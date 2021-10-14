University Of Hong Kong Wants To Remove A Sculpture Commemorating Tiananmen; To Preserve It, People Have Crowdsourced A Digital 3D Replica
from the pillar-of-shame dept
As Techdirt has chronicled, the political situation in Hong Kong becomes worse by the day, as the big panda in Beijing embraces a region whose particular freedoms were supposed to be guaranteed for another 25 years at least. One manifestation of the increasing authoritarianism in Hong Kong is growing censorship. The latest battle is over a sculpture commemorating pro-democracy protesters killed during China's 1989 crackdown in Tiananmen Square, and on display in the University of Hong Kong. South China Morning Post reports:
The eight-metre-high Pillar of Shame by Jens Galschiøt was first erected at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) in Pok Fu Lam in 1997, and according to the sculptor was on permanent loan to the group that organised the annual candlelight vigil commemorating the pro-democracy activists killed by the military in Beijing on June 4, 1989.
But after the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China decided to disband in August amid a national security investigation, HKU management informed the group it had until Wednesday 5pm [on 13 October] to remove the 2 tonne artwork or else it would be deemed abandoned. The university said the move was based on its assessment of legal risks in light of the alliance’s dissolution.
The formal letter ordering the sculpture to be removed warned that:
If you fail to remove the Sculpture before 5:00 pm on 13 October 2021, the Sculpture will be deemed abandoned and the University will not consider any future request from you in respect of the Sculpture, and the University will deal with the Sculpture in such time and in such manner as it thinks fit without further notice.
That seems a clear threat to remove or even destroy the Pillar of Shame directly. The sculptor, who says the work still belongs to him, points out that moving it is hardly easy, and has threatened legal action if it is damaged:
"It will take a long time to move the sculpture," he warned. "It is an extremely valuable piece of art, which after 24 years probably is a bit frail. Therefore there is a great possibility that the work of art will suffer irreparable damage if handled by any others than experts in handling art.
"If, contrary to expectations, damage to the sculpture should occur, the university risks incurring a claim of compensation for that damage."
Galschiøt has also asked Danish politicians to help him get the sculpture out of Hong Kong, and has formally requested the University of Hong Kong to review its decision. These latest developments seem to have caused HKU to pause its plans: according to the South China Morning Post, it has said that it will take no action for the moment, and that it needed more time to consider its next move. However, some have decided to act now to ensure that the Pillar of Shame continues to exist in some form, whatever happens. Sophie Mak, whose Twitter bio describes her as "monitoring human rights abuses in Hong Kong and elsewhere": tweeted:
Dear Hong Kong friends, help us preserve the Pillar of Shame by sending over any pictures you've taken of it to PillarOfShamePics@protonmail.com! We need pictures taken from as many different angles as possible to make our digital 3D replica model.
That was on October 12. The next day, a tweet from Nathan Ruser wrote of the digital 3D replica: "Thanks to some really helpful submissions this is starting to look a heck of a lot better!" The replica is already good enough to ensure that the Chinese government would be annoyed if copies started appearing outside their embassies around the world. It offers a useful example of how others can respond when the authorities want to make inconvenient objects disappear from public view.
Work opportunity for Jens Galschiøt or another artist: Pillar of Shame of the Pillar of Shame.
Because how much more symbolically shameful could those incapable of perceiving shame get?
Wrong bear
Xi Jinping hates being portrayed as Winnie the Pooh
Well, it doesn't exactly come as a surprise.
China's obsession with "face" is as old as the country itself. No administration - ever - has suffered depictions or public commemoration of an uprising against said administration to stand. It's only when dynasties change that old revolutionary movements are dragged into the light to serve as further justification as to why the old order had to go.
I don't expect to see any public reminder of past failings of the current chinese government surviving for very long in Hong Kong.
"...the political situation in Hong Kong becomes worse by the day, as the big panda in Beijing embraces a region whose particular freedoms were supposed to be guaranteed for another 25 years at least."
No one believed that though. The "Two systems, one country" provisions in the sino-british treaty weren't credible to any within the political establishment who knew China. Not even at the time of signing. Hong Kong's "Freedom" was always completely conditional on them voluntarily choosing to always abide by whatever Beijing dictated. Like Macau, for instance, where painstakingly following the mainland party line has meant Beijing graciously not cracking down on the place.
The naívety in people believing the deal reminded of an old fable;
China isn't an unknown. Wasn't back then, isn't now. How they act and react has been as predictable as the tide, for thousands of years. The UK knew damn well they were selling HK down the river when they handed HK back to China.
Mind you, they also knew damn well China would retrieve that bit of land one way or the other and didn't feel a land war with China was in their best interests. I can't really blame them for that.
What i can blame them for is not being completely clear to the HK citizenry that treaties notwithstanding they should be aware that China could and likely would align HK with Beijing as soon as possible so the time to get out was right then and there. There's at least one old british attache who knew damn well this would happen and tried to get people to leave. Too few listened.
HK got a grace period of twenty years to run for the hills. They chose not to. And in so doing condemned their children to mainland rule. In a way I feel this is the absolutely worst part of this mess. Those children lived a complete lie for their entire life courtesy of their negligent parents and now face the consequence of their own parents bullshitting them utterly.
