clause cited in the article as David explained.

  • icon
    Federico (profile), 25 Oct 2021 @ 11:07am

    What happens next

    The answer is: more grifting.

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp have risen 842% since the blank-check acquisition company announced on Wednesday it would merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, which aims to launch a social media network called TRUTH Social.

    https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-trump-socialmedia-investors-idUSKBN2HF0QI

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 25 Oct 2021 @ 11:10am

    C’mon, consequences! Let’s go, consequences!

    Seriously, I hope Trump’s lackeys (because you know he has nothing to do with this beyond somehow licensing his name and image to this project) don’t do shit in re: this warning. I want to see those grifting fucks get what’s coming to them.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Oct 2021 @ 11:29am

    It will be interesting to see how Trump responds

    It will; those libs have shutdown my attempt at building a social media.

  • icon
    Bloof (profile), 25 Oct 2021 @ 11:30am

    I fully expect this to end like most Trump contract breaches, with him going 'Well, what are you going to do about it, sue me? I'll bleed you dry with legal fees, slow walking everything to drag out the case and appealing every decision then refusing to comply with any eventual settlement.' Without a big fundraising effort just to fight this case, he'll probably get away with it because he's done this a million times to small businesses, lawyers, suppliers, creditors...

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 25 Oct 2021 @ 11:37am

      Re:

      In other words, this is exactly the shot in the arm the Software Freedom Conservancy needed for awareness and funding.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Oct 2021 @ 3:03am

      Re:

      I imagine that if he fails to comply, he and his hosting provider will receive a dmca takedown, after all if he's not complying with the license, it's copyright infringement.

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 25 Oct 2021 @ 11:45am

    rubs between his eyes
    Yes... in this fscked up timeline it is completely possible that Trumps final downfall was caused by violating a software license.

  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 25 Oct 2021 @ 11:55am

    Even when Trump doesn't try to build something, uses something already built and fucks it up. That's a Trump run op alright.

  • icon
    radix (profile), 25 Oct 2021 @ 12:04pm

    He can't possibly be using some sort of community-driven, publically-shared product! That would be socialist!

  • identicon
    Bilvin Spicklittle, 25 Oct 2021 @ 12:16pm

    One wonders if they'll simply comply, or if it'll turn into some bizarre Custer's Last Stand for them.

    If it was someone else, I'd just chalk it up to a lazy and incompetent staff that ignored the need for compliance, which after having been poked, will scramble to respond (first with lawyers, and then when the lawyers tell them what's up, with half-assed compliance).

    Such things have nothing to do with politics, and every company/organization pulls stunts like this once in awhile regardless of politics.

    But it being Trump's tribe, there's a good chance that they'll try to make this political. That would be entertaining, I think. The entirety of the loony right will have to invent fictions on how this is just another dirty trick of the left to try to cheat Trump out of that which is rightfully his. About how Linus Stallman invented open source software to teach our children satanic cannibalism habits and to want to have sex with dogs. To undermine our historic and enviable friendship with Russia, even to incite illegal Mexican gang immigrants to burgle the nursing homes and set our patio furniture on fire.

    Let's be honest folks. On a Monday this boring, doesn't that excite-disgust you just a little bit? I'm sort of looking forward to it, even if you aren't.

    • icon
      nasch (profile), 25 Oct 2021 @ 2:03pm

      Re:

      The entirety of the loony right will have to invent fictions on how this is just another dirty trick of the left to try to cheat Trump out of that which is rightfully his.

      It's right there in the name: copyleft.

  • icon
    Discuss It (profile), 25 Oct 2021 @ 12:16pm

    How they got Trump

    is the same as how they got Capone. Big Al didn't go to the big house for running booze, killing people, whores or extortion.

    They don't look to be getting former President Trump for tax evasion, so, maybe for copyright? Jack Daniels didn't die of a blown out liver, he died of an infection when he kicked a safe he couldn't open.

    It's always the little things...

  • identicon
    ThatOtherOtherGuy, 25 Oct 2021 @ 12:32pm

    The real story...

    Is the SPAC pump and dump.

    It will be very interesting to see if the SEC takes a look at who bought that just ahead of the announcement. My guess is that the list will be a who's who of Trump insiders.

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 25 Oct 2021 @ 12:37pm

    to many wonders.

    Why does a public site need to be on the Stock exchange?

    Is trump trumped?

    Unless he has someone or company building the site and has all the data, or using a publicly available Free to use with no CR/IP, then gets a Lease from the creator or buys it Out right and all the CR/IP to keep it for himself.(someone is going to make allot of money) I wonder if the Republican party is backing him, or NOT. Another person Not paid going to court.

    Reinventing the Wheel isnt needed, he just needs to follow a few rules.

    • icon
      Nathan F (profile), 25 Oct 2021 @ 1:08pm

      Re: to many wonders.

      Rules are for the little people. Trump is the President of the United States and as such none of the rules apply to him unless he says they do.

      • icon
        ECA (profile), 25 Oct 2021 @ 4:18pm

        Re: Re: to many wonders.

        But thats not how it works.
        And thats also in the paperwork of our country.
        And WHY everyone is upset.

      • identicon
        Arijirija, 25 Oct 2021 @ 8:24pm

        Re: Re: to many wonders.

        He should be given a free diving course; or a free parachuting course; or maybe given the keys to a souped-up (disposable) race car on the Bonneville Salt Flats ... evolution in action ... I mean, according to him, rules are for the others, lesser beings ...

  • icon
    sumgai (profile), 25 Oct 2021 @ 1:27pm

    How it'll all go down....

    Discuss It mentioned it above, in one fleeting sentence. Let's get into the nitty-gritty.

    The courts certainly are NOT the correct solution here. The fast and lasting way that can't be easily circumvented is to serve DMCA copyright notices to all infrastructure suppliers for that site. After reading countless articles on how these things work, and given the fact that countering them requires a lot of effort (and no small amount of money), I'm pretty sure that UNtruth Social will not make it to prime time in the near future.

    At least, not without #45 having to go on the offense for a change. Then he'll find out how slow-walking works, won't he though.

    • icon
      James Burkhardt (profile), 25 Oct 2021 @ 1:56pm

      Re: How it'll all go down....

      The DMCA might bring the site down but you clearly haven’t taken the process on board.

      DMcA takedown notice. if it’s a US host the content probably comes down.

      DMCA Counter notice: This notice asserts the content is not infringing. after this notice the content could be restored, but content that comes down normally stars down for 2 weeks after a counter notice. if a lawsuit is filed in those 2 weeks , the content must come down again. by contrast if no lawsuit is filed, the content remains up.

      The courts are 100% where this ends up. If he didn’t listen to this letter, he wont have an issue calling the bluff and sending the counter notice.

      The reason you don’t use the DMCA being shot from the hip is now they can show a reasonable, moderated effort to compel compliance with licensing terms. This builds credit with the judge and/or jury. More importantly, It also importantly builds trust in tge open source community. good faith actors without teams of lawyers aren’t going to worry about being wiped out for minor mistakes like accidentally dropping the link to the source code.

      • icon
        sumgai (profile), 26 Oct 2021 @ 9:46am

        Re: Re: How it'll all go down....

        James and Thad,

        I said "all the parts of the infrastructure", whereby I include the DNS servers, any cloud storage, CDN(s), all of it. Even at the gateway between countries, should the host provider be outside of the US. That's not going to be easy, but it can be done, and it should be done for the best effect.

        The reason you don’t use the DMCA being shot from the hip is now they can show a reasonable, moderated effort to compel compliance with licensing terms.

        The very act of going to court is that compulsion, before or after a DMCA notice makes no practical difference. What I'm saying is that going to court first allows a very long time slot wherein #45's crude and crass stealing remains in action. The DMCA notice squelches that much more quickly. And while a court case pursuant to a counter-claim notice is in play, the hosting provider most likely will not restore the site...... at least not without a direct court order.

        As to due process.... I'm surprised at this one. The current law as implemented seems (very strongly) to explicitly exclude due process. IOW, a claim is made, and an adverse action is taken, end of story. At no time was any investigation as to the veracity of the claim made, not by any person, company, government agency, nor the courts. I find that to be the poster-boy for "no due process". I personally think that this lack is a large part of why the internet is in such turmoil, because we US citizens were raised to believe that one is innocent until proven guilty..... and we're not seeing that on the internet, are we?

        • icon
          Thad (profile), 26 Oct 2021 @ 2:06pm

          Re: Re: Re: How it'll all go down....

          As to due process.... I'm surprised at this one. The current law as implemented seems (very strongly) to explicitly exclude due process. IOW, a claim is made, and an adverse action is taken, end of story. At no time was any investigation as to the veracity of the claim made, not by any person, company, government agency, nor the courts.

          Yes.

          That's how DMCA takedowns work.

          That's why we don't like them.

          I personally think that this lack is a large part of why the internet is in such turmoil, because we US citizens were raised to believe that one is innocent until proven guilty..... and we're not seeing that on the internet, are we?

          What in God's name are you jabbering about?

    • icon
      James Burkhardt (profile), 25 Oct 2021 @ 1:58pm

      Re: How it'll all go down....

      side note: there has been some suggestion he is using the same registrar and host as 8kun, which is not a US company and the DMCA is less easy to weild against foreign bad actors.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Thad (profile), 25 Oct 2021 @ 2:27pm

      Re: How it'll all go down....

      ...are you really arguing that DMCA takedowns are a better way of going after copyright infringers than due process?

      I don't think you'll find a lot of people here who are sympathetic to that line of reasoning. And you may not like the ones who are.

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 25 Oct 2021 @ 1:51pm

    As always for people like Trump and his cultists rules are for other people, and even if this wasn't intentional I imagine they'll just blow off the demands while playing up how they're such victims in need of money, under siege from those dastardly liberal coders.

  • icon
    Ed (profile), 26 Oct 2021 @ 8:53am

    What will happen in 30 days?

    Nothing. Trump will ignore the law. Trump will fundraise on the "threats from libs!" The "law" won't do anything and Trump will continue to raise money and spew lies and propaganda all while the "libs!" wring their hands and moan about how unfair they're being treated and the Democrats in Congress argue about which verb or noun is more appropriate and continue to get absolutely nothing done.

  • icon
    freelunch (profile), 26 Oct 2021 @ 10:00am

    trump given 30 days ...

    Is there an example, better yet many examples, of speedy and effective enforcement of any copyleft license against commercial entities?

    Artifex seems to have had some good luck in the courts after many years of work. I mention Artifex mostly to point out that a search by an amateur like me doesn't find much, perhaps some of the real experts on techdirt know the case law :)

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 26 Oct 2021 @ 2:08pm

      Re: trump given 30 days ...

      There's not a lot of US caselaw upholding the GPL and derivative licenses; most claims don't go to court, and of the ones that have, most were eventually settled, or decided on grounds besides the merits of the GPL itself.

      But courts have historically upheld software licenses in general.

  • icon
    Lostinlodos (profile), 26 Oct 2021 @ 1:22pm

    Wrong license

    Anyone here often knows I’m a supporter of the IDGAF methodology of licensing.

    Too bad for Trump’s company here.

    Should have used software from a freedom developer. Software licensed under a truly free for all form.
    Such as Beer, or IDGAF, of COFFEE!

    Because many of these copyleft licenses have become just another copyright headache.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Oct 2021 @ 3:48pm

      Re: Wrong license

      Because many of these copyleft licenses have become just another copyright headache.

      Not really, as all they say we share our work so long as you share your modifications.

      • icon
        Lostinlodos (profile), 26 Oct 2021 @ 5:00pm

        Re: Re: Wrong license

        I guess it depends on your personal activity.

        One of the many things I do is build shells for CL programs. This comes my ever necessary need to tweak things. And it’s easier to do so with check boxes than modifications to chained scripts.
        I can release the shell alone under any license, or release it with the CL app, in compliance with that app’s code. As soon as I take the steps to integrate them in single binary form I become tied.

        It’s an issue you see come up for codecs a lot.
        But what about proprietary changes to an OS? Or open office?

        I’m not going to argue for or against commercial software. Or free software. I happily use both.

        But I understand people wanting to build commercial over an open source base.
        I see the same power grabs of ‘boards’ in “free” groups as commercial. There’s a bit of hypocrisy in saying your for freedom but turning and writing out restrictions. The OSaf, the FSF, the FOS groups.
        We have dozens, many dozens, of incompatible “free” licenses. Each with its own restrictions on freedom.

        One thing true liberty licensing has over the “free” method is actual complete freedom.

