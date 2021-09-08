Computer Repair Shop Owner Has To Pay Twitter's Legal Fees Over Bogus SLAPP Suit Regarding Hunter Biden's Laptop
from the don't-slapp dept
At the end of last year we wrote about an absolutely ridiculous SLAPP suit filed by John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of a computer repair shop whose name became somewhat famous after the NY Post ran a story regarding what was apparently Hunter Biden's laptop that had been abandoned at the shop, which eventually found its way to Rudy Giuliani. When the initial story broke, both Twitter and Facebook moved to limit the spread of the article as there were some initial concerns about the veracity of the story. In Twitter's case, it said that the story violated its policy on "hacked materials" (a policy that we've argued was problematic for journalism).
Isaac then argued that because of Twitter's moderation decision over "hacked materials" that it had defamed him in calling him a hacker. Consider this the precursor to a flurry of other lawsuits we've seen recently of mostly bad faith actors arguing that the reasons they were moderated are defamatory, which is not how any of this works. The initial lawsuit was tossed the same day it was filed on jurisdictional grounds, but a substantially similar lawsuit was filed a couple months later that solved the jurisdiction question by adding Madbits as a defendant. Madbits was an image search startup that Twitter acquired many years ago and shut down. Isaac argues in the complaint that Madbits still exists (even though Florida records show the company was shut down after the acquisition) as a way for Twitter to somehow skirt Florida employment laws. Either way, the addition of Madbits provided the kind of diversity jurisdiction necessary to keep the case alive, unlike the initial version that got tossed.
Of course, it still didn't help -- and Florida's anti-SLAPP law now means that Isaac is on the hook for Twitter's legal fees. The ruling is pretty straightforward. This was not anything even remotely close to defamation. Regarding the "defamation per se" claims, the judge notes that Isaac's legal "theory is flawed for several reasons." Mainly because nothing Twitter did was in reference to Isaac himself.
Here, in contrast, the only persons identified in the Explanations are the NY Post, Hunter Biden, “Ukranian biz man” and “dad”—not Plaintiff, his business, or any other descriptive information that made Plaintiff’s identity readily ascertainable.... The Court is certainly sympathetic to the events that took place and could envision a plausible claim had the explanations identified the “Mac Shop,” “a Delaware repair shop” or even included a photo of the Repair Authorization. However, such is not the case here, and the law will not subject Defendant to liability where it was “meticulous enough” to preserve Plaintiff’s anonymity
And then we have Florida's anti-SLAPP law to thank for Isaac having to pay Twitter's lawyers' fees.
The Court agrees that Defendant is entitled to an award of attorneys’ fees and costs under Florida’s anti-SLAPP statute. First, for the reasons set forth above, Plaintiff’s defamation claim is without merit....
Second, the instant suit arose from Defendant’s protected First Amendment activity—i.e., preventing the dissemination of the NY Post Article on its platform for violation of its content moderation policies. See Corsi v. Newsmax Media, Inc., No. 20-cv-81396-RAR, 2021 WL 626855, at *11 (S.D. Fla. Feb. 12, 2021) (first amendment protection for “hosting and moderating a debate on matters of public concern.”). Plaintiff maintains that the anti-SLAPP statute is inapplicable because “[Defendant] was not moderating a discussion of public issues[,]” but instead “attempting to suppress a discussion of public issues[.]” .... While this precise issue has not yet been addressed in the context of Florida’s anti-SLAPP Statute, the Court agrees with the numerous decisions of other courts that Defendant has a “First Amendment right to decide what to publish and what not to publish on its platform.”
That last line is an important reminder: every website has a 1st Amendment right about what can and cannot be published on its site.
Either way, SLAPP suit dismissed, lawyers fees must be paid by Isaac.
Filed Under: anti-slapp, content moderation, defamation, free speech, hacked content, hunter biden, john paul mac isaac, slapp
Companies: twitter
Before any of the usual trolls even fucking says it, I’ll ask the question: How did Twitter “censor” Isaac? Remember that moderation isn’t censorship, no matter how much you want to believe it is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I would also like to shut up the people who will come here and say that Twitter censored the NY Post.
The article was still available to read by going directly to NY Post's site, and reading it there.
Just because it wasn't allowed to be shared on Twitter, doesn't mean it was removed entirely from the Internet. In fact, being disallowed on Twitter probably gave the original article more coverage due to the fake outrage over being "censored" by Twitter. (At least by those who actually believe the story to be true.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
That's crazy talk that is, everyone knows that if you refuse to let me hold a rally on your lawn that's nothing less than censorship.
Private property and the first amendment be damned I had something to say and you refused to let me speak where I wanted to and that's nothing less than a heinous attack on the very concept of free speech, and telling me that I can still speak on my lawn and people can go there is just a red herring and not at all refutes that my inability to use your property against your will is a blatant violation of my freedom of speech(which of course has always included the right to co-opt private property, why just look at how often newspapers and tv stations are forced to host reader submissions).
Now if you'll excuse me I'm off to the local supermarket to rip into the management there for daring to tell me I'm not allowed to wander into the back areas and offices if I feel like it, if they didn't want people to have access to the entire building then they shouldn't have allowed access to any of it and you'd think they'd know that and stop trying to pretend that they're allowed to set 'rules' regarding access or acceptable behavior just because they might own the place.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'I have jurisdictional standing!' 'Yeah, about that...'
Well that backfired spectacularly. He included a dead service in order to claim jurisdictional standing in florida only to have to deal with florida's anti-SLAPP law as a result, and now he's on the hook for their legal fees. Should have let the matter die after the first dismissal but he just had to go for double-or-nothing and is now going to pay for it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
People love to fuck around, but hate to find out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
as the saying goes:
Play stupid games...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The big question he's got to ask himself is this
"All those rich people backing him and supporting his lawsuit and saying he's right etc. How many of them are going to reach into their pockets and pay these fees for the suit they encouraged him to file?"
The answer is, of course, none. He was just a handy moron to use as they did, and they stopped caring about him as soon as he stopped being useful, which was months ago.
Of course, like many in an abusive relationship, he won't leave his abusers, but will find excuses for them not supporting him.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Pity
Reading this makes me sad that you don't push for public utility of all social media. You just keep on with that right-wing talking point that "it's a private company" nonsense. And then put down anyone that tries to seek remedy for the totalitarian anti-American discrimination, censorship and smearing that goes on routinely.
I mean why. The laptop was "apparently" Hunter's? Are you high?
And not a word about the suppression of it all before the election by your BFFs the social media totalitarians.
Wow. someone who can believe that and could write like that must not realize: they coming for you next.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Pity
"You just keep on with that right-wing talking point that "it's a private company" nonsense"
Please, I think you mean "first amendment talking point".
"public utility of all social media"
ALL social media? What would "public utility" even mean? In the US we have "telecommunication common carriers for hire" in 47 USC, where carriers get certain legal protections in agreeing to accept any customer able to pay for their services. All the social media companies I know don't require subscription payments from their customers. Do we convert them all into user-paid services? I'm wondering how this business model works.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Pity
"it's a private company..."
nah man its a public house
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Social media isn’t a utility. No one—including you, you pathetic hit-and-run troll—has offered a rational reason why a social media service should be considered a utility.
That isn’t a right-wing talking point, though. American conservatives are trying to turn social media into a utility from which conservative opinions can’t be “censored”…even if they can’t articulate exactly which specific “conservative opinions” are being “censored”.
If someone wants to sue for defamation over something said on social media, they should sue the party responsible for the allegedly defamatory speech: the person who posted it.
Also, if you could please point to specific examples of (proven) illegal discrimination, (actual rights-infringing) censorship, and (first-party) “smearing” on social media, that would be great.
I haven’t seen any independently verifiable evidence that proves the laptop belonged to Hunter Biden. I do, however, have a long list of questions about that story that need some answering…if you have such answers to give, that is.
The article literally mentions how Twitter did the stupid thing of banning links to the article on Twitter. You fail to mention that Twitter didn’t…
ban links to the article on Facebook or any other interactive web service
ban the New York Post from Twitter for linking to the article in the first place
ban anyone from discussing the contents of the article in general
get the original article deleted from the website that was (and still is) hosting it
So what “suppression” are you talking about, again?
I don’t use Facebook or Twitter. How the fuck can they come for me if I’m not using their services?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That isn’t a right-wing talking point, though. American conservatives are trying to turn social media into a utility from which conservative opinions can’t be “censored”…even if they can’t articulate exactly which specific “conservative opinions” are being “censored”.
In addition to what you pointed out about how for all the claims of 'conservative persecution' and how widespread it supposedly is no examples ever seem to be provided I find it rather interesting how property ownership is now apparently a 'talking point'.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Pity
Its not a "talking point", it's the law.
Now whether it's good law or not is another discussion. But whether it's good or not it is still the law as it currently stands.
You are free to lobby congress and exercise your first amendment rights to advocate for a change in the laws and/or constitution to make the status of these companies fit your ideals.
But if and until congress changes the laws and/or passes and has ratified any necessary constitutional changes to make your ideas a reality, it is what it is, that is, the law as it stands today.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Note:
It can't be "defamation per se" when it's not defamation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It just means that, after having proven defamation, you don't then have to prove damages.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
