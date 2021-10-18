Copyright Law Discriminating Against The Blind Finally Struck Down By Court In South Africa
from the about-time dept
Most people would agree that those who are blind or visually impaired deserve all the help they can get. For example, the conversion of printed materials to accessible formats like Braille, large print, or Digitally Accessible Information System (DAISY) formats, ought to be easy. Who could possibly object? For years, many publishers did; and the reason – of course – is copyright. For example, publishers refused to allow Braille and other accessible editions to be shared between different countries:
while the ONCE library in Spain has more than 100,000 titles in accessible formats and Argentina has over 50,000, these titles cannot be shared with the 19 Spanish-speaking countries across Latin America. Similarly, some years ago, charities working in five English-speaking countries, including the Royal National Institute for the Blind in the UK and Vision Australia, were obliged to produce five identical Braille master files for the same Harry Potter book, costing them valuable time and money.
The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) described the situation back in 2012:
Copyright protections create barriers for people with disabilities, yet big publishers continue to block efforts to create exceptions to remedy the problem even as hundreds of millions of people would stand to benefit worldwide. In the US alone, those with print disabilities represent 30 million people. According to an estimate by the World Health Organization, there are about 285 million visually impaired people in the world, and 90% of those are in the developing world.
Later that same year (2012), negotiations finally began on a treaty laying down copyright exceptions and limitations that would allow those with visual impairments to convert works, and share them internationally. The World Blind Union had some modest aims for the new treaty:
Make it legal for print disabled individuals and specialist organizations to make accessible copies of published works in all countries which sign the treaty;
Make it legal for accessible books to be sent internationally without permission from publishers;
Prevent contracts with publishers from undermining copyright exceptions for print disabled people (currently they sometimes do).
Pretty reasonable, most people would say. But the EFF reported at the time that negotiators were “unable to reach a consensus on many of its most contentious issues, such as allowing exports of adapted works across borders and circumventing technological protection measures to enable accessibility”. In addition, people with hearing disabilities were “written out of the draft“, and US negotiators blocked exceptions and limitations for audiovisual works at the behest of the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA).
It took another four years before what came to be known as the Marrakesh Treaty was agreed on and entered into force. Since then, countries around the world have been ratifying the treaty, with greater or lesser degrees of haste. One nation that has still not yet ratified the Marrakesh Treaty is South Africa. The reason given was that the country’s main Copyright Act, from 1978, prevented the government from doing so. Happily, that obstacle has finally been removed, reported here by the Oxford Human Rights Hub:
After hearing arguments from the amici on important issues of the rights of all people to freely impart and receive information and the interpretation of South Africa’s existing obligations under international human rights law and copyright law, the Pretoria High Court held that the Copyright Act is unconstitutional to the extent that it unfairly discriminates against people living with visual and print disabilities as it effectively prevents them from accessing materials under copyright.
It’s simply scandalous that in 2021 the visually impaired still need to fight in this way for their basic rights to “freely impart and receive information”. Once again, it is outdated copyright law that is to blame – together with the selfishness of publishers who view their rights to exclude people from knowledge as more important than those of the blind to access it.
Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter, Diaspora, or Mastodon.
Story originally posted to the excellent new Walled Culture website.
Filed Under: accessibility, blind, braille, copyright, large print, marrakesh treaty, south africa, wipo
Re: Roofers Frederick MD - A&S Construction
Yeah, right. So why are you crapping on Techdirt's property?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Roofers Frederick MD - A&S Construction
It's best not to reply to outright spam. The bots that post it will never read the messages mocking them, and unlike the posts from garden variety trolls and morons that get reported, TD tend to actually delete the obvious commercial spam messages.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So, to summarise:
Print publishing industry: "we're losing lots of money to piracy, we need to have strong copyright and odious DRM to fight this!"
Also print publishing industry: "we will use copyright to block 285 million potential customers (many of whom are a new market because the visually impaired can't read our pre-digital books), and ensure that they have no other choice than piracy!"
Nice to see movement being made in this area, but it's sad to see the same story over and over again with news technology. Companies will attack and cripple their own customers' ability to buy and use their products until legal action drags them kicking and screaming toward common sense (and, ultimately, profit).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fuck the blind, they don't read anyway.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Same shit is happening with subtitles for the deaf, and it's still ongoing. If you make your own subtitles for a copyrighted video and distribute them without express permission from the video copyright holders, depends on where you are, you can go to jail for it. No subtitles forthcoming from the video copyright holders and no forthcoming permission from them for others to create subtitles? Too bad as to access for the deaf, law says, depends on where you are as access for the Deaf is not considered "fair use".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Not just for the deaf. If you watch movies in different languages, copyright adherence often means that you only get a small selection of subtitles rather than the ones that the end user actually want. It's a crapshoot for some distributors as to whether the subtitle track you want is available, be that you wanting to watch a movie in its original language with subtitles for your native language, or subtitles for the movie in a language you're trying to learn.
Some services are better than others, but half the time if I ask why I can't get a certain subtitle combination, the answer is usually that they haven't licensed them for where you're trying to access the content from. Then, of course, there's wailing and moaning about "piracy" when you try getting the subtitles for your legally purchased/rented copy through some other means.
I feel for the people who need the subtitles as their only option, but it's yet another example of where an industry's attempts to "protect" itself against "piracy" is actually them rejecting people offering to pay them and demonising its own customers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
