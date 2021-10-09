Connecticut Supreme Court Says Cops Need Warrants To Run Drug Dogs Around Motel Room Doors
 

This Week In Techdirt History: October 3rd - 9th

Techdirt

from the back-in-the-day dept

Sat, Oct 9th 2021 12:30pmLeigh Beadon

Five Years Ago

This week in 2016, the Trump's campaign was reacting to the leaked pages of his 1995 tax returns by threatening to sue the New York Times, and also reacting to some ads from the Clinton campaign by threatening to sue them, too — while at the same time, the campaign was facing its own bogus threat from the Phoenix Police over imagery of cops in an ad. The big story, though, was the revelation that Yahoo had secretly built email scanning software under pressure from the feds. This led to basically every other tech company rapidly denying that they'd done the same, followed by Yahoo itself issuing a tone-deaf non-denial denial of the report. The media was very confused about the story, with the New York Times and Reuters claiming totally different explanations for the email scanning, and over the course of the week even more disagreements and confusion arose.

Ten Years Ago

This week in 2011, countries around the world were signing ACTA and finally admitting that it meant they'd have to change their copyright laws, while Brazil was drafting its own anti-ACTA framework for the internet. The Supreme Court declined to consider an appeals court ruling that properly stated music downloads are not public performances, though this didn't mean (as some claimed) that downloading had been legalized. Meanwhile, another judge dismissed a lawsuit over streaming video, but mostly avoided the larger copyright questions, and we saw a set of good rulings against copyright trolls, and one bad one.

This was also the week that Steve Jobs died at age 56.

Fifteen Years Ago

This week in 2006, Facebook was getting a start on its soon-to-be-tradition of threatening people who make useful third-party tools. Amazon was abandoning its attempt to make an early version of something like Street View, and Wal-Mart was abandoning its much more stupid attempt to offer a MySpace clone. The fight between Belgian news publishers and Google was continuing, while the copyright fight over My Sharona was dragging in Yahoo, Amazon and Apple. And the big news — though it was still just a rumor with lots of conflicting information going around, making it hard to tell if it was true — was that Google was planning to buy YouTube for $1.6-billion.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: history, look back

1 Comment | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Samuel Abram (profile), 9 Oct 2021 @ 6:47pm

    Steve Jobs' passing

    Steve Jobs passed away 10 years ago? Damn!

    And yet I'm furious that Apple's Web Site has nothing about the date. I honestly think that Apple was a better company under Steve Jobs. He definitely had many of the same failings as Tim Cook but I felt he knew what he was doing in approving the right ideas from the design team in a way that Tim Cook never could. I don't think a Steve-Jobs-run-Apple would have come out with something as banal as an iPad with a stylus or an Apple Watch.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Connecticut Supreme Court Says Cops Need Warrants To Run Drug Dogs Around Motel Room Doors
 
Follow Techdirt
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Discord

Introducing the new Techdirt Insider Chat, now hosted on Discord. If you are an Insider with a membership that includes the chat feature and have not yet been invited to join us on Discord, please reach out here.

Loading...
Recent Stories

Saturday

12:30 This Week In Techdirt History: October 3rd - 9th (1)

Friday

19:39 Connecticut Supreme Court Says Cops Need Warrants To Run Drug Dogs Around Motel Room Doors (8)
15:39 Texas Pols Shocked To Learn Their Bill Let Gas Companies Off The Hook For Climate Change Preparedness (29)
13:46 If You Want To Know Why Section 230 Matters, Just Ask Wikimedia: Without It, There'd Be No Wikipedia (6)
12:00 Winding Down Our Latest Greenhouse Panel: Content Moderation At The Infrastructure Layer (1)
10:44 Locast Shuts Down, As Yet Again A Bad Interpretation Of Copyright Law Makes The World Worse (16)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Web Development Crash Course Bundle (0)
09:34 Bizarre Magistrate Judge Ruling Says That If Facebook Deletes An Account, It No Longer Needs To Keep Details Private (12)
06:31 FCC's 'New' Robocall Plan Isn't Particularly New, Won't Seriously Reduce Robocalls (6)
03:27 Court Tells Child Sexual Abuse Investigators That The Private Search Warrant Exception Only Works When There's A Private Search (10)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.