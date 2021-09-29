The Vital Role Intermediary Protections Play for Infrastructure Providers
Content Moderation Case Studies: Coca Cola Realizes Custom Bottle Labels Involve Moderation Issues (2021)

Clearview Suffers Brief Bout Of Better Judgment, Drops Subpoena Demanding Activists' Communications With Journalists

Surprises

from the keep-on-sucking dept

Wed, Sep 29th 2021 1:31pmTim Cushing

Just a few days ago, Clearview -- the company that scrapes the web to build a facial recognition database it sells to law enforcement, government agencies around the world, and a number of private parties -- decided to make itself even less likable.

It decided to subpoena transparency activists Open The Government, demanding copies of all FOIA requests it had made requesting info about Clearview. It also, more disturbingly, demanded copies of OTG's communications with journalists, clearly indicating it felt First Amendment protections were something it should enjoy, but shouldn't be extended to its critics.

It really wasn't a step Clearview needed to take… for several reasons. First of all, Clearview's reputation is pure dog shit at the moment. It's unlikely to improve unless the company pulls the plug on its product and disbands. A move like this only earns it more (deserved) disdain and hatred. What it's not going to do -- even if successful -- is deter future criticism of the business and its scraped-together facial recognition product.

Second, OTG was not a party to the lawsuit. Clearview has no right to demand these documents from a non-party, especially communications between it and journalists… journalists who are also not a party to the lawsuit Clearview is facing.

Third, if Clearview wanted copies of OTG's FOIA requests, all it had to do is visit OTG's MuckRock page and download all of its publicly accessible requests and responses.

There's some good news, though. Shortly after having shot itself in the face, Clearview had second thoughts about the self-inflicted wound it had just sustained. Here's Alexandra Levine for Politico.

Facial recognition company Clearview AI is dropping the subpoenas it served recently to some of the groups that first exposed its work with law enforcement — legal demands that sought the organizations’ correspondence with journalists and other records.

The best move would have been to never issue the subpoenas at all, especially given the First Amendment implications of attempting to pry loose communications between activists and journalists. This withdrawal is a distant second on the list of "Smart Things to Do."

And here's the rationale for the decision, straight from the mouth of Clearview's founder:

Clearview CEO Hoan Ton-That told POLITICO that “on further reflection about the scope of the subpoenas, and my strong view of freedom of the press, we have decided to withdraw the subpoenas served on Open the Government and its associates.”

I imagine that "reflection" showed a badly maimed face mouthing the word "why" after taking the full impact of an unforced error. This should have been the first response to the suggestion of subpoenaing non-parties and demanding copies of their conversations with journalists. It should have been offered by Clearview's legal team. And if those bright minds failed to comprehend the collateral damage this move would inflict on the First Amendment (not to mention the fact that Clearview would be sitting at ground zero when its own bomb went off), the genius who came up with the idea of treating millions of internet users as fodder for unproven facial recognition tech should have been able to see doing this was a terrible idea.

Then again, it may just be impossible for Clearview and its principals (note the spelling -- "principles" are different and not possessed by Clearview) to get a firm grasp on the obvious if it can't easily be scraped from content created by people with far more common sense than its founder and legal reps.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: activism, facial recognition, foia, intimidation, journalism, subpoena, surveillance, transparency
Companies: clearview, open the government

14 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 29 Sep 2021 @ 1:50pm

    “Oh, we shot our own feet? Shit, we better patch that up quick so we don’t look like idiots.” — Clearview’s CEO, probably

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bobvious, 29 Sep 2021 @ 3:03pm

    Maybe, just maybe

    they realised that this sort of action is usually followed by a crapflood of retaliatory investigations.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Sep 2021 @ 6:24pm

    What court allowed this shit in the first place?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 29 Sep 2021 @ 10:28pm

      Re:

      Subpoena in a civil suit does not require court approval...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        BG (profile), 30 Sep 2021 @ 2:09am

        Re: Re:

        Seriously? That's how civil suits work in the US? I honestly have no idea if it works the same in my neck of the woods for civil cases but I'd have expected there to be some judicial cog in the process to say "knock it off, you're being an asshat".

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        sumgai (profile), 30 Sep 2021 @ 10:24am

        Re: Re:

        Which is why a defendant can say "prove that you're entitled to this data, or else bugger off". Particularly where journalists and their sources are concerned.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 30 Sep 2021 @ 12:42am

    Perhaps taking legal advice from the Arby's floorshitter was a bad idea...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Zach, 30 Sep 2021 @ 7:32am

    FOIA FOIAs

    Can I submit a FOIA asking for all FOIAs an agency has received?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      sumgai (profile), 30 Sep 2021 @ 10:26am

      Re: FOIA FOIAs

      Yes, provided that you limit the scope of your inquiry to a certain topic, or to a certain source of those FOIA's, and probably a time/date range as well. Too broad a request will likely get you a "Too Burdonsome" response.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Bobvious, 30 Sep 2021 @ 2:19pm

      Re: FOIA FOIAs

      Just don't yell FOIA in a crowded theatre.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Sep 2021 @ 3:38pm

    I don't understand why you think this was an error. They generated news about themselves, presumably guiding more sleazy customers to their sales office. I doubt legal action is very expensive if all you do is file it, wait for the free publicity payout, then drop it. They're taking names for who goes up against the wall ... you're complaining. Who is shooting themselves in the face?

    If you want to do something, get behind the fossil fuel lobby and keep the pipelines pumping. No man will be a slave when the oceans boil!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

The Vital Role Intermediary Protections Play for Infrastructure Providers
Content Moderation Case Studies: Coca Cola Realizes Custom Bottle Labels Involve Moderation Issues (2021)
Follow Techdirt
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Discord

Introducing the new Techdirt Insider Chat, now hosted on Discord. If you are an Insider with a membership that includes the chat feature and have not yet been invited to join us on Discord, please reach out here.

Loading...
Techdirt Insider Chat

Notice: This version of the Techdirt Insider Chat will soon be removed from the site. We are replacing it with a Discord channel specifically for Insiders.

 
Recent Stories

Thursday

20:02 Copyright Continues To Be Abused To Censor Critics By Entities Both Big And Small (0)
15:31 Survey Confirms Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Is Still Home To Dangerous Gangs, Has No Solid Plan To Eliminate Them (6)
13:36 Social Media Regulation In African Countries Will Require More Than International Human Rights Law (1)
12:00 Tune In To Our Live Stream Of The 300th Techdirt Podcast Episode! (1)
10:47 Google, NBC Bring Dumb Cable TV Blackout Feuds To Streaming (12)
10:42 Daily Deal: The 2021 Google Software Engineering Manager Bundle (0)
09:23 Facebook's Latest Scandals: The Banality Of Hubris; The Messiness Of Humanity (19)
06:21 CIA, NSA Block Ads Network-Wide To Protect Agencies. Ron Wyden Says Rest Of Gov't Should Do The Same. (30)

Wednesday

20:04 Misquoting Einstein Is Fast And Stupid, But Not Accurate (35)
15:47 Content Moderation Case Studies: Coca Cola Realizes Custom Bottle Labels Involve Moderation Issues (2021) (12)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.