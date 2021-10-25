After Taking A Couple Of Steps Towards Trimming Back Qualified Immunity, The Supreme Court Regresses To The Mean
New Report Again Shows Global Telecom Networks Aren't Remotely Secure

Own A Bit Of Plagiarism: Our Plagiarism Collection NFT Auction Close This Wednesday

Techdirt

from the plagiarize-away dept

Mon, Oct 25th 2021 9:00amMike Masnick

Last month we launched out Plagiarism Collection of NFTs, plagiarized from law professor/conceptual artist Brian L. Frye's paper (and NFTs) called Deodand. The content isn't just about plagiarism, they're instructing people to experiment with plagiarism, so they seem perfectly set up for being plagiarized. And, since straight plagiarism doesn't add much value, we decided to take his text, and make it a lot nicer by creating wonderful, colorful, animated GIFs, turning them into NFTs and auctioning them off on OpenSea.

Of course, we were realizing, you haven't really seen these NFTs up close -- so today I'm posting all of them for you to see. If you'd like to own the NFT associated with any of them, just click through and bid in the auction:

I think my personal favorite is Plagiarism Piece 2, though others have been growing on me. I was unsure about Plagiarism Piece 7 and Piece 8, but the more I look at each of them, the more both have been growing on me...

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: brian frye, nfts, plagiarism

4 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

After Taking A Couple Of Steps Towards Trimming Back Qualified Immunity, The Supreme Court Regresses To The Mean
New Report Again Shows Global Telecom Networks Aren't Remotely Secure
Follow Techdirt
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Discord

The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...

Loading...
Recent Stories

Monday

15:01 Trump's Broken Social Media Venture Is Valued At Billions Of Dollars And Its Breaking Experts' Brains (14)
13:08 New Investigation Shows A US Journalist Critical Of The Saudi Government Was Hit With NSO Spyware (4)
10:59 Trump Given 30 Days To Have His Social Media Site Comply With Open Source License (39)
10:54 Daily Deal: The Unreal And Unity Game Development For Beginners Bundle (0)
09:38 New Report Again Shows Global Telecom Networks Aren't Remotely Secure (2)
09:00 Own A Bit Of Plagiarism: Our Plagiarism Collection NFT Auction Close This Wednesday (4)
05:58 After Taking A Couple Of Steps Towards Trimming Back Qualified Immunity, The Supreme Court Regresses To The Mean (10)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (24)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: October 17th - 23rd (1)

Friday

19:39 A Drug Dog's Nose Poking Through The Open Window Of A Car Is Unconstitutional, Says Idaho's Top Court (12)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.