Daily Deal: Trio 3-in-1 Aluminum Desktop Charging Stand

Who wants to work on a messy desk? Focus on your productivity and not on tangled wires with this Trio 3-in-1 Aluminum Desktop Charging Stand. This stand holds your phone vertically or horizontally for the perfect angle to read messages, watch videos, listen to music and play games. It also has two other slots for your smartwatch and wireless earphones. With built-in cable management, this stand helps organize your cables to avoid knotting. Each slot has enlarged anti-scratch rubber cushions to prevent your devices from slipping and scratching. It comes in 4 different colors and is on sale for $20.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

