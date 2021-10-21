Chicago Court Gets Its Prior Restraint On, Tells Police Union Head To STFU About City's Vaccine Mandate
from the please-don't-make-me-side-with-this-asshole dept
The Chicago PD -- fronted by the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) [itself fronted by John Catanzara, "one of the most frequently-disciplined officers in the history of the Chicago PD"] -- is fighting the city of Chicago's vaccine mandate.
Yes, the thin blue line between criminals and the safety of the public has decided it will not stand between the spread of the virus and the safety of the public. Or, indeed, the safety of its officers, apparently. As COVID-19 continues to kill more officers five times faster than gunfire, Chicago PD officers have decided they'd rather die from something preventable than receive a vaccine.
Disgraced-officer-turned-police-union-president John Catanzara is the one making the most noise about the city's mandate and is weaponizing the PD's lack of self-care against the mayor and the city itself.
Officers in Chicago had a deadline of midnight Thursday to disclose their vaccine status to the city or be placed on unpaid leave, Catanzara said. Lightfoot said the city would take the weekend to check with officers who haven't complied before putting them on unpaid leave, and that she didn't think that would happen Saturday or Sunday. Lightfoot said officers should report for duty until they're told by supervisors that they've been placed on leave.
"If we suspect the numbers are true and we get a large number of our members who stand firm on their beliefs that this is an overreach, and they're not going to supply the information in the portal or submit to testing, then it's safe to say the city of Chicago will have a police force at 50% or less for this weekend coming up," Catanzara said. "That is not because of the FOP, that is 100% because of the mayor's unwillingness to budge from her hard line. So whatever happens because of the manpower issue, that falls at the mayor's doorstep."
The city apparently takes this threat seriously. It has asked a Cook County (IL) court for an injunction to block the FOP from speaking out against the vaccine mandate, which covers all city workers. The FOP has sued right back, seeking an injunction blocking the city from enforcing the mandate. In the meantime, the PD itself has cancelled all vacation and time off requests to ensure staffing once the mandate goes into effect.
The resistance against the mandate is inexplicable, given the alarming number of law enforcement deaths the virus has caused. Law enforcement agencies demand tougher laws and increased funding every time there's a spike in officer deaths at the hands of suspected criminals. But when it's a preventable disease doing the killing, cops would rather go jobless than be inoculated.
This resistance is being led by a man who's mostly known for violating rights and running his mouth. If Catanzara truly speaks for the Chicago PD rank-and-file, perhaps a 50% layoff isn't a bad idea, especially if the city can restock with new officers who aren't already accustomed/resigned to the PD's long history of brutality, violence, rights violations, and nonexistent oversight. Then again, you'd think the rank-and-file would want to continue trying to get a handle on increasing gun violence in the city, given the oft-stated concerns about public safety.
But none of that makes this an acceptable interim outcome. The litigation crossfire has resulted in an additional violation of rights.
A judge late Friday issued a temporary restraining order against the Chicago police union president, prohibiting him from making public statements that encourage members not to report their COVID-19 vaccine status to the city.
Cook County Circuit Judge Cecilia Horan ruled there was potential irreparable harm if local Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara persisted in making such statements. City attorneys argued they were tantamount to him advocating “sedition” and “anarchy” because he was directing members to disobey an order from their superiors.
Catanzara's agitating may be aggravating and annoying but it is not "sedition" or "anarchy." His statements may run contrary to the city's wishes but he should be free to make them. He has not actually called for strike (which is forbidden by the PD's contract) but rather suggested officers' should refuse requests for vaccination status and memorialize these interactions via body cam if possible. Catanzara has also speculated that more than half the police force will no longer be employed if a COVID vaccination is a job requirement. This court order appears to be prior restraint -- something impermissible even with the city's obvious interest in ensuring the safety of its employees.
That being said, maybe Chicago police officers should do the thing they're always telling citizens to do: comply, comply, comply. If it appears rights are being violated, members of the public are expected to take their lumps first and sue about it later. That's what the PD should do here: supply the PD with their vaccination status and get aggrieved later -- that's if they care at all about being the thin blue line standing between the innocent public and violent criminals.
The most deadly disease in this country is stupidity, it's reached epidemic proportions, and unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be any cure or even an effective treatment for it.
The cure is already here
Tut, tut, nonsense! COVID is an effective stupidity treatment. The vast majority of victims today are unvaccinated.
Of course a fraction of those folks are unable to be vaccinated, but it is highly unlikely those folks are gunning for a HCA.
Re: The cure is already here
I'd be all for this if COVID was a little more targeted, but sadly it has a habit of taking out innocent victims along with the people who demand it come take them.
Re:
You have half of it.
The other half is unmitigated arrogance.
To quote Londo Mollari : Ah, arrogance and stupidity all in the same package. How efficient of you.
Re:
The US Congress is exempt from the Corona vaccine mandate, but go on…
No... Please... Come back...
Oh noes, anti-vaxxers might no longer be paid by the city and won't just be put on paid leave, what a horrible outcome that is definitely worse than having potential plague carriers interacting with the public in close quarters.
Yeah, 'we refuse to get vaccinated and won't do our jobs if you try to demand it' is not the threat they think it is. That said the judge really screwed up here, giving them a legitimate gripe to whine about rather than the self-serving fictional ones they were employing before so hopefully they come to their senses and realize they overstepped or have a higher court smack them down on this.
Re: No... Please... Come back...
We're at the scapegoating stage of the slide into fascism:
https://www.britannica.com/topic/fascism/Extreme-nationalism#ref219382
Would you like to try again?
Ah yes, blaming the jews in general for all of life's problems is just like blaming the individuals for their demonstrable actions(or inactions as it were) in refusing to take basic steps in order to safeguard the health and lives of those around them against an ongoing pandemic that's killed hundreds of thousands in the US alone, a very solid and honest comparison there.
Re: Would you like to try again?
Yeah, i've been exposed to this claim lately.
1) Biden / the Libs, in order to do a thing, need to create a scapegoat, just like the Nazis did.
2) FEMA camps. (These are back in style again.)
Re: Re: Would you like to try again?
"Yeah, i've been exposed to this claim lately."
I wonder why you'd then go on to prove that claim correct in your next sentence?
The nazis did horrible things to people born as an ethnic minority.
No matter what is done to the anti-vaxxers it will be done because those anti-vaxxers chose to endanger everyone else.
That you don't see much of a difference is basically taking a shit on some six million graves plus change.
Even if every anti-vaxxer was rounded up and incarcerated it would be no more objectionable in principle than the idea of putting everyone pulling a DUI in the slammer until they stop being a road hazard.
Finally I do take note that by your own argument George Washington was a nazi because he forced his army to take their vaccines.
So not only are you a horrible asshole for pulling the nazi comparison between scapegoating jews and incarcerating those deliberately endangering the public, you are also a moron for doubling down on that malicious nonsense.
Just admit the truth to yourself - nothing matters to you except your idea that <party A> is evil. Facts be damned if they show otherwise.
Re: Re: Re: Would you like to try again?
"I wonder why you'd then go on to prove that claim correct in your next sentence?"
I could be wrong, but I read that as being him listing the claims, not necessarily agreeing with them.
"That you don't see much of a difference is basically taking a shit on some six million graves plus change."
Well, 6 million in the Nazi analogy (more, actually, since that number only counts the Jews killed in the holocaust and not the many other groups they murdered on the way to that goal), then an additional 5 million or so who have died from COVID so far. IMHO, any fight against basic common sense public health measures means that the people who have died so far have died in vain and every new body added to the total is blood on their hands.
"Even if every anti-vaxxer was rounded up and incarcerated it would be no more objectionable in principle than the idea of putting everyone pulling a DUI in the slammer until they stop being a road hazard."
What's amazing is that, at least as far as I'm aware, no such proposal has seriously been made. The most extreme measure being proposed are the vaccine mandates, which are essentially just new rules for employment that people can choose to abide by or find other employment, which happens on a regular basis with all sorts of training and legal measures in all sorts of companies.
That the people most loudly against these measures are people who work directly in close proximity to the public in roles that are supposed to be protecting them (police, firefighters) or in roles that already require a wide range of vaccinations to be employed in the first place (military, nursing) just boggles the mind.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Would you like to try again?
"That the people most loudly against these measures are people who work directly in close proximity to the public in roles that are supposed to be protecting them (police, firefighters) or in roles that already require a wide range of vaccinations to be employed in the first place (military, nursing) just boggles the mind."
And then the talking point by GOP morons is "this is nazism! Herp Derp!".
I'm sure every jew in the US is just thrilled to see the gottverdammte endlösung compared to employers forcing their employees not to be walking health hazards.
There is no salvaging that nation. Full idiocracy is a matter of when, not if.
Blaming a specific ethnic group for all the world’s ills only because said ethnic group exists is scapegoating. Blaming the stand-alone complex that is the anti-vaxxer/maskhole brigade for helping keep a viral pandemic alive because they’re helping keep said viral pandemic alive is putting the blame where it belongs.
Re:
Sorry Stephen, you're using the wrong dictionary. Remember this is Trump bizarro-land speaking, so "scapegoating" actually means what you would call "blaming the guilty". Just like "truth" means anything I believe Today, no matter what I will tomorrow or did yesterday. And "fake news" means "anything I don't like or shows that I'm wrong".
This is the crowd that support fox, where they showed an infographic of deaths from covid in 2020 versus 2021, implying that Biden oversaw around 70,000 more covid deaths than Trump did, ignoring that Trump was president in early 2021, so he actually oversaw more than 100,000 more covid deaths than Biden did, even ignoring the people who contracted covid under Trump but died under Biden and also ignoring that the pandemic is being kept alive in the US by Trumpist anti-maskers and anti-vaxers.
Re: Re: No... Please... Come back...
But Trumps not president any longer bro...
Re: Re: No... Please... Come back...
Sorry, I lost my trumper-to-sanity dictionary.
Could you explain how correctly noting that people doing explicitly dangerous things of their own free will is related to people being scapegoated for their ethnicity?
I know that victimhood and projection are the tools being used, but it's a little too early in the morning to be doing this much stretching myself.
The vaccine does nothing to stop the "spread of the virus". We've known that since July.
Re:
Of course, that's why so many diseases still ravage the planet with death tolls no different today than in the 1900's, because vaccines just don't work and it's all a song and dance that the entire medical industry(among numerous others) has bought into.
Re:
A proper peer reviewed study is required to support that conclusion, and without it you are spreading misinformation.
Re: Re:
CDC Director Walensky: "What our vaccines can't do anymore is prevent transmission". - August 6 2021
Re: Re: Re:
An unsourced single sentence without any context, well I mean that's practically the same thing as a peer reviewed study so well done delivering as requested.
Re: Re: Re:
Which is not quite what you claimed. Indeed it has always been known that the vaccine was not perfect, but it does reduce the chances of getting infected, and if infected greatly reduces the chances of dying.
It has to be said that your apparent understanding of science and how it works is just enough for you to be misled in a fashion that makes you a danger to yourself and others.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
The quote is correct - in that because so many shitheads are refusing to follow basic public health guidelines (not just refusing to get vaccinated, but also refusing to do things like wear masks, social distance, etc.) that many places are going to miss out on hitting targets where vaccines alone will be able to stem transmission.
Meanwhile, even though they're still cautious in terms of how the winter, immigration and long term antibody presence will affect things going forward, Portugal's biggest worry as they continue to return to normal life is that they've basically run out of the people vaccinate:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/09/30/portugal-vaccination-covid/
Re: Re: Re:
If you are unvaccinated, you WILL get COVID.
If you are vaccinated, you have a small chance of getting COVID.
Choose wisely...nevermind you didn't chose wisely.
Re: Re: Re:
Would you mind sharing the context, because I have a feeling that the reason the quote is so short is because you removed the context that indicates why you're full of shit...
Re:
I offer you scholar.google.com to find this misinformation...well....lie.
Let’s assume you’re correct in your assumption, in that the vaccine may not completely stop the spread of the virus. The vaccine still hinders the spread of the virus, though—and any form of COVID-19 spread through vaccinated people will most likely be weakened due to the vaccine.
Now, what do you think will happen if enough people are vaccinated against the virus, such that it has few-to-no new victims to infect and no way to properly mutate into new (and possibly deadlier) variants?
Also, if you think vaccines don’t eventually stop diseases, please go look up polio.
Re:
The first round of polio vaccines didn't go so well. In fact it actually caused 40,000 cases of polio, 200 children were paralyzed and killed ten. Let's hope our first covid vaccines have better success. See Cutter incident here:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC1383764/
Re: Re:
Uh, zero deaths or covid infections from the vaccine out of 6.76 billion doses given.
https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations
4,944,531 deaths from COVID
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
0 vs 4,944,531. Gee I wonder which one wins?
Re: Re: Re:
Zero? Really?
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/health-departments/breakthrough-cases.html
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Learn to context. Zero as in zero people getting COVID from the vaccine itself.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Who is arguing that the Covid vaccine is giving people Covid?
You should definitely try digging up this time chummer.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Probably the idiot who responded to a post saying that there's been zero death from vaccination with an article about breakthrough cases (i.e. cases that happened despite the vaccination, not because of it) as if it were a counterpoint to the claim.
You should have a word with him, he doesn't seem to understand context.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Check the gravatars - he (/she) is that same idiot.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I knew that ;) The sarcasm was heavy there, at least in my mind when I wrote it.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
That's people who get sick despite being vaccinated, not people infected by the vaccine.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Charting the overlap between those who say the vaccine is bad and those with capacity for rational thought requires an Euler diagram.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Actually, I find that some of them are, you just have to inject facts into the conversation. For example, I have alleviated a friend of her concerns about how quickly the mRNA vaccines were developed by pointing out that the majority of the research and testing took place before this specific coronavirus came about, it was just the financial and regulatory steps that sped thing up in this instance.
People aren't necessarily a lost cause, it's just difficult right now because people have tied misinformation to their political and social identities.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
"HE SHOOTS... HE SCORES! ANOTHER OWN-GOAL FOR TEAM ANTIVAX!!!"
Re: Re:
Wild polio causes paralysis in 0.1 to 0.5% of infected so even there the vaccine was an improvement over catching the wild versions.
Taking isolated papers and reports, and especially those that justify an anti vaccine stance, is not the way to evaluate a vaccine, you need to read much more widely.
Re: Re: Re:
They didn't even really do that, the report they linked to might have covered a botched vaccine but when compared to the 'normal' numbers even the ones they provided pale in comparison. 10 dead is a terrible thing to be sure but compared to 2400 it's barely a blip.
Re: Re:
... did you read your own link before posting it, because it does not say what you seem to think it does.
While the botched vaccine and the victims from it are certainly tragic the alternative is a lot uglier.
He reminds us that, within a decade of Karl Landsteiner's identification of the polio virus in 1908, an epidemic in New York killed 2400 people (mostly children) and left thousands more with a life-long disability. In the 1950s, summer outbreaks in the USA caused tens of thousands of cases, leaving hundreds paralysed or dead. 'Second only to the atomic bomb', polio was `the thing that Americans feared the most'.
And as for modern vaccines...
The Cutter incident had an ambivalent legacy. On the one hand, it led to the effective federal regulation of vaccines, which today enjoy a record of safety `unmatched by any other medical product'.
Re: Self selecting population decline
It's hilarious watching these antivax idiots score own-goal after own-goal. You'd think they'd learn eventually. But (un)fortunately they keep keeling over dead before they are able to learn from their mistakes.
Re: Re: Self selecting population decline
It's the strangest form of own goal at that as this is not the first time I've seen an anti-vaxxer point to a study or article that directly refutes their claims as though it supported them and in fact that seems to crop up on a regular basis.
It's one thing to provide bad evidence or try to avoid providing any evidence, another to make an appeal to authority by pointing to an authority that doesn't agree with you.
Re: Re: Re:
"... did you read your own link before posting it, because it does not say what you seem to think it does. "
Of course he didn't. He was probably provided that link on some anti-vaxx echo chamber where they all wave links to studies around. If any of them actually read what those links lead to they'd have an inkling that either it doesn't show what they thought it would show or it will turn out to be a webpage written by some snake oil salesman who's either not a doctor or who has had their license to practice revoked for being a nutjob.
It's interesting to note that very few of the older generation are that sceptic about vaccines because they remember polio.
My own parents both recall polio. Neighbors devastated one of their children got it, classrooms where one or two people sat where they wouldn't have to move too far to get to the door because they were partially paralyzed, and you couldn't move out-of-doors without encountering someone with crutches or in a wheelchair.
This generation grew up with the good fortune of the Salk vaccine having eradicated that terror - and now busily marginalize vaccination from the privileged position of having inherited a society safeguarded by those vaccines they now spurn.
I think we should give these benighted fuckwits what they want. Evict them from society and put them all on some island where they can dwell without having to encounter any of the horrors of modern medicine and science. Their malicious bad faith alone has cost the US 600k dead which would all, statistically, be alive even if the government had done nothing but sit on their hands.
Instead they made infecting others and risky living a pledge of allegiance to whatever tinpot Qanon conspiracy nonsense they saw fit to believe in.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
"It's interesting to note that very few of the older generation are that sceptic about vaccines because they remember polio."
Well, the older generation are in higher risk groups either purely through age or the comorbidities that come with it, so that also plays a part.
But, you don't have to be that old. My uncle has spent his life with his right arm being completely withered by polio as a child. He overcame this and managed to have a good career and is enjoying a nice retirement, but I'm guessing he would have preferred a vaccine if it had been available then. As far as I'm aware, there's no vaccine "hesitancy" in my extended family.
This seems to be a big problem with anti-vaxxers generally and not just due to COVID - because they and everyone they grew up with were vaccinated as children, they were spared the horrors of the actual diseases, and so some selfish morons have come to believe that because they didn't experience it themselves then that means the diseases aren't a real problem. Hopefully this will correct itself soon and we'll be spared the daily/weekly story of "person spreading misinformation on social media begged for vaccination on his death bed, but it was too late by then".
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Hopefully this will correct itself soon and we'll be spared the daily/weekly story of "person spreading misinformation on social media begged for vaccination on his death bed, but it was too late by then".
With a body count in the six digits range in the US alone and anti-vaxxers still being a thing at this point I suspect/worry that that's simply not possible and they've dug themselves so deeply into the 'everyone outside the nurgle cult are in on the greatest lie in history/so long as it doesn't affect me I don't care' mindset that the only thing that will change their mind is if they or someone very close to them catch it and die as a result, and even then I wouldn't put high odds on the latter doing the trick if the body wasn't theirs.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Maybe. Many stories about recent vaccine mandates seem to suggest that when faced with actual visible consequences of not getting vaccinated, the majority of people drop their objections rather quickly. There's a lot of claims that they will quit beforehand, but when they have to make an actual decision, a lot of the people threatening to quit do get the vaccine. Many stories I've read recently suggest that it's usually less than 1% of the workforce who are either quit or fired.
How this plays out long term is open to debate of course, but the signs appear to be that mandates are working, both in terms of getting people vaccinated and in terms of stopping people who present a risk to the people they work with being in a position to infect them directly.
The main concern for me, as always, is that the people who have turned this into a "freedumb" issue and decided that their right to infect people is more important than the rights of others not to be infected, might decide to take more direct violent action before this is all over. People have been murdered for asking them to put a mask on, so it wouldn't surprise me if someone who recently got fired decided to start shooting.
It’s kind of darkly hilarious: If the anti-vaxxers and the maskholes hadn’t fought against the actions being mandated back when those actions were voluntary, they wouldn’t have any mandates to fight against.
Re:
Yes, that's why this whole thing is so depressing. They're so obsessed with "freedom", they've made themselves less free than people who did the things asked of them.
Re:
Well, the current SCIENTIFIC position is that it is highly likely that all breakout infections come from unvaccinated people. This has not yet been conclusively shown, but there is evidence that points strongly in that direction.
You've heard of SCIENCE, haven't you? You know, it's that thing you hate because it sides with reality rather than whatever dingbat crazy idea you current adhere to.
Re: Re:
"...all breakout infections come from unvaccinated people.."
Can you cite your source for that claim?
Re: Re: Re:
You're a big fan of the CDC apparently so I'll point to the numbers they're providing. To avoid triggering the spam filter I'll just post the summary but if you want to check the source scroll up to TaboToka's comment and it's the first link they posted.
-For all adults aged 18 years and older, the cumulative COVID-19-associated hospitalization rate was about 12-times higher in unvaccinated persons.
-Although weekly rates can vary, the cumulative rate of COVID-19-associated hospitalizations in unvaccinated adults ages 18–49 years was about 14-times higher than fully vaccinated adults aged 18–49 years.
-Although weekly rates can vary widely, the cumulative rate of COVID-19-associated hospitalizations in unvaccinated adults ages 50–64 years was about 15-times higher than fully vaccinated adults aged 50–64 years.
-Although weekly rates can vary widely, the cumulative rate of COVID-19-associated hospitalizations in unvaccinated adults ages 65 years and older was about 9-times higher than fully vaccinated adults ages 65 years and older.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Where did Bart go?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I'm still here but the moderators won't let me respond to this verifiably false misinformation:
"...all breakout infections come from unvaccinated people.."
Let me know when you find a source for that.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[Hallucinates facts not in evidence]
Put down the cross other people need the wood
Yeah, that's called a 'spam filter' and is the reason I didn't post a link in my comment, because comments with links have higher odds of being caught by the filter and it can take a bit for staff to clear it from the pile.
It has nothing to do with you and you're much better off dropping the assumption because holding on to it is just going to get you laughed at by anyone who's been on TD a while and seen what is allowed to be posted(including other plague rats in the past).
Re:
Shhh honey, the adults are talking.
Re:
The vaccine does nothing to stop the "spread of the virus". We've known that since July.
I mean literally yesterday yet another study proved this to be bullshit.
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2113864
Get the fuck out of here with your plague spreading nonsense.
Re:
Then you wouldn't mind sharing the evidence. Something sourced from non-conspiracy sources that accounts for the massive drop in infection rates in many highly vaccinated populations would be nice.
Re: Re:
Actually this peer reviewed study shows no correlation between vaccination rates and rates of infection. I can't believe that 3 months after the new CDC guidance that people STILL think the vaccine means you can't transmit the virus:
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10654-021-00808-7
Re: Re: Re:
And you have conveniently ignored this line line the paper
Just selecting the bits that say what you want is fundamentally dishonest.
Re: Re: Re:
[study co-author] Subramanian told PolitiFact:
"Concluding from this analysis that vaccines are useless is misleading and inaccurate. Rather, the analysis supports vaccination as an important strategy for reducing infection and transmission, along with handwashing, mask-wearing, proper ventilation and physical distancing."
Re: Re: Re:
We can already see you lack reading comprehension, you don't need to keep proving it.
Re: Re: Re:
As others have pointed out, you might want to try reading links before you post them. However:
"I can't believe that 3 months after the new CDC guidance that people STILL think the vaccine means you can't transmit the virus"
I agree with you here. Anyone who understands the science should not think this and it's depressing that some people have convinced themselves that the vaccine is an immortality shield rather than a safety net.
Vaccine not the only issue...
and
I suspect there will be a few officers in the "Cancel my time off that was scheduled 6 months in advance? Let me make a few calls to other nearby cities..."
Crap jobs are crap. Bartenders aren't the only ones with crap working conditions.
Re: Vaccine not the only issue...
Only with police departments, the cops are the ones 99% responsible for any crappiness involved in their crap job.
Sure, they can ring up nearby cities. But this is the same thing that would happen in any industry where a chunk of the workforce is out for whatever reason. Vacations get cancelled.
If only the mortality rate was 75%.
"My officers and I stand firm in not complying with the vaccine mandate! All 250 of us thud, 249 of us will no longer, thud 248 of us. The 248 of us see this overreach as thud. Dammit, Ok, the 230 of us thud. Here have some horse medicine...oh he's dead too. I stand by my 175thud4 officers." -John Catanzara
thud
Re:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Skr6wpsiWI8
Re:
I've often said with this pandemic, it's a shame that COVID manifests itself with "flu-like" symptoms. It would probably be over with long before now if something externally manifested like smallpox.
The problem isn't the mortality rate, it's the fact that people are able to merrily spread it while denying they have it.
It's none of the government's business to know your medical history or information yet this is exactly what government and the courts are trying to involve themselves in. Do they honestly think the FOP is going to say nothing to their members? This is going to backfire in an epic fashion.
Can anyone say 'Streisand Effect'?
Re:
This is not a case of the Streisand Effect. That's where someone's objection to something they want to keep secret draws more attention to the thing. There's nothing not public going on here.
I mean for me, anything that puts police in a bad light and gets us closer to #abolishthepolice.
That reads good in any book. Even if it takes a scam to get the blinders off.
Is it a "strike"?
Generally speaking, in the labor context, a concerted refusal to perform job duties would be covered by the no-strike clause in a collective bargaining agreement (I confess I have not read the CBA between the police union and Chicago), and again generally speaking, an employer can obtain injunctive relief against a union for fomenting an illegal strike. If employees believe that their rights are being violated, the general rule (related to the point in the last graf of your article) is "obey and grieve."
(Saith the former labor lawyer)
Beyond that, public employee laws in many states limit the ability of public employees, especially police officers, to engage in strikes. I don't know enough about Illinois law to know what the public employee laws say on that subject.
But perhaps these are angles that you ought to explore in writing further about this controversy
