Daily Deal: TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Mon, Oct 4th 2021 10:54amDaily Deal

The Z2 headphones earned their name because they feature twice the sound, twice the battery life, and twice the convenience of competing headphones. This updated version of the original Z2s comes with a new all-black design and Bluetooth 5.0. Packed with TREBLAB's most advanced Sound2.0 technology with aptX and T-Quiet active noise-cancellation, these headphones deliver goose bump-inducing audio while drowning out unwanted background noise. These headphones are on sale for $79.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

daily deal

Reader Comments

    Ceyarrecks (profile), 4 Oct 2021 @ 11:21am

    ONLY.

    per its technical features:
    Compatibility
    Works w/ iOS, Android & more

    Includes
    TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones
    TREBLAB Z2 carrying case
    AUX Cable USB/Micro USB
    USB/micro USB charging cable
    User manual
    it seems only those with Baby Rattles can use these,
    as this headphone does NOT include any dual-1/8" Stereo cable nor a 1/8" Stereo jack.

      TripMN (profile), 4 Oct 2021 @ 11:55am

      Re: ONLY.

      Specs might not include it, but it is there. I bought myself these headphones during the summer. I like them.

      The Z2s come with a 4ft long 1/8" cord with mic and push button that plugs directly into the right ear housing.

