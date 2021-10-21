Two Years Later, Judge Finally Realizes That A CDN Provider Is Not Liable For Copyright Infringement On Websites

Chicago Court Gets Its Prior Restraint On, Tells Police Union Head To STFU About City's Vaccine Mandate
from the this-is-why-procedural-outs-are-important dept

Thu, Oct 21st 2021 1:37pm

More than two years ago we wrote about a truly bizarre ruling in a truly bizarre copyright lawsuit against Cloudflare. As you (perhaps?) know, Cloudflare is a popular CDN provider, helping websites (including Techdirt) provide better access to users while helping to mitigate things like denial of service attacks. In this case, the plaintiffs, Mon Cheri Bridals -- a maker of bridal dresses -- sued Cloudflare because websites out there were selling counterfeit dresses. If you know anything about copyright (and counterfeiting) law, you should be scratching your head. Counterfeiting is not about copyright. It's about trademark. But the dress company (for reasons I still don't understand), made the stretchiest of stretchy arguments to say that (1) the counterfeit sellers were posting images of the dresses, and (2) those images were protected by a copyright held by the dress maker, and (3) because the counterfeiting sites posting the allegedly copyright infringing photos used Cloudflare for CDN (not hosting) services, that somehow makes them contributory liable for the copyright infringement.

Even worse, the complaint itself was extremely confused about the DMCA and how it works with regards to the DMCA 512 safe harbors. Different companies are treated differently under 512, and Section (b) companies for "system caching" (which is what CDNs do) are treated differently under the law than Section (c) hosting companies. However, the whole "notice and takedown" aspect of the law only applies to Section (c) type companies. But the lawsuit simply ignored that and assumed that Cloudflare should be a (c) company, rather than a (b).

And, astoundingly, as we wrote about two years ago, the judge refused to dismiss the case, but let it move forward past the motion to dismiss stage -- meaning that it went through some very expensive discovery and other efforts before finally getting to the summary judgment stage, and now more than two years later, the judge granted dismissal on summary judgment. And, kinda like his refusal to dismiss, the opinion is kinda short and doesn't get into much in the way of detail. But at least this time it gets it right.

The plaintiffs have not presented evidence from which a jury could conclude that Cloudflare’s performance-improvement services materially contribute to copyright infringement. The plaintiffs’ only evidence of the effects of these services is promotional material from Cloudflare’s website touting the benefits of its services. These general statements do not speak to the effects of Cloudflare on the direct infringement at issue here. For example, the plaintiffs have not offered any evidence that faster load times (assuming they were faster) would be likely to lead to significantly more infringement than would occur without Cloudflare. Without such evidence, no reasonable jury could find that Cloudflare “significantly magnif[ies]” the underlying infringement. Amazon.com, Inc., 508 F.3d at 1172. Nor are Cloudflare’s services an “essential step in the infringement process.” Louis Vuitton Malletier, 658 F.3d at 944. If Cloudflare were to remove the infringing material from its cache, the copyrighted image would still be visible to the user; removing material from a cache without removing it from the hosting server would not prevent the direct infringement from occurring.

Cloudflare’s security services also do not materially contribute to infringement. From the perspective of a user accessing the infringing websites, these services make no difference. Cloudflare’s security services do impact the ability of third parties to identify a website’s hosting provider and the IP address of the server on which it resides. If Cloudflare’s provision of these services made it more difficult for a third party to report incidents of infringement to the web host as part of an effort to get the underlying content taken down, perhaps it could be liable for contributory infringement. But here, the parties agree that Cloudflare informs complainants of the identity of the host in response to receiving a copyright complaint, in addition to forwarding the complaint along to the host provider.

This is the correct ruling, but it should have come two years ago at the motion to dismiss stage.

Indeed, despite not being a Section 230 case, this is yet another example of why Section 230's procedural benefits are so important. Perhaps one reason why people don't get this is that they don't understand just how much more expensive a lawsuit gets after a motion to dismiss, but it's a massive shift. A motion to dismiss may run in the 10s of thousands dollars range (depending on a variety of factors). But if you get past that and have to go to discovery, you're now talking hundreds of thousands of dollars, and possibly pushing over a million before you get a ruling on summary judgment. It's a big difference and a massive cost for companies (especially smaller ones). A cost that can completely destroy smaller companies -- for a lawsuit that had no chance at all from the beginning.

Filed Under: cdn, copyright, counterfeiting, dmca, dmca 512, safe harbors, summary judgment
Companies: cloudflare, mon cheri bridals

9 Comments

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Oct 2021 @ 2:30pm

    so who pays the legal fee,s in this case cloudflare or the fashion company, which should have simply sued the companys who actually sell the
    dress,s which may be illegal copys of an original design.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 21 Oct 2021 @ 2:50pm

      Re:

      Yup, but shoot the messenger is the easiest mechanism these lazy entities can use

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 21 Oct 2021 @ 3:37pm

      Re:

      In most cases dresses can't be copyrighted (or trademarked) in the US so the dresses likely weren't illegal copiees.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 21 Oct 2021 @ 4:03pm

      Re:

      For the most part, the US does not allow for fee shifting, so it's likely that everyone pays their own. There are some provisions for free shifting for objectively unreasonable copyright claims, so perhaps Cloudflare will move to have its fees covered, but who knows if the judge will go for it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        wereisjessicahyde (profile), 21 Oct 2021 @ 4:11pm

        Re: Re:

        You missed one Mike and it's a doozy..

        PROHIBITED ACTIVITIES

        Section 23

        "disparage, tarnish, or otherwise harm, in our opinion, us and/or the Site."

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Oct 2021 @ 2:49pm

    If only there was something in the DMCA that allowed for a defendant to counter sue for a factually false allegations by a plaintiff to recover the costs they had to incur due to said lawsuit. Like a nice Anti-SLAPP for the DMCA abusers.

    Oh, wait a minute... if only 512(f) was enforced and had fangs. They knowingly chose to ignore what one part said and intentionally interpreted another to mean it.

    All of this has happened before, and all of it will happen again (btw, thats fair use, for you copyright ghould out there)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bobvious, 21 Oct 2021 @ 3:01pm

    Cloudflare are the Boogie Woogie Bugle Boys

    assumed that Cloudflare should be a (c) company, rather than a (b).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DebbyS (profile), 21 Oct 2021 @ 3:55pm

    CDN?

    I read the title, which includes "...A CDN Provider..." and immediately wonder what Canadian is providing what? Perhaps the editors could provide a page full of acronyms so new readers can follow the stories.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Oct 2021 @ 4:18pm

    I don't think there's any copyright on fashion designs in America I think anyone can copy a design as long as they don't use the same company name or us trademark or company logo on the dress still this case sets a good precedent
    To protect cdn networks or general network caching services from being sued in the future

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


