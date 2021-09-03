Colorado Transportation Officals Asked Navigation App Providers To Plant False Information. Worse, The Providers Complied.
from the slippery-slope-of-faking-slippery-slopes dept
Well, this isn't cool. Colorado transportation officials fed bogus information to map apps to make an open road appear to be closed.
Hoping to keep traffic from rerouting to a smaller road after a larger highway was closed due to rockslides, the Colorado Department of Transportation did this:
[T]he Colorado Department of Transportation marked the road as closed on its travelers update site http://www.cotrip.org because of a “safety closure due to mudslide,” and Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta said Wednesday afternoon the county sent out an alert about 3:30 p.m. as such, based on that information.
However, there were not any mudslides and the messaging “evolved” and was changed by CDOT, Burchetta said. A CDOT spokesperson confirmed there were no slides.
That affected the DOT's own site, which is itself problematic. Drivers depend on that information being accurate. Falsifying reports for the purpose of controlling traffic flow shouldn't be considered acceptable.
But that wasn't the only travel information outlet affected by the DOT's shady traffic shaping.
Gregg Miller, a CDOT business process architect, was tasked with contacting the navigation services when agency officials were desperately trying to prevent motorists from flooding Highway 82 during the closure of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon because of mudslides and the ensuing damage.
Traffic levels were hitting an estimated 7,000 to 9,000 vehicles per day during the week of Aug. 1 compared to a normal load of 1,000 vehicles per day, one official estimated.
John Lorme, CDOT director of maintenance and operations, directed Miller via email on Aug. 4 at 11:49 a.m. to get the roads closed on the navigation services.
“I need this to show closed to traffic on the mapping apps, soonest,” Lorme wrote. “I will assume responsibility. All locals understand what’s going on. It’s the (commercial vehicle) and (recreational vehicle) traffic that is creating hazardous conditions.”
CDOT is a "trusted partner" with multiple navigation app providers, allowing it to directly feed traffic information to these companies. But there's nothing trustworthy about feeding false information to popular consumer apps. It seems if the DOT wanted to close a road or limit its traffic, it had plenty of options that didn't involve delivering false information to drivers via map apps and the DOT's own website.
Making this worse was the DOT's decision to maintain the illusion of a road closure on consumer apps while updating its own site to reflect the actual facts.
Miller was successful in getting Google, Waze, Apple and TomTom to show Highway 82 as closed on Aug. 4. However, CDOT executive director Shoshana Lew insisted that evening that the agency keep Highway 82 marked as open on cotrip.org, the agency’s real-time road status app.
This doesn't fix the problem. Drivers are more likely to rely on navigation apps than government websites when dealing with travel complications. Efforts like this diminish trust -- both of the apps drivers use and the government that's supposed to be serving them.
Just as worrying was these companies' agreement to participate in the ruse. Communications obtained with public records requests appear to show Google and Apple knew they were being asked to plant false information in their map offerings.
The next morning, Miller wrote to his supervisor, CDOT chief engineer Stephen Harelson, to express his concerns. Miller said maintenance and operations personnel had directed him to contact Google, Waze and Apple the prior day to ask them to “show Independence Pass closed for traffic routing purposes for the entire month of August.”
“We are currently listed as a ‘trusted partner’ with these services and while they questioned this (request), I explained to them that CDOT is concerned about the traffic levels on the road and they need to be closed,” Miller wrote. “They did it but questioned why COTRIP showed Independence Pass as open.”
Google's statement appears to indicate it's willing to plant fake information if asked to do so by government agencies.
"When official changes are made to restrict certain routes, we update our directions accordingly.”
Apparently that includes showing a road is closed when it actually isn't and listing a nonexistent hazard (mudslide) as the reason for the (fake) closure.
Obviously, nothing can really prevent government officials from straight up lying about road conditions to map app providers. But this fiasco involved not only the planting of false information by government officials, but the active participation of navigation app providers. This is a huge abuse of trust by all parties involved -- something that could very well lead to drivers ignoring road closure warnings in the future and putting themselves in danger.
Filed Under: cdot, colorado, fake information, navigation, traffic, traffic routing, transportation
Companies: apple, google, tomtom, waze
Fool me once...
If there is one thing I would like to tattoo on the forehead of every government official, (not including the politicians:)
NEVER.
EVER.
LIE.
Not once, not ever,
One lie destroys years of truth, past and future. The next time CDOT needs to close a road or re-route traffic, lots of people will remember this incident, ignore the official information, and get themselves and others hurt.
Re: Fool me once...
I can't help but wonder how much less bad the pandemic would be today if the CDC and WHO hadn't lied, (downplaying masks as protection,) denied science, (refusing to accept the virus travels airborne,) or bowed to politicians who didn't want to look bad, (hiding data on the severity in Wuhan.)
Re: Re: Fool me once...
Assumes so many facts not in evidence... well deserving of a Troll Flag.
Re: Fool me once...
And very shortly after that, the lawyers will point back to this incident as a legal basis for why their clients had good cause to doubt the veracity of such warnings. The first line of attack will be: "The State's intentional failure to properly secure and maintain the motoring public's trust in road signage", or some such.
The fact that a governmental agency can be "trusted" is probably the largest concern to come out of this whole story. Thousands of drivers stating that they just successfully drove an open road should automatically trump an official's word that it's closed. The moral of the story for those map apps is: Trust.... but verify.
The shitshow called democracy
"nothing can really prevent government officials from straight up lying" or "don't-treat-bad-faith-actors-like-they're-good-faith-actors dept" Techdirt's on to something
I think it's germane to the story to point out that Highway 82 goes through Aspen, home of many people who have a) a ton of money, and b) a huge sense of entitlement.
Do we call the DOT out, or just let it slide?
'Sure they say it's closed, but they're liars so...'
Well if they wanted to achieve short-term gains in the form of keeping people off a road in exchange for long-term losses in the form of people knowing that their maps aren't trustworthy congrats everyone involved, you showed the public how untrustworthy you are and made them more likely to try other alternatives and/or ignore warnings on the maps because you've shown you're willing to lie about those sorts of things.
No worries though, I'm sure nothing wrong could possibly happen when users know that apps are willing to create fraudulent road hazards and therefore those things can be ignored.
So why not close it?
Why didn't they just close the road? They could have also restricted it to local traffic only. Both of those options would then make it so they weren't lying. Seems odd.
Re: So why not close it?
Forget about it, Jake. It's Aspen.
Re: So why not close it?
Isn't there also an option to show it as experiencing heavy traffic, so the algorithms try to route around it to some extent? That wouldn't even have been a lie.
