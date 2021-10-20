Techdirt's think tank, the Copia Institute, is working with the Trust & Safety Professional Association and its sister organization, the Trust & Safety Foundation, to produce an ongoing series of case studies about content moderation decisions. These case studies are presented in a neutral fashion, not aiming to criticize or applaud any particular decision, but to highlight the many different challenges that content moderators face and the tradeoffs they result in. Find more case studies here on Techdirt and on the TSF website.
Content Moderation Case Studies: Snapchat Disables GIPHY Integration After Racist 'Sticker' Is Discovered (2018)

Wed, Oct 20th 2021

Summary: Snapchat debuted to immediate success a decade ago, drawing in millions of users with its playful take on instant messaging that combined photos and short videos with a large selection of filters and "stickers." Stickers are graphics that can be applied to messages, allowing users to punch up their presentations (so to speak).

Snapchat’s innovations in the messaging space proved incredibly popular, moving Snapchat from upstart to major player in a few short years. It also created more headaches for moderators as sent messages soared past millions per day to billions.

Continuing its expansion of user options, Snapchat announced its integration with Giphy, a large online repository of GIFs, in February 2018. This gave users access to Giphy's library of images to use as stickers in messages.

But the addition of thousands of images to billions of messages quickly resulted in an unforeseen problem. In early March of 2018, Snapchat users reported a search of the GIPHY image database for the word "crime" surfaced a racist sticker, as reported by Josh Constine for TechCrunch:

“We first reported Instagram was building a GIPHY integration back in January before it launched a week later, with Snapchat adding a similar feature in February. But it wasn’t long before things went wrong. First spotted by a user in the U.K. around March 8th, the GIF included a racial slur.” — Josh Constine, TechCrunch

Both platforms immediately pulled the plug on the integration while they sorted things out with GIPHY.

Company Considerations:

  • What measures can be put in place to prevent moderation problems from moving from one platform to another during cross-platform integration?
  • What steps should be taken prior to launch to integrate moderation efforts between platforms? 
  • What can "upline" content providers do to ensure content moving from their platforms to others meets the content standards of the "downline" platforms? 

Issue Considerations:

  • What procedures aid in facilitating cross-platform moderation? 
  • Which party should have final say on moderation efforts, the content provider or the content user?

ResolutionInstagram was the first to reinstate its connection with GIPHY, promising to use more moderators to examine incoming content from the image site:

“We’ve been in close contact with GIPHY throughout this process and we’re confident that they have put measures in place to ensure that Instagram users have a good experience” an Instagram spokesperson told TechCrunch.

GIPHY offered its own apology for the racist image, blaming the slipup on a bug in its filters. Here's what GIPHY's spokesperson told Gizmodo:

After investigation of the incident, this sticker was available due to a bug in our content moderation filters specifically affecting GIF stickers.

We have fixed the bug and have re-moderated all of the GIF stickers in our library.

The GIPHY staff is also further reviewing every GIF sticker by hand and should be finished shortly.

Snapchat was the last to reinstate its connection to GIPHY, stating it was working directly with the site to revamp both moderation systems to ensure offensive content would be prevented from being uploaded to GIPHY and/or making the leap to connected social media services.

Originally published to the Trust & Safety Foundation website.

Filed Under: 3rd parties, bigotry, integration, racisms, stickers
Companies: giphy, snapchat

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Oct 2021 @ 4:20pm

    We have fixed the bug and have re-moderated all of the GIF stickers in our library.

    Now this is a content moderation case study that leaves me content!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Oct 2021 @ 6:33pm

    Emojis ... providing the appearance of creative expression, without allowing you to say anything the company hasn't approved the idea of before you began.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 20 Oct 2021 @ 8:09pm

      Re:

      Emojis are even more limited, even those which are not part of unicode. You only get what is implemented.

      GIFs and stickers run in the millions. If you can't find one that says what you want it to say, use your own bloody words or choose your image to do so.

      If you like being a dick, you might get moderated by the service which is someone else's private property. They aren't going to be told by you what is approved for expression, either.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


