American Malware Purveyor That Did Nothing To Limit Misuse Now Horrified To Find Gov't Of India Misused Its Products
As We're Told That No New Social Media App Can Make It, TikTok Surpasses Facebook Downloads & YouTube Watch Time

Daily Deal: NYTSTND QUAD MagSafe Wireless + USB-C Charging Station

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Sep 20th 2021 10:39amDaily Deal

NYTSTND QUAD lets you charge up to 4 devices all at once. You can wirelessly charge 3 devices at once with the 5-coil full surface area and the built-in Genuine Apple Watch Magnetic charger. An integrated USB-C connector is available for charging another compatible device. This charging dock packs in protection protocols to keep your device and the charger itself safe. NYTSTND QUAD combines aesthetics and performance in a compact, elegant design. Made of premium Amish sourced wood and high-quality real leather, NYTSTND QUAD is designed to blend into any environment. It comes in four different colors and is on sale for $213.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

American Malware Purveyor That Did Nothing To Limit Misuse Now Horrified To Find Gov't Of India Misused Its Products
As We're Told That No New Social Media App Can Make It, TikTok Surpasses Facebook Downloads & YouTube Watch Time
Follow Techdirt
Sponsored Promotion
Public Money, Public Code - Sign The Open Letter at publiccode.eu
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Monday

20:24 Turner Entertainment Forces Name Change Of 'Surrender Dorothy' Beer, Which Isn't Actually Referencing Wizard Of Oz (1)
15:34 Massachusetts' Top Court Says Police Need Warrants To Search Body Camera Recordings (8)
13:34 Hongkongers Battle Supporters Of Beijing For The Soul Of The Chinese-Language Wikipedia (5)
12:03 Russian Government Abuses IP Law, Regular Law To Shut Down Alexey Navalny's 'Smart Voting' App (25)
10:44 As We're Told That No New Social Media App Can Make It, TikTok Surpasses Facebook Downloads & YouTube Watch Time (32)
10:39 Daily Deal: NYTSTND QUAD MagSafe Wireless + USB-C Charging Station (0)
09:36 American Malware Purveyor That Did Nothing To Limit Misuse Now Horrified To Find Gov't Of India Misused Its Products (6)
06:24 FCC's Carr Still Pushing A Dumb Telecom Tax On 'Big Tech' (16)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (15)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: September 12th - 18th (4)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.