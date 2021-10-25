Own A Bit Of Plagiarism: Our Plagiarism Collection NFT Auction Close This Wednesday
from the plagiarize-away dept
Last month we launched out Plagiarism Collection of NFTs, plagiarized from law professor/conceptual artist Brian L. Frye's paper (and NFTs) called Deodand. The content isn't just about plagiarism, they're instructing people to experiment with plagiarism, so they seem perfectly set up for being plagiarized. And, since straight plagiarism doesn't add much value, we decided to take his text, and make it a lot nicer by creating wonderful, colorful, animated GIFs, turning them into NFTs and auctioning them off on OpenSea.
Of course, we were realizing, you haven't really seen these NFTs up close -- so today I'm posting all of them for you to see. If you'd like to own the NFT associated with any of them, just click through and bid in the auction:
I think my personal favorite is Plagiarism Piece 2, though others have been growing on me. I was unsure about Plagiarism Piece 7 and Piece 8, but the more I look at each of them, the more both have been growing on me...
