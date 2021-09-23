Survey Suggests Eager Starlink Users Don't Understand Service Will Have Limited Reach
 

Sony Pictures, Defenders Of The Creative Industry, Appears To Be Using Fan Art Without Giving Credit

Culture

from the that's-theft,-right? dept

Thu, Sep 23rd 2021 9:36pmTimothy Geigner

It will come as no surprise that we have done many, many posts at Techdirt that involve Sony. While not all of those posts are critical of the company, many of those posts deal with Sony wielding IP law about while claiming it is doing so to "protect creators" of content. We've also discussed instances where some of these IP-wielding companies, that are supposedly the vanguards of the creative community, also have managed to use the art created by their own fans without bothering to credit them. To be clear, that likely doesn't run afoul of copyright law, given that the fan art typically uses IP owned by these companies. But it doesn't change the fact that it's both quite hypocritical to not bother even crediting the fan that created the art, as well as being just plain shitty.

So back to Sony: the company appears to be both quite hypocritical and just plain shitty to one fan that seems to have found his fan art used on a movie poster for Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Reddit user RealJohnGillman posted to r/Spiderman and several other Venom and movie-related subreddits a day after the poster's release, claiming the poster art was "traced from fanart." The fan art in question, posted to DeviantArt in October 2018, depicts Michelle Williams' She-Venom, who appeared briefly in Venom. The character poster teases Williams' return in the sequel. The Reddit post shows a zoomed-in version of the poster next to the fan art to emphasize the similarity. The poster art appears to be a silhouetted version of the fan art; however, some areas, like the curve of the shoulders, don't completely match up.

You can see the images in question below, including a zoomed in image of the part of the poster in question. Poster on the left, fan art on the right.

You can say the images don't match up precisely if you like, but they're certainly very damned close. As mentioned about similar past cases, this likely isn't a copyright infringement issue; the fan artist doesn't own any rights to the character he drew. But, again, if the copyright industries are going to do their maximalist routine under the guise of protecting those that create content, well, fan art is content. And if we stipulate that copyright isn't at issue here, we should certainly be able to agree that Sony or its sub-contracted marketers could at least have given the original artist credit if they were going to use his art, no?

Commenters on the post were quick to discuss the possible copyright-related consequences of the alleged theft. "Whelp, someone is getting an unexpected paycheck," one user wrote, while another replied, "Um... no. You have no ownership over an image you create using a licensed character you don't own; it's unethical to use it without compensation, I'll agree, but they own the character."

It's hard to imagine any argument that any of this is ethical on the part of Sony. Protector of creators though it claims to be, it seems the company is also happy to just use art created by others if it suits them.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: copyright, culture, fan art, venom
Companies: sony pictures

13 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Sep 2021 @ 9:50pm

    Since it doesn’t line up exactly, is just a silhouette, and is a generic female silhouette that you’d expect from a comic, I’d think it’s more likely it’s just similar and not a ripoff personally.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 23 Sep 2021 @ 11:03pm

      Re:

      One where the fingers, arms and hips(basically everything but the shoulder, which is slightly different) all seem to line up exactly?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 24 Sep 2021 @ 12:11am

      Re:

      I disagree, since there's a lot of direct similarities. Just the contour shapes of the arms to so similar that it's unlikely they got there by accident.

      But, Sony don't deserve the benefit of the doubt in this sort of case. They have a history of attacks based on threadbare accusations and expecting others to jump through hoops to prove that their own work is not infringing, so I fail to see why they should be treated any less harshly than they themselves judge others.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Scary Devil Monastery (profile), 24 Sep 2021 @ 12:21am

      Re:

      "Since it doesn’t line up exactly, is just a silhouette, and is a generic female silhouette that you’d expect from a comic..."

      Which has always been enough to drag copywrong cases to court in the past.

      "...I’d think it’s more likely it’s just similar and not a ripoff personally."

      Maybe, but similar enough by accident or deliberate action has never mattered where Imaginary Property Law is concerned.

      From my own perspective...normally I always like to invoke Hanlon's Razor. Never ascribe to malice what is adequately explained by incompetence. But this is Sony. A company which has kept on being casually malicious and openly contemptuous of other people's property ever since they invented the precursor of DRM and installed it on the sly on the computers of their customers way back when - the infamous rootkit scandal.

      Given their avaricious focus on IP I'm guessing the only debate they had around whether they stole someone else's art was a risk-threat assessment among the legal team over how likely it would be they could just bury the lawsuit of some peon.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 23 Sep 2021 @ 10:20pm

    Under the ContentID model, Sony now owes all its revenue from the movie to the artist.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 23 Sep 2021 @ 11:06pm

    Ah copyright hypocrisy...

    'We must protect creators, we need to have someone to leech off of after all!'

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      tp (profile), 24 Sep 2021 @ 12:34am

      Re: Ah copyright hypocrisy...

      There's still the alternative that both of those pictures ripped off some pic that we've not yet seen...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Rocky, 24 Sep 2021 @ 12:57am

        Re: Re: Ah copyright hypocrisy...

        And that makes it different how? Plagiarism is still plagiarism and considering your earlier arguments and stance on copyright, why aren't you condemning Sony as you usually do when it comes to any possibility of perceived infringement?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 24 Sep 2021 @ 12:59am

        Re: Re: Ah copyright hypocrisy...

        There's still the alternative that both of those pictures ripped off some pic that we've not yet seen...

        And since you've previously ripped off a 3D model from Five Nights at Freddy's, we can assume the same of all the work you've used for Meshpage, and therefore demand a full and permanent takedown of Meshpage based on "stricter copyright rules"?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Sep 2021 @ 11:37pm

    Sky is blue
    Water is wet
    Copyright maximalists are hypocrites

    So, what else is new?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 24 Sep 2021 @ 1:35am

    Hello, someone at home at Techdirt?

    also have managed to use the art created by their own fans without bothering to credit them. To be clear, that likely doesn't run afoul of copyright law, given that the fan art typically uses IP owned by these companies.

    Hedgehogwash. The fan art may use IP owned by these companies, meaning that it cannot be sold or otherwise distributed without the companies' permission. But that does not magically grant permission to use any derivative works back to the companies.

    I am surprised a Techdirt author makes such a rookie mistake. Such a grantback does not happen automatically even in the case of GPL violations where licensing under the GPL would be required to bring a party in compliance with licensing terms. Even if it the only thing they are allowed to do, it doesn't happen by itself.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 24 Sep 2021 @ 1:35am

    Its only bad when THEY do it, not when we do it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Survey Suggests Eager Starlink Users Don't Understand Service Will Have Limited Reach
 
Follow Techdirt
Sponsored Promotion
Public Money, Public Code - Sign The Open Letter at publiccode.eu
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Thursday

21:36 Sony Pictures, Defenders Of The Creative Industry, Appears To Be Using Fan Art Without Giving Credit (13)
15:37 Survey Suggests Eager Starlink Users Don't Understand Service Will Have Limited Reach (10)
13:35 Content Moderation Beyond Platforms: A Rubric (3)
12:13 FBI Sat On Ransomware Decryption Key For Weeks As Victims Lost Millions Of Dollars (20)
10:54 Southwest's Bizarrely Antagonistic Lawsuit To Stop Consumers From Finding Better Deals (10)
10:49 Daily Deal: The Premium Python Programming Bundle (0)
09:33 Appeals Court Says State Secrets Privilege Means NSA Can Avoid Wikimedia Foundation's Unlawful Surveillance Allegations (7)
06:33 AT&T Quickly Ditches Pledge Not To Fund Congressional Insurrectionists (11)
03:26 Massachusetts Supreme Court Being Asked To Decide Whether Cops Can Engage In Warrantless Surveillance Of Social Media Users (14)

Wednesday

19:40 Billy Mitchell Lets His Site Lapse, With A Critic Of His High Score Claims Swooping In To Take It Over (20)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.