Journalists In St. Louis Discover State Agency Is Revealing Teacher Social Security Numbers; Governors Vows To Prosecute Journalists As Hackers

from the wtf-missouri? dept

Last Friday, Missouri's Chief Information Security Officer Stephen Meyer stepped down after 21 years working for the state to go into the private sector. His timing is noteworthy because it seems like Missouri really could use someone in their government who understands basic cybersecurity right now.

We've seen plenty of stupid stories over the years about people who alert authorities to security vulnerabilities then being threatened for hacking, but this story may be the most ridiculous one we've seen. Journalists for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch discovered a pretty embarrassing leak of private information for teachers and school administrators. The state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) website included a flaw that allowed the journalists to find social security numbers of the teachers and administrators:

Though no private information was clearly visible nor searchable on any of the web pages, the newspaper found that teachers’ Social Security numbers were contained in the HTML source code of the pages involved. The newspaper asked Shaji Khan, a cybersecurity professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, to confirm the findings. He called the vulnerability “a serious flaw.” “We have known about this type of flaw for at least 10-12 years, if not more,” Khan wrote in an email. “The fact that this type of vulnerability is still present in the DESE web application is mind boggling!”

In the HTML source code means that it sent that information to the computers/browsers of those who knew what pages to go to. It also appears that the journalists used proper disclosure procedures, alerting the state and waiting until it had been patched before publishing their article:

The Post-Dispatch discovered the vulnerability in a web application that allowed the public to search teacher certifications and credentials. The department removed the affected pages from its website Tuesday after being notified of the problem by the Post-Dispatch. Based on state pay records and other data, more than 100,000 Social Security numbers were vulnerable. The newspaper delayed publishing this report to give the department time to take steps to protect teachers’ private information, and to allow the state to ensure no other agencies’ web applications contained similar vulnerabilities.

Also, it appears that the problems here go back a long ways, and the state should have been well aware that this problem existed:

The state auditor’s office has previously sounded warning bells about education-related data collection practices, with audits of DESE in 2015 and of school districts in 2016. The 2015 audit found that DESE was unnecessarily storing students’ Social Security numbers and other personally identifiable information in its Missouri Student Information System. The audit urged the department to stop that practice and to create a comprehensive policy for responding to data breaches, among other recommendations. The department complied, but clearly at least one other system contained an undetected vulnerability.

This is where a competent and responsible government would thank the journalists for finding the vulnerability and disclosing it in an ethical manner designed to protect the info of the people the state failed to properly protect.

But that's not what happened.

Instead, first the Education Commissioner tried to make viewing the HTML source code nefarious:

In the letter to teachers, Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven said “an individual took the records of at least three educators, unencrypted the source code from the webpage, and viewed the social security number (SSN) of those specific educators.”

It was never "encrypted," Commissioner, if the journalists could simply look at the source code and get the info.

Then DESE took it up a notch and referred to the journalists as "hackers."

But in the press release, DESE called the person who discovered the vulnerability a “hacker” and said that individual “took the records of at least three educators” — instead of acknowledging that more than 100,000 numbers had been at risk, and that they had been available to anyone through DESE’s own search engine.

And then, it got even worse. Missouri Governor Mike Parson called a press conference in which he again called the journalists hackers and said he had notified prosecutors and the Highway Patrol's Digital Forensic Unit to investigate. Highway Patrol? He also claimed (again) that they had "decoded the HTML source code." That's... not difficult. It's called "view source" and it's built into every damn browser, Governor. It's not hacking. It's not unauthorized.

Through a multi-step process, an individual took the records of at least three educators, decoded the HTML source code, and viewed the SSN of those specific educators. We notified the Cole County prosecutor and the Highway Patrol’s Digital Forensic Unit will investigate. pic.twitter.com/2hkZNI1wXE — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) October 14, 2021

It gets worse. Governor Parson claims that this "hack" could cost $50 million. I only wish I was joking.

This incident alone may cost Missouri taxpayers up to $50 million and divert workers and resources from other state agencies. This matter is serious. The state is committing to bring to justice anyone who hacked our system and anyone who aided or encouraged them — In accordance with what Missouri law allows AND requires. A hacker is someone who gains unauthorized access to information or content. This individual did not have permission to do what they did. They had no authorization to convert and decode the code. This was clearly a hack. We must address any wrongdoing committed by bad actors.

If it costs $50 million to properly secure the data on your website that previous audits had already alerted you as a problem, then that's on the incompetent government who failed to properly secure the data in the first place. Not on journalists ethically alerting you to fix the vulnerability. And, there's no "unauthorized access." Your system put that info into people's browsers. There's no "decoding" to view the source. That's not how any of this works.

As people started loudly mocking Governor Parson, he decided to double down, insisting that it was more than a simple "right click" and repeating that journalists had to "convert and decode the data."

We want to be clear, this DESE hack was more than a simple “right click.” THE FACTS: An individual accessed source code and then went a step further to convert and decode that data in order to obtain Missouri teachers’ personal information. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/JKgtIpcibM — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) October 14, 2021

Again, even if it took a few steps, that's still not hacking. It's still a case where the state agency made that info available. That's not on the journalists who responsibly disclosed it. It's on the state for failing to protect the data properly (and for collecting and storing too much data in the first place).

Indeed, in doing this ridiculous show of calling them hackers and threatening prosecution, all the state of Missouri has done is make damn sure that the next responsible/ethical journalists and/or security researchers will not alert the state to their stupidly bad security. Why take the risk?

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: blame the messenger, dese, disclosure, ethical disclosure, hacking, mike parson, private information, schools, social security numbers, st. louis, teachers, vulnerabilities

Companies: st. louis post-dispatch