Two Years Later, Judge Finally Realizes That A CDN Provider Is Not Liable For Copyright Infringement On Websites
from the this-is-why-procedural-outs-are-important dept
More than two years ago we wrote about a truly bizarre ruling in a truly bizarre copyright lawsuit against Cloudflare. As you (perhaps?) know, Cloudflare is a popular CDN provider, helping websites (including Techdirt) provide better access to users while helping to mitigate things like denial of service attacks. In this case, the plaintiffs, Mon Cheri Bridals -- a maker of bridal dresses -- sued Cloudflare because websites out there were selling counterfeit dresses. If you know anything about copyright (and counterfeiting) law, you should be scratching your head. Counterfeiting is not about copyright. It's about trademark. But the dress company (for reasons I still don't understand), made the stretchiest of stretchy arguments to say that (1) the counterfeit sellers were posting images of the dresses, and (2) those images were protected by a copyright held by the dress maker, and (3) because the counterfeiting sites posting the allegedly copyright infringing photos used Cloudflare for CDN (not hosting) services, that somehow makes them contributory liable for the copyright infringement.
Even worse, the complaint itself was extremely confused about the DMCA and how it works with regards to the DMCA 512 safe harbors. Different companies are treated differently under 512, and Section (b) companies for "system caching" (which is what CDNs do) are treated differently under the law than Section (c) hosting companies. However, the whole "notice and takedown" aspect of the law only applies to Section (c) type companies. But the lawsuit simply ignored that and assumed that Cloudflare should be a (c) company, rather than a (b).
And, astoundingly, as we wrote about two years ago, the judge refused to dismiss the case, but let it move forward past the motion to dismiss stage -- meaning that it went through some very expensive discovery and other efforts before finally getting to the summary judgment stage, and now more than two years later, the judge granted dismissal on summary judgment. And, kinda like his refusal to dismiss, the opinion is kinda short and doesn't get into much in the way of detail. But at least this time it gets it right.
The plaintiffs have not presented evidence from which a jury could conclude that Cloudflare’s performance-improvement services materially contribute to copyright infringement. The plaintiffs’ only evidence of the effects of these services is promotional material from Cloudflare’s website touting the benefits of its services. These general statements do not speak to the effects of Cloudflare on the direct infringement at issue here. For example, the plaintiffs have not offered any evidence that faster load times (assuming they were faster) would be likely to lead to significantly more infringement than would occur without Cloudflare. Without such evidence, no reasonable jury could find that Cloudflare “significantly magnif[ies]” the underlying infringement. Amazon.com, Inc., 508 F.3d at 1172. Nor are Cloudflare’s services an “essential step in the infringement process.” Louis Vuitton Malletier, 658 F.3d at 944. If Cloudflare were to remove the infringing material from its cache, the copyrighted image would still be visible to the user; removing material from a cache without removing it from the hosting server would not prevent the direct infringement from occurring.
Cloudflare’s security services also do not materially contribute to infringement. From the perspective of a user accessing the infringing websites, these services make no difference. Cloudflare’s security services do impact the ability of third parties to identify a website’s hosting provider and the IP address of the server on which it resides. If Cloudflare’s provision of these services made it more difficult for a third party to report incidents of infringement to the web host as part of an effort to get the underlying content taken down, perhaps it could be liable for contributory infringement. But here, the parties agree that Cloudflare informs complainants of the identity of the host in response to receiving a copyright complaint, in addition to forwarding the complaint along to the host provider.
This is the correct ruling, but it should have come two years ago at the motion to dismiss stage.
Indeed, despite not being a Section 230 case, this is yet another example of why Section 230's procedural benefits are so important. Perhaps one reason why people don't get this is that they don't understand just how much more expensive a lawsuit gets after a motion to dismiss, but it's a massive shift. A motion to dismiss may run in the 100s of thousands dollars range (depending on a variety of factors). But if you get past that and have to go to discovery, you're now talking in the millions before you get a ruling on summary judgment. It's a big difference and a massive cost for companies (especially smaller ones). A cost that can completely destroy smaller companies -- for a lawsuit that had no chance at all from the beginning.
Filed Under: cdn, copyright, counterfeiting, dmca, dmca 512, safe harbors, summary judgment
Companies: cloudflare, mon cheri bridals
Reader Comments
so who pays the legal fee,s in this case cloudflare or the fashion company, which should have simply sued the companys who actually sell the
dress,s which may be illegal copys of an original design.
Re:
Yup, but shoot the messenger is the easiest mechanism these lazy entities can use
Re:
In most cases dresses can't be copyrighted (or trademarked) in the US so the dresses likely weren't illegal copiees.
Re:
For the most part, the US does not allow for fee shifting, so it's likely that everyone pays their own. There are some provisions for free shifting for objectively unreasonable copyright claims, so perhaps Cloudflare will move to have its fees covered, but who knows if the judge will go for it.
Re: Re:
You missed one Mike and it's a doozy..
PROHIBITED ACTIVITIES
Section 23
"disparage, tarnish, or otherwise harm, in our opinion, us and/or the Site."
Re: Re: Re:
Section 23 of which site’s ToS, exactly?
If it’s Cloudflare, it wouldn’t be binding on the dress company because they are not a Cloudflare customer. If it’s the dress company, Cloudflare isn’t their customer either.
A contract only applies to those who sign it.
Re: Re: Re:
Think you took a left turn at the wrong story and posted an off topic comment...
If only there was something in the DMCA that allowed for a defendant to counter sue for a factually false allegations by a plaintiff to recover the costs they had to incur due to said lawsuit. Like a nice Anti-SLAPP for the DMCA abusers.
Oh, wait a minute... if only 512(f) was enforced and had fangs. They knowingly chose to ignore what one part said and intentionally interpreted another to mean it.
All of this has happened before, and all of it will happen again (btw, thats fair use, for you copyright ghould out there)
Cloudflare are the Boogie Woogie Bugle Boys
assumed that Cloudflare should be a (c) company, rather than a (b).
Re: Cloudflare are the Boogie Woogie Bugle Boys
The Andrews Sisters you are not, Bobvious.
... but I admit that I was thinking about that.
CDN?
I read the title, which includes "...A CDN Provider..." and immediately wonder what Canadian is providing what? Perhaps the editors could provide a page full of acronyms so new readers can follow the stories.
Re: CDN?
As you can now be an example of, the user solved it themself. It was sufficiently traumatic that the AI would determine no additional effort is required.
Welcome to Acronym Tech Hell.
Re: Re: CDN?
Paul Boutin (reputedly) when asked what he thought the biggest problem in computing in the 1990s would be, answered straight-faced "There are only 17,000 three-letter acronyms."[
Re: CDN?
"Perhaps the editors could provide a page full of acronyms so new readers can follow the stories."
I appreciate the issue, but it's called Google (or Wikipedia, or many others). It would have taken less time to google "Cloudflare CDN" than it would have done to write the above, and over time any glossary of acronyms is going to itself become ambiguous as the same acronym turns up on articles on different subjects.
In context to anyone aware of what Cloudflare is and what it does, which should include the vast majority of Techdirt readers, the acronym's use is clear in context.
TDM TLAs (Too "Darn" Many Three-Letter Acronyms)
It would be a courtesy to the reader to spell an acronym out, once, in the article, or otherwise briefly explain what it means in the context of that article. I wish Mike did that more often than he does, please.
For another example, I've recently googled (or duckduckgone, I forget which) "NFT" (on two different occasions, I think) to be able to make any sense of a couple of articles here. And then wished I had not needed to do that. I'm still not entirely sure what a Non-Fungible Token is, some blockchain thing maybe, but at least I think I now know that in these articles NFT does not stand for a Non-deterministic Finite-state Transducer. Or does it? There's so much to learn.
Re: TDM TLAs (Too "Darn" Many Three-Letter Acronyms)
"It would be a courtesy to the reader to spell an acronym out, once, in the article, or otherwise briefly explain what it means in the context of that article"
Personally, I prefer articles to deal with the subject of the article, not pointlessly repeat basic concepts over and over again.
It says in the article "Cloudflare is a popular CDN provider". If you don't know what CDN is in that context, it's trivial to google "cloudflare CDN" and you get the idiots' guide page directly from Cloudflare. It also mentions DMCA, which is similarly trivial to look for if you're unsure.
I understand the annoyance of acronyms, but there's no getting around them in discussions of technology and law, and there shouldn't be the same need to explain everything as if the reader has never heard of them before on a blog targeted toward people with a deeper knowledge of the subject, compared to if it were a mainstream news source targeted at the general public.
"I've recently googled (or duckduckgone, I forget which) "NFT" (on two different occasions, I think) to be able to make any sense of a couple of articles here. And then wished I had not needed to do that."
I prefer you have to do that, than have half of every article describing NFTs to people, in articles whose intended audience is at least aware that non-fungible tokens are one of the most hotly debated issues in cryptocurrency and digital copyright today. Similarly, if someone's writing an article on cryptocurrency overall, there shouldn't be a need for them to describe what ETH and BTC are, even if it's confusing to people who have never looked into crypto before - those people aren't the intended audience.
"I'm still not entirely sure what a Non-Fungible Token is, some blockchain thing maybe"
Honestly? If you've found the Wikipedia article and it still confuses you, then I'm guessing that whatever article you've come across discussing their implications and impact through the quickly changing landscape and contexts in which they're being used are not for you.
That's fine, there's no shame in not understanding what can be a tricky subject if you've not looked into crypto and its development over the last few years. But, the place to explain it is not within articles aimed at people who have.
I don't think there's any copyright on fashion designs in America I think anyone can copy a design as long as they don't use the same company name or us trademark or company logo on the dress still this case sets a good precedent
To protect cdn networks or general network caching services from being sued in the future
Several reasons come to mind:
Techdirt has reported on enough occasions where screaming "copyright infringement" is enough to get anything done on behalf of plaintiffs, including the removal of negative critique of videogames. "Copyright law as an engine to get a finger in every pie" has become a hallmark strategy.
Perfect 10 started selling wedding dresses when?
Perhaps lifetime appointments for positions is a bad idea...
I mean if they remember how bad things were in the Depression first hand, maybe just maybe they aren't prepared to understand how the interwebs works.
