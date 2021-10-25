Own A Bit Of Plagiarism: Our Plagiarism Collection NFT Auction Close This Wednesday

from the plagiarize-away dept

Last month we launched out Plagiarism Collection of NFTs, plagiarized from law professor/conceptual artist Brian L. Frye's paper (and NFTs) called Deodand. The content isn't just about plagiarism, they're instructing people to experiment with plagiarism, so they seem perfectly set up for being plagiarized. And, since straight plagiarism doesn't add much value, we decided to take his text, and make it a lot nicer by creating wonderful, colorful, animated GIFs, turning them into NFTs and auctioning them off on OpenSea.

Of course, we were realizing, you haven't really seen these NFTs up close -- so today I'm posting all of them for you to see. If you'd like to own the NFT associated with any of them, just click through and bid in the auction:

I think my personal favorite is Plagiarism Piece 2, though others have been growing on me. I was unsure about Plagiarism Piece 7 and Piece 8, but the more I look at each of them, the more both have been growing on me...

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community. Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis. While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: brian frye, nfts, plagiarism