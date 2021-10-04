Reminder: Our Techdirt Tech Policy Greenhouse Live Workshop Is Happening This Wednesday!
from the register-now dept
Over the last few weeks we've been running pieces for our latest Techdirt Greenhouse discussion on questions around content moderation at the infrastructure layer. This time we're also doing a live workshop event to go with it, in which some of the authors of the pieces will present, leading into "table discussions" from attendees to explore some of the tradeoffs and challenges regarding content moderation. This will be happening this Wednesday, October 6th, from 9am PT to 12pm PT. If you're interested in taking part, please register to attend.
We look forward to seeing you there!
Filed Under: content moderation, events, greenhouse, infrastructure
