Officer Claims Sheriff's Office Told Him To Play Copyrighted Music To Shut Down Citizens' Recordings
from the future-is-Denis-Leary's-'Asshole'-on-repeat-forever dept
The new hotness for law enforcement is trying to end the careers of police accountability activists. When approached by people filming them, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have begun playing the zero-accountability hits, hoping that notoriously litigious artists like Taylor Swift and the Beatles will join forces to keep these recordings from being uploaded to social media sites.
The thought process is so simple a cop could understand it. When someone starts recording or livestreaming, crank up some music in hopes the copyright bots will recognize the track and shut the whole thing down. Even if it can't terminate a livestream, it might terminate a few pesky accounts with enough copyright strikes.
One law enforcement officer straight up admitted to the people filming him that he was playing music in hopes of keeping the video from making it past YouTube's copyright cops, much to the eventual dismay of his fellow officers. The Alameda County Sheriff's Department has learned from this Streisanding, and has since made it official policy to forbid the playing of copyrighted content for the sole purpose of thwarting the recording of officers by members of the public.
Welcome to the flipside. Matthew Gault and Motherboard have uncovered a document written by an officer who deployed the same tactic claiming his employer specifically directed him to engage in this IP-abusing effort.
On February 25, an activist running the YouTube account Accountability Angel attempted to enter the LaSalle County Sheriff's office in Ottawa, Illinois. James Knoblauch blocked her approach, ignored her questions, took out his phone, turned on Blake Shelton’s “Nobody But You,” and cranked up the volume.
According to an incident report obtained by Motherboard via a Freedom of Information Act request, someone told Knoblauch to turn on the music.
The recording of this incident can be seen here. And the report, written by Knoblauch, can be seen here [PDF]. This confirms previous reporting on the incident by Motherboard, which ran under the headline "It Sure Looks Like This Cop Played Country Music to Avoid Being Filmed."
In the video, James Knoblauch, who had been chief of police in nearby Oglesby until he retired (after previously being removed from office) last year, approaches the camera. Angel asks why she is not being allowed into the building with her phone.
But instead of answering, Knoblauch silently reaches into his jacket pocket, pulls out his phone, and starts swiping. Moments later, we hear music playing. He boosts the volume, just in time for us to hear the opening strains of country star Blake Shelton’s “Nobody But You” featuring Gwen Stefani
Here's what the report says [all spelling/grammatical errors in the original]:
Upon arrival, I observed a female, Angel Famer who I've had prior dealings with. At this time, I observed Angel holding up a selfie stick with a cell phone attached to it. It appeared that she was video recording from the vestibule area.
I then entered the vestibule area and stood in front of Angel and advised her that cell phones were not allowed in the building and that she would need to take her cell phone out to her vehicle or rent a locker at the jail.
As I was recently advised, I then turned on some music. At this time Angel became belligerent to me about the music. [...] I continued to stand in the vestibule area in from of her. Angel continued to say I was denying her right and that I was an oath breaker. Angel continued to be belligerent towards me with comments such as, shut your fucking music off and called me "no balls."
So, that's the claim made by James "No Balls" Knoblauch, former Oglesby (Illinois) police chief and current court officer employed by the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office. Did his employer actually tell him to thwart accountability by misusing the intellectual property of others? Knoblauch had better hope so, since it's right there in black and white on an official report. The Sheriff's Office has refused to comment on the incident, which suggests it at least implicitly supports his actions. But it will probably take another set of public records requests to uncover the truth.
Until then, we can assume Knoblauch is aware of similar shitty tactics deployed by cops elsewhere in the country. What he doesn't seem to be aware of is the fact that it hasn't worked yet. All this shows is Knoblauch is like those other officers: someone who thinks the people should continue to cut paychecks for officers who respond to accountability efforts with open hostility.
Sometimes silence answers plenty
Did his employer actually tell him to thwart accountability by misusing the intellectual property of others? Knoblauch had better hope so, since it's right there in black and white on an official report. The Sheriff's Office has refused to comment on the incident, which suggests it at least implicitly supports his actions.
If the sheriff's office is refusing to comment on what should be a really easy question then the only reasonable assumption is that at a minimum they support what was done even if they didn't specifically tell him to do so and are just too cowardly to admit it, which honestly isn't any better than them having told him to do so outright.
Recording live events
Concert performance artists claim a copyright on their performance and don't allow recordings. To me this is an affront to the rule that says that if my eyes can see it in public, then I can record it. The artists say by playing in a private venue and requiring me to sign T&Cs to get my ticket I waived that right.
Fair enough.
Out on the street, street performers don't have any of these conditions. It is in public, and requires no adhesion to any contract. I have the right to record them, and to play back that recording.
The same SHOULD BE equally true if the performance artist is an abusive LEO and his phone playing whatever HE chose to play.
Public performance license?
I wonder if the cops have paid for a public performance license? You'd hope they're not doing anything illegal...
Fair use and Lenz v. Universal
One question that I have thought about in these cases is that if someone wanted to and had the resources to fight these take downs do people think that Lenz v. Universal (dancing baby) case could be used as precedent to great effect?
Thinking about the facts. A recording in public of a police officer which the courts have ruled is protected a first amendment right. Purpose of the 'work'/recording is is for government accountability. You'd have a hard time convincing me the recording damages the potential market for the song. And finally that copyright claimants must consider fair use via the Lenz v. Universal decision. All that considered I think courts should weigh heavily on fair use in these cases.
If enough people counter-sue over these types of take downs you could possibly get the major records who would be losing money in court and lawyer fees pissed at cops too for wasting their money.
Re: Fair use and Lenz v. Universal
I don't think this is just a © thing but a youtube thing: Since © is an "opt-out" system, and the copyright industries go haywire if video services such as youtube or tiktok don't pay their tribute (I'm a © owner, so I understand), they automatically treat any work of authorship as ©'d until proven otherwise. Thankfully, YouTube (or Google, rather) has really good lawyers working there, so they can mitigate some of damage on how to apply © at scale and would probably leave the music up as there's a public interest angle there (and therefore fair use).
Ouch. Tell us what you really think.
