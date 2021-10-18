Apple Gives Chinese Government What It Wants (Again); Pulls Quran App From Chinese App Store
Daily Deal: The 2021 Complete Video Production Super Bundle

Mon, Oct 18th 2021 10:45amDaily Deal

The 2021 Complete Video Production Super Bundle has 10 courses to help you learn all about video production. Aspiring filmmakers, YouTubers, bloggers, and business owners alike can find something to love about this in-depth video production bundle. Video content is fast changing from the future marketing tool to the present, and here you'll learn how to make professional videos on any budget. From the absolute basics, to screenwrighting to the advanced shooting and lighting techniques of the pros, you'll be ready to start making high quality video content. You'll learn how to make amazing videos, whether you use a smartphone, webcam, DSLR, mirrorless, or professional camera. It's on sale for $35.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce.

  • icon
    Ehud Gavron (profile), 18 Oct 2021 @ 1:14pm

    Post production?

    Quick question: I looked but may have missed it. Do any of the instruction/tools cover post-production (selection, editing, effects, CC/ST, etc.) and if so do they require a particular OS (Win32, MacOS, Linux, *BSD)?

    If it has post and supports Linux, that's one Christmas gift I'm dying to bestow on an aspiring VBlogger.

    E

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


