Minnesota Dept. Of Public Safety Now Handing Out License/Insurance Carriers In Hopes Of Keeping Cops From Killing More Drivers
from the gov't-acts-to-protect-citizens-from-their-gov't dept
Well, here's something unexpected, delivered in a somewhat tone-deaf fashion. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has partnered with a mother whose son was killed by a Minnesota police officer to hopefully reduce the number of times people are killed by police officers for following instructions during traffic stops. (h/t @Ktech)
“License and registration, please." It's what we expect to hear when law enforcement stops us for a moving violation.
But today, many motorists ask themselves when the appropriate time is to reach into their glove box, purse or back pocket for the information.
The Minnesota State Patrol, along with several law enforcement agencies across the state, want to make it easier for drivers to store the information and for law enforcement to see when motorists are reaching for documents.
It's called a “Not-Reaching Pouch." Its intent is to store a person's driver's license, and insurance card in a pouch that's kept in plain sight in the vehicle on an air vent or other visible location.
The Department of Public Safety (DPS) recently purchased some Not-Reaching Pouches, which were created by Valerie Castile in partnership with Jacquelyn Carter, to help reduce deadly force encounters between law enforcement and citizens during traffic stops.
This isn't a new product or one the DPS came up with. Another person whose son was killed by police in Virginia came up with the idea and it was championed by Philando Castile's mother after her own son was shot and killed during a traffic stop. If you don't want to get the pouch from a cop, anyone can purchase one directly from the creator's website.
But the DPS's rollout leaves a lot to be desired. As does the product itself when it's being handed out by government employees, as it implies the solution to easily scared officers isn't better training and less reliance on deadly force, but rather asking citizens to defuse the walking bombs that have pulled them over.
The press release is also written in an exonerative tone, distancing these public servants from the public servants who have killed residents of the state. The problem isn't "people" having trouble figuring out when it's "appropriate" to reach for their IDs and insurance information. They do it when they are asked or instructed to. The problem is that they sometimes get shot while attempting to comply with officers' instructions.
But the most problematic aspect of this partnership between people whose loved ones have been killed by cops and the agency that oversees the Minnesota State Police is the statement that accompanies this tricky rollout:
“We are continually looking for ways to reduce deadly force encounters as these instances can be catastrophic for police officers, and community members ," said DPS Assistant Commissioner Booker Hodges. “By working together with Ms. Castile, who has tirelessly advocated for these since her son was killed in a deadly force encounter with law enforcement, we are hoping these pouches help in some way reduce these instances, even if it's just one."
Appreciate the sentiment, Booker, but these "encounters" always seem to go one way: officer "fears," officer fires. These are routine traffic stops that ended with the killing of someone by police officers -- killings that were done in response to movements made by drivers and passengers attempting to comply with officers' requests and orders. This statement attempts to spread the blame around, as though deadly force is inherent to the "encounter," rather than deployed by officers who seem to believe anytime someone moves while sitting in a vehicle, it's to retrieve a weapon.
It's a well-meaning effort but it's undercut by the agency that's performing it -- one that has already exonerated officers by referring to the killing of drivers by cops as "deadly force encounters," robbing the dead of their agency and understating the severity of officers' actions and overreactions.
Despite those drawbacks, it's a huge step forward for any government agency to hand something like this out. The DPS's decision to buy these and hand them out is an implicit admission it knows there's something wrong with policing in the state, if not the nation. If it is willing to give drivers something that might prevent "even just one" senseless killing, it is making it clear police officers cannot be trusted to remain calm (and nonviolent) during traffic stops without the assistance of those they're interacting with.
Sure, in a perfect world, the government would already be on top of this, firing bad cops, engaging in more prosecutions of violent cops, refusing to indemnify officers being sued over rights violations, and stocking agencies with employees who understand and respect the fact their real employers are the people they serve. But if this was a perfect world, no one would have come up with this idea. So, you do the best with what you have and keep pushing to make it better.
Man, the government really will do anything to avoid training cops not to be “on active alert” against “the enemy” out in the “war zone”.
How long before someone using one of those is shot, because the cop did not see it? Also, how long before someone using one of those has their documents stolen by someone smashing the side window while they wait at traffic lights?
Solving the wrong problem
If they were really trying to prevent cops murdering people you know what would really help that? Admitting that there's a problem and it's not on the public's side of the equation, overhauling hiring and training of cops so they aren't such trigger-happy goons, and handing out actual punishments when cops ignore training to gun someone down.
This might be better than nothing in a way but at the same time it's like slapping a band-aid on a stab would and pretending that that'll do the trick, providing the appearance of Doing Something without actually addressing the underlying problem or even admitting that it exists in any meaningful way.
Can't we just not have trigger happy cops?
Or mandatory Xanax for them?
What's the purpose of asking for vehicle registration? Cops can look that up via license plate, and it usually sits in the glove box no matter who's driving.
Personally, the only time I've ever needed to pull out my registration was after being rear-ended at a stoplight, to trade insurance info with the person who crumpled my bumper. Officers have always just asked me for my license.
Re:
And if you are a person of colour, reaching for your wallet to show tour license may get you shot, while placing it in a transparent bag hanging from a vent may avoid that outcome; assuming that the cop has not already decided to execute someone and asks for the license to create the justification that they reached for a pocket and they feared for their life.
Re:
Pouches might not be the problem here
And there is me in England
Carry driving licence with me? Nope
Carry car registration with me? Nope
Carry insurance with me? Nope
Get shot for getting out of my car? Nope.
Get shot for not instantly obeying commands? Nope
Get shot for 'reaching'? Nope.
Get shot for pulling my trousers up? Nope
And your police think that the solution to all the people getting shot at traffic stops is for you to put your documents in a pouch? <laughs hysterically in English>. I have an inkling you are solving the wrong problem here.
I have a Top Tip for you American. Why don't you also carry around a body bag in your car and save the authorities the trouble of having to provide their own.
Now your id stays in the car
So you get one of these bags and now your identification documents all stay in your car where any passing crook can just reach in the window and walk off with them.
And if he wants to steal the car the thief can provide the "license and registration" too.
What could possibly go wrong here?
I have an even better solution: stop pulling people over for minor traffic violations.
Handing out traffic tickets for speeding is useless. Does it deter speeding? No.
Then there's the illegal lane change, not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign, and other stupid things that's at the discretion of the cop to enforce. Guess who gets the stick most of the time?
You want traffic safety, then start charging people for getting into collisions. Why are hardly any pedestrian fatalities ever prosecuted?
Traffic enforcement is dumb and a waste of resources. Design better roads that lead to less collisions and pedestrians being struck. If there are high incidents of speeding at particular roads, then use cameras for tickets.
Y'all are thinking to small....
Some department is going to invent a narrative about how some bad guys have taken this idea and turned into a weapon so that cops can still get cover for shooting innocent people.
Remember the single shot pager?
Remember the single shot cellphone?
Remember the disguised tasers?
There is nothing that can't be turned into a basis for cops being fearful & needing to murder someone.
I'm just reaching for my "bag", officer
Time to deploy deadly enforcement in the "War on Drugs"
Perhaps the real problem…
…is that there are more guns than people in the US, and the US hates any and all notions of gun control. American police officers seem to be trained to automatically think that any minority person who makes a maneuver that they have the slightest bit of suspicion about is actually trying to retrieve a firearm and use it against them, so they all-too-quickly unholster their own firearm, shoot, and kill.
