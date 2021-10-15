Daily Deal: The Complete 2022 Microsoft Office Master Class Bundle

Clearview Celebrates 10 Billion Scraped Images Collected, Claims It Can Now Recognize Blurred, Masked Faces
Fri, Oct 15th 2021

The Complete 2022 Microsoft Office Master Class Bundle has 14 courses to help you learn all you need to know about MS Office products to help boost your productivity. Courses cover SharePoint, Word, Excel, Access, Outlook, Teams, and more. The bundle is on sale for $75.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Coward, 15 Oct 2021 @ 11:02am

    A lot of your classes look really great, but the only training people have for this class is LibreOffice.org. Last time I stupidly used PowerPoint for something was two days ago ... it totally froze and the backup it supposedly made was nonexistent. Lost the work. LibreOffice hasn't done that to me.

