Angry Anti-Masker Sues Joe Biden, Facebook, And Twitter Because His Social Media Was Taken Down For Disinfo
from the you-can't-be-serious dept
Another day, another truly silly lawsuit. The "Liberty Justice Center" and the Tyler & Bursch law firm -- both of which seem to specialize in filing ridiculous lawsuits -- have now filed a lawsuit on behalf of a disinformation-spewing anti-masker against Joe Biden, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Facebook, and Twitter... because Facebook and Twitter locked his account after he posted an image claiming (incorrectly) that "masking children is impractical and not backed by research or real world data."
The image, which you can find in the lawsuit, but which I will not post here, posts some stuff that is true but uninteresting (such as the fact that sometimes people wear masks improperly) with stuff that is out of context and misleading (such as that studies don't have conclusive answers yet about the effectiveness of masks for kids) to try to make a claim that masking kids is a bad idea. But, like so much misinformation, it's telling a story by cherry-picking a few points out of context. Actual credible sources have broken down why these claims -- repeated frequently by anti-maskers -- are basically bullshit. Yes, there remain some unknown things and inconclusive science (though the blanks will be filled in soon). But the really "scary" stuff about harming development are mostly bogus. Of course, this is the way most misinformation works: take things out of context that you can point to as true, pool them together with a few other things, slip in a few exaggerations, and claim a big picture, the implications of which are ridiculous and not supported.
That's what the graphic Justin Hart posted basically did. And, Facebook and Twitter both reasonably felt that it was spreading potentially dangerous misinformation about masks and children. So both services gave him a time-out. Facebook suspended him for three days for violating its community standards. Twitter locked his account for violating its rules.
Hart is suing Biden, Murthy and other government officials on the laughably bogus argument that the account suspensions were ordered by the US government. The argument is that because the White House did use its bully pulpit to get angry at Facebook for leaving up misinformation, that somehow makes the government responsible for the actions against Hart (even though those occurred before the White House statements). As we noted at the time, the White House's statements were pretty stupid and short sighted. But they did not, in any way, amount to evidence that the White House and social media were colluding to censor people. Indeed, the whole point of the White House's statements were that Facebook wasn't taking down accounts.
The claims in the case are, as expected, silly. First you get a state action claim.
Facebook and Twitter engaged in state action when they removed posts like Hart’s at the request of Murthy and Biden based on the viewpoint of those posts.
Facebook and Twitter worked in concert and/or conspiracy with Murthy and Biden to deprive Hart of his First Amendment right to Free Speech.
Murthy and Biden affirmed, authorized, encouraged, and/or facilitated Facebook and Twitter’s unconstitutional conduct of censorship.
Except, that's not what happened, at all. That's not how state action doctrine works. This is just silly.
Then, there's the claim that these companies violated Hart's free speech rights under the California Constitution. And, because every stupid content moderation lawsuit has to cite Pruneyard, so does this one. As a reminder, Pruneyard is a case about a shopping mall being required to allow speakers on the property, but the ruling and subsequent rulings have narrowed it down to the very, very, very specific circumstances of the Pruneyard Shopping Mall and basically nowhere else.
In Pruneyard Shopping Center, the California Supreme Court recognized that the suburban shopping center—even ones that are privately owned—are an “essential and invaluable forum for exercising” speech rights. 592 P.2d 341, 347 (Cal. 1979). The court reasoned that shopping centers are where most people “spend the most significant amount of [their] time in suburban areas where [their] needs and wants are satisfied” because “shopping centers provide the location, goods, and services to satisfy [their] needs and wants.”
And then the case misleadingly cites the other favorite, Packingham, which is limited to how the government cannot pass a law blocking people from the entire internet and has no impact at all on whether or not an individual service can kick someone off for violating terms.
The U.S. Supreme Court made a similar observation about the internet in Packingham, 137 S. Ct. at 1735. There, the Court compared social media to a “quintessential forum” for engaging in speech such as “a street or park.” It further found that the most important forum today for speech is “cyberspace—the ‘vast democratic forums of the Internet’ in general . . . and social media in particular.”
And with just those two barebones paragraphs, that ignore the realities of both cases, the lawsuit claims:
Because Facebook and Twitter provide an essential and invaluable forum for exercising Hart’s right to Free Speech under the California Constitution, they violated such right when they removed Hart’s posts and suspended his ability to speak on their platforms
Except, we've already done this and it's not how any of this works. As the 9th Circuit pointed out in the PragerU case:
PragerU’s claim that YouTube censored PragerU’s speech faces a formidable threshold hurdle: YouTube is a private entity. The Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment prohibits the government—not a private party—from abridging speech. See Halleck, 139 S.Ct. at 1928 (the Free Speech Clause “prohibits only governmental abridgment of speech,” and “does not prohibit private abridgment of speech”); Hudgens v. NLRB, 424 U.S. 507, 513 (1976) (“the constitutional guarantee of free speech is a guarantee only against abridgment by government, federal or state”). PragerU does not dispute that YouTube is a private entity that operates its platform without any state involvement.
These are not antiquated principles that have lost their vitality in the digital age. In Halleck the Supreme Court considered whether a private entity that operates a public access channel on a cable system is a state actor. 139 S. Ct. at 1926. The plaintiffs tested a theory that resembled PragerU’s approach, claiming that a private entity becomes a state actor through its “operation” of the private property as “a public forum for speech.” Id. at 1930. The Court rejected this argument. Such a rule would eviscerate the state action doctrine’s distinction between government and private entities because “all private property owners and private lessees who open their property for speech would be subject to First Amendment constraints.” Id. at 1930–31. Instead, the Court reaffirmed that “merely hosting speech by others is not a traditional, exclusive public function and does not alone transform private entities into state actors subject to First Amendment constraints.” Id. at 1930.
Importantly, private property does not “lose its private character merely because the public is generally invited to use it for designated purposes.” Lloyd Corp. v. Tanner, 407 U.S. 551, 569 (1972). YouTube may be a paradigmatic public square on the Internet, but it is “not transformed” into a state actor solely by “provid[ing] a forum for speech.” Halleck, 129 S. Ct. at 1930, 1934.
Notably, the Hart filing does not mention the PragerU ruling. Perhaps because it debunks every argument here.
There is another claim that is even dumber than those first ones. Count IV claims that Facebook and Twitter "committed promissory estoppel by not fulfilling their promise for Hart to use their platform for his business."
Facebook and Twitter made “a clear and unambiguous promise” to Hart that he could use their services to communicate and network with other Facebook and Twitter users
Except, no, they didn't.
Facebook and Twitter did not caveat this promise by announcing that they would censor speech opposing masks.
They absolutely did. Both services include terms of service that Hart agreed to, which make it clear that he can be suspended for violating community standards and terms of service, and may have content removed for basically any reason at all.
I can only imagine that Hart's very silly lawyers pulled out this laughable argument after looking at the infamous Barnes v. Yahoo ruling, in which someone got around Section 230 because an employee at Yahoo promised to takedown some content. The court basically said that once the company promised to do that, its failure to violated that promise and that took precedence over Section 230. But that was a direct promise from an employee. Hart totally misreading (if he read at all) the terms that he agreed to is not a promise to let him spew misinformation.
There are also the usual padding claims about "negligent interference with a prospective economic advantage" and "intentional interference with a contract" which have no chance. The only claim in the lawsuit that is actually reasonable (though not very interesting) is the claim against two government agencies -- Health & Human Services and the Office of Management and Budget -- for failing to respond to his FOIA request in the 20 business days required by law. Of course, as we well know, FOIA requests often take years, but you can sue after the 20 days to try to force the issue -- so that claim seems to be the sole legit claim here, but the only remedy would be expedited processing of his FOIA request and nothing else.
This lawsuit may be useful for fundraising campaigns and silly pandering about how much of a "victim" Hart is, but it's not a serious legal complaint and the courts are likely to treat it with exactly the level of respect it deserves.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, common carrier, content moderation, free speech, joe biden, justin hart, promissory estoppel, vivek murthy
Companies: facebook, twitter
Lawsuit as Fundraising tactic…
Basically this. These lawsuits are done by bad-faith grifters so they can "take on the socialist dumb-o-crats and big tech" to raise money rather than win a case (unless they forum-shop for a really bad circuit).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I wish for all idiots (anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers) good luck in achieving their Herman Cain Awards.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I would lay good money that his FOIA, was for communications between OMB/HHS and Facebook/Twitter, ordering the takedown of his post, and they didn't respond because there weren't any to find.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
FWIW, the government still has to respond to FOIA requests in such circumstances, even if only to say that there are no responsive documents.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I wish people would learn to understand the internet.
I wish courts/bars would beat the crap out of lawyers filing these.
I wish the penalties would equal the amount these idiots manage to fundraise.
I haven't seen something this stupid since the plaintiff listed her dog as a witness.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is he serious? yes. Yes he is.
Is it ANY surprise?
that when one raises a child to realize that all they have to do is WHINE TO THE TOP OF THEIR LUNGS! which started with one breaking her neck to run to the child EVERY time the infant even slightly whimpered;
That this is what you receive in adulthood.
Those who still act as a child, expecting their temper tantrums will get them EVERYTHING that they want,.. since it worked sooooo well in their infant-/childhood.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Is he serious? yes. Yes he is.
Sounds like somebody has an axe to grind.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ah maskholes, where deadly meets deadly stupid
'How dare they not want to host deadly misinformation, I'm telling my dad/lawyer on you and he'll make you put my stuff back!'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So... combining this article's viewpoint with the PETA story, does this mean that, although the government cannot censor comments on their Facebook page, it would be perfectly legal for them to ask Facebook to do it themselves? If so, that seems kind of bizarre.
And this lawsuit doesn't mention this that I saw, but when the government is calling tech executives into hearings and threatening antitrust action, any "requests" concurrently made take on a different tone.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"it would be perfectly legal for them to ask Facebook to do it themselves?"
Provided that the official who is doing the request isn't using the power of the government to pressure the private company, yes.
In other words the security at the Capital can use Facebook's report feature as much as they want just like anyone else.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You've apparently missed all the posts which directly discuss your question. Like the Liz Warren (again) one from just yesterday.
So maybe combine that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
My moderation brings all the prunes to the yard.
that claim seems to be the sole legit claim
Is it though? Shouldn't that be its own suit?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This article makes a number of bias statements
While I have not read through the filing for this case, your article makes a number of bias statements.
First it treats "misinformation" as if it was an appropriate reason to block a public forum - even though these companies are private, they misrepresent the protections they have under 47 US Code Section 230, and definitely are violating the purpose of that code "to encourage the development of technologies which maximize user control over what information is received by individuals, families, and schools".
Second it misrepresents the state doctrine. Manhattan Community Access Corp. v. Halleck, No. 17-1702, 587 U.S. ___ (2018) states a three point rule, and the third point is "... a private entity can qualify as a state actor in a few limited circumstances... (iii) when the government acts jointly with the private entity"
-- University Of Minnesota, Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, COMMENTARY: Masks-for-all for COVID-19 not based on sound data: https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/04/commentary-masks-all-covid-19-not-based-sound-da ta
-- Comment 8 and responses to a pro-mask pre-print that shows the vulnerabilities with the pre-print's logic (and points out the mechanics of masks for the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, which has the same mechanics as the influenza virus - both being similar sizes - using an underlying study published by both the CDC and the World Health Organization [the links to both of those articles are embedded in Comment 8]): https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202004.0203/v2#comment-3322
I liked your article on the Verve and Bittersweet Symphony, but this article is not an honest reflection of the issue, but appears to be fairly biased.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This article makes a number of bias statements
See: Hello! You've Been Referred Here Because You're Wrong About Section 230 Of The Communications Decency Act
That ruling is about public access television that relies on channels leased from the government. What was that about cherry picking things again? And that's not relevant?
It doesn't misrepresent, that's what you are trying to do. Masks help, to what degree is debatable - but everyone with a brain are agreeing that it's better to be safe than sorry, ie use masks. It's also kind of interesting that nowhere in the studies is it suggested that you shouldn't wear a mask... Why is that?
It's almost like you think masks are bad... Is that you Hart?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: This article makes a number of bias statements
Hi Rocky,
Thank you for your comments, I appreciate the time you took to respond.
Well, there are a number of statements that I disagree with in that article from a legal perspective. It is not only 47 USC Section 230(c) that the court looks at (and let's remember that Ted Cruz, no matter what you think of him, is a Constitutional lawyer that has successfully argued numerous cases before the high court). It is a central tenant of law that to determine a law's meaning you contrast what the law was before, the intent, and the wording. 230(a-b) provides the intent. 230(c) specifically only covers "good faith" actions. 230(c) does not protect against 230(e) stated criminal actions, intellectual property, privacy laws, laws on sex trafficking, consistent state law, and 230(b)(5) specifically iterates that criminal laws are not off limits with 230(c). States could challenge 230(e)(3) for cases that are not interstate commerce, and aspects that apply within their state. When it comes down to it 230 does not provide immunity to the actual creator of the content, or the author of a defamatory statement. The court has tended to uphold editorial aspects of third-party content, however only if it substantially does not alter the meaning of the original statements. Even Congress does not have power to create law that abridge either the 9th or 10th amendment aspects in regards to freedom of speech in what has become a public forum (and by virtue of the sheer technology reliance that these companies have developed around themselves that are almost required in order to use other platforms and services it definitely can provide a person with a damage claim, where they have had their account shut down or suspended, regarding standing at minimum). In other words, in my estimation there is a constitutional speech case that could be made, as well as a 230 case for "bad faith" suppression. In addition to the public forum aspect applied to "bad faith" suppression, the anti-trust laws for instance are partially criminal laws (and would also apply - that may be apparent, but I thought I would state it for completness).
The section that I referenced in Manhattan Community Access Corp. v. Halleck, No. 17-1702, 587 U.S. ___ (2018) was of the majority outlining the state doctrine (no matter what type of case it is). They then went on to outline the case. Here I only needed to reference their legal outline of state doctrine, and in this case the third point that "... a private entity can qualify as a state actor in a few limited circumstances... (iii) when the government acts jointly with the private entity". While I think the headline is not as professional as it could be, if stories like this one from the Hill are true, then there has been collusion between the administration and certain social media platforms regarding speech (particularly where users are not just experiencing a flag, but account removals or shutdowns for speech):
At that point, the social media company, under the state doctrine, would be a government actor, and Section 230 would not apply - it would be considered a government suppression of speech.
In addition, section 230 must continue to survive Constitutional scrutiny, the provider must meet the obligations under 230(d) (which in most cases does not happen - at least with the intent of (d)), and there are limitations to section 230 (both within the law, and Constitutionally).
Yes, I do think to mandate masks for everyone is bad. It is bad public policy, heavy handed mandates that governmental authority have used (or attempted to use in some circumstances) have abused certain aspects of their authority and has not been helpful to securing either Natural Law or Constitutional freedom, and the effectiveness of masks is not supported by randomized control trial evidence, and masks for all of society up until last year was never seriously posited by epidemiologists (particularly many outside the U.S.). Epidemiologists have up until last year supported common sense, which was to encourage, not mandate, that the vulnerable protect with mitigation efforts - as imperfect as they are.
That said, I posted two links to academic research. Particularly, the second link listed in my previous post mentioned the meta-study which the CDC and World Health Organization published, that reviewed all mask studies from 1946–July 27, 2018. Their conclusion was that, with the exception of certain N-95 masks, although mechanically it may be helpful there is no evidence that it actually works (and even then there are issues with the mechanics which were pointed out in both links that I listed in my previous comment) - on that basis of "it might help" they recommended it in non-developing countries (due to cost). The mechanics of the influenza virus and SARS-Cov-2 are the same (they are basically the same size), and yet both in size and in aerosol aspect they are less than the filtering aspects of non-N95 masks (and even then of N-95 masks that do not have an exhaust port). Here are the actual links to those two articles if you would like to review them:
Xiao J, Shiu E et al., Non-pharmaceuticalpublic health measures for mitigating the risk and impact of epidemic and pandemic influenza, World Heath Organization (Oct 2019), ISBN 978-92-4-151683-9: https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/329438/9789241516839-eng.pdf
I realize there are other studies that seem to make a different hypothesis, and I have spent time researching them, however I personally have not found them to be convincing, but mainly found them relying on assumptions and newer research that does not tend to be randomized control trial evidence (or it has not been reviewed for bias, a common step in meta-reviews).
Please feel free to pass along any randomized control trials, that are after the time period mentioned in the CDC and WHO study - I would be honestly interested.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: This article makes a number of bias statements
What is "bad faith" suppression? If someone kicks you out of their property because you say something the owner doesn't agree with, is that "bad faith" suppression? When you use someone's private property you follow their rules, it's as simple as that. The owners of a social media can be as biased as they want in their moderation decisions, nowhere is it said that they have to be neutral in how they decide what they allow or not. Saying that they must carry speech they don't agree with is the same as saying that they don't have any 1A rights.
If we follow that reasoning to its logical conclusion, any private company that follows recommendations or suggestions from the government becomes a state actor. The word "jointly" that's used in rule three is supposed to mean that when the government exercise's a right, imposes a rule or otherwise with the help or behest of private party to deprive a third party, the private party becomes a state actor:
In order for the Supreme Court of the United States (Supreme Court) to find state action, a two-part test must be satisfied. First, the deprivation must be caused by the exercise of some right or privilege created by the state, or a rule of conduct imposed by the state, or by a person for whom the state is responsible. Second, the party charged with the deprivation must be a state actor by virtue of being a state official, by acting together with or getting significant assistance from a state official, or because his conduct is otherwise attributable to the state.
And 230(c)(2) still says that they are entitled to moderate things they find objectionable which means that 230(d)(3) have no bearing on how a service is moderated: 230(d)(3) State Law Nothing in this section shall be construed to prevent any State from enforcing any State law that is consistent with this section. No cause of action may be brought and no liability may be imposed under any State or local law that is inconsistent with this section.
So, is it still bad if a mandate actually stopped just one person from contracting COVID and dying because if it? The US has a deathtoll close to 700,000 people currently, if just 1% or 0,1% of those could have been saved by an early mask-mandate, are the inconvenience of wearing a mask not worth it? It's not like the government have issued mandates and created laws before COVID in the interest if the public good. For a comparison how stupid people are, we can go back to the 70's and how the idiots screeched about how forcing them to wear seatbelts infringed their rights and how uncomfortable and restrictive the belts where.
So you cherry-picked studies that supported your argument and discarded the rest, I don't think you should talk about bias then. Here is another study about mask effectiveness and how it affects COVID spreading in communities that clearly show that masks helps reduce the spread:
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2776536%C2%A0
If one look over all the studies one thing is clear, masks isn't a perfect solution but they actually help reduce the spread - how much is debatable. Even the studies you linked to actually says that wearing masks is usually a good idea.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: This article makes a number of bias statements
False. Only §230(c)(2)(A) is limited to “good faith” actions.
§230(c)(1) covers any attempts to treat interactive service providers and users of such services as publishers for third party content they themselves did not develop, including most but not all moderation decisions, and it has no exception for actions not taken in good faith. §230(c)(2)(A) covers moderation actions taken in good faith against content they believe to be objectionable, either by users or by the service providers. §230(c)(B) covers the provision of tools to users in order to moderate content.
Of these, “good faith” only appears in §230(c)(2)(A), and every case that has ruled on the issue has said that it doesn’t apply to §230(c)(1) or §230(c)(2)(B). On top of that, in most cases regarding whether or not some moderation decision is immunized by §230 aren’t decided based upon §230(c)(2)(A) but based upon either definitions or §230(c)(1), which do not have the “good faith” requirement.
Only partially true. §230(c) doesn’t protect against federal criminal actions, but it does against state criminal actions. And by “consistent state law”, it only includes laws consistent with federal laws and the Constitution (except IP, privacy, and sex trafficking).
We’re dealing with the internet here. It’s basically all interstate commerce. Also, I have no idea what you mean by “aspects that apply within their state”. It sounds like you mean “the aspects of §230 that apply to their state”, but that would completely defeat the purpose of §230.
This is true. It also has nothing to do with anything said thus far.
Neither the 9th nor 10th Amendments apply to freedom of speech at all. The 9th—which is almost never used at all—refers to rights not specifically mentioned in the Constitution still existing. The 10th is about states’ rights. Neither are applicable here, and neither involve freedom of speech, so bringing them up makes no sense.
As for the public forum argument, recent court cases have explicitly refuted the claims about things like Twitter and Facebook being public forums subject to 1A restrictions, and it’s not particularly relevant to §230.
Again, only §230(c)(2)(A) has an exception for “bad faith”, and most cases involving §230 are decided based on §230(c)(1). Also, as mentioned, only the 1A (with an extension from the 14th) deals with freedom of speech, and that amendment’s restrictions do not apply to Twitter or Facebook in these conditions. These are well established in current case law.
Anti-trust is not at issue in this case, so that’s irrelevant.
Which isn’t what happened here, and cases prior to and after Manhattan have rejected the contention that the government making such comments transforms a private entity into a state actor.
§230(d) states, in full:
This isn’t a qualification on §230(c). This is an independent requirement for providers of ICSs to notify users that parental control protections exist and either who are or where to find current providers of such protection. Nowhere does it say that the protections from §230(c) are conditioned on compliance with §230(d).
Also, as far as I am aware, most of the major ICS providers (like Google, Facebook, and Twitter) actually provide parental control protections and notify users of their existence, which I’m pretty sure meets the requirements of §230(d).
So basically, §230(d) is irrelevant here. I’ve also explained that the Constitutional and internal restrictions don’t apply in these cases.
It is helpful to securing public health, which is also a goal for the government.
As you have already been told, this is completely false.
That’s because up until last year, we didn’t have a massive pandemic. That’s why it wasn’t seriously posited by many epidemiologists before then; there wasn’t any compelling reason for all of society to wear masks until COVID-19 came. Additionally, if enough people had vaccinated, we wouldn’t need to mask “all of society” right now.
That’s only partially true, and again ignores that the reason why epidemiologists changed their tune last year was because there was suddenly a pandemic that changed the risk-reward analysis of the whole thing.
As for why it’s only partially true, that statement is outright false when it comes to vaccines, which have long been mandated. Again, if more people had vaccinated like they were supposed to, we wouldn’t need these mask mandates.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This article makes a number of bias statements
That this piece has bias (which is of course perfectly fine) is obvious by the use of “spewing”.
A good rule of thumb is to discount any arguments made by an author using that term, for it has no purpose other than signaling a value judgement (again, totally cool) and calls into question the writer’s motives and objectivity.
Not that objectivity is required or appropriate, necessarily, but one can easily see through any attempt at such by the use of such terms.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: This article makes a number of bias statements
You should discount arguments because of their merit, not because the author used a word you don't like.
There's also no attempt at objectivity here. The very first line of the article reads: "Another day, another truly silly lawsuit". He's very clear about his attitude towards this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
