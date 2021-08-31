House Committee Investigating January 6th Capitol Invasion Goes On Social Media Fishing Expedition; Companies Should Resist
from the not-cool dept
Whatever you think of what happened on January 6th, people should be concerned about the House Select Committee that is investigating those events now demanding information from various social networks. As the committee announced in a press release, it was demanding records from a long list of social media companies.
The letters to the social media companies seek a range of records, including data, reports, analyses, and communications stretching back to spring of 2020. The Select Committee is also seeking information on policy changes social media companies adopted—or failed to adopt—to address the spread of false information, violent extremism, and foreign malign influence, including decisions on banning material from platforms and contacts with law enforcement and other government entities.
The following companies received record demands from the Select Committee:
Some of the information requested may be reasonable to ask for, but the requests are fairly sweeping. I've seen some argue that since the requests are so broad, it shows that they're not biased, but it's not bias I'm concerned about. The reports are demanding over a year's worth of details from each of these websites regarding things like:
All accounts, users, groups, events, messaging forums, marketplaces, posts, or other user-generated content that was sanctioned, suspended, removed, throttled, deprioritized, labeled, suppressed, or banned from your platform(s) related to any of the items detailed in request 1(i)-(iv) above.
The (i)-(iv) discussed are the following:
i. Misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation relating to the 2020 election;
ii. Efforts to overturn, challenge, or otherwise interfere with the 2020 election or the certification of electoral college results;
iii. Domestic violent extremists, including racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, militia violent extremists, sovereign citizen violent extremists, QAnon, or other extremists associated with efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including the January 6, 2021, attack, attacks against other State capitols, and attempted attacks against the January 20, 2021 inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.; and
iv. Foreign malign influence in the 2020 election, including known or suspected coordination between foreign and/or domestic influences to interfere in the 2020 elections, or cause domestic unrest.
Forcing every company to turn over such information seems like a very, very slippery slope towards the government turning that information back around and threatening or intimidating companies over their very much 1st Amendment protected moderation decisions.
There are also things like this -- which it's not clear the government should have access to:
Internal communications, reports, documents, or other materials relating to internal employee concerns about content on the platform associated with any of the items detailed in request 1(i)-(iv) above.
Those kinds of internal deliberations are not particularly relevant to what happened on January 6th -- which the committee is supposedly investigating. It seems a lot more relevant to pressuring social media companies to moderate in a government approved manner. I understand that the Committee is likely investigating whether or not some of those providers eagerly supported those who invaded the Capitol, but this is not a narrowly targeted request, and the potential intimidation factor is high.
Reader Comments
"Malinformation"?
What the hell is "malinformation", and how does it differentiate from the other two? I'll take a stab at it: Using my linguistic skills,
Re: "Malinformation"?
Misinformation is incorrect information, but not necessarily meant to cause harm. (ie. out of date information or misunderstood information)
Disinformation is intentionally false & meant to cause harm. (ie. "Don't vote, the government will use that information to place you under surveillance.")
Re: Re: "Malinformation"?
Thank you.
How are any of the three different than what a politician normally spews out of their mouth?
Re:
I mean I know "lol politicians all suck" responses in the comments are as inevitable as the sunrise, but can we maybe not pretend that storming Congress to interfere with the results of an election is just politics as usual?
Re: Re:
The Techdirt motto is “Any politicians aside from Ron Wyden are grandstanding liars”. With the term ‘grandstanding’ used liberally.
Even when it’s clear that the Republicans will lie no matter what and want anybody that isn’t like them to die. Even when it’s clear that the Dems generally care about policy that makes people’s lives better but are still hampered with status-quo old guards who want to prevent further pushes leftward and people like Manchin and Sinema who are Republicans in Dem clothing. “All politicians are the same, they’re all out to get you” is still nihilistically proclaimed on TechDirt like some shitty stand-up comedy act from the 90s.
Re: Re: Re:
Yep. Everyone reading, writing, or commenting at techdirt; that's our motto.
I’m all for investigating the insurrection. I want to hold accountable any member of the government who had a hand in either encouraging, planning, or carrying out the riot. And this still feels too much like an authoritarian move to intimidate social media into “cracking down” on “dissent”.
Re:
You can remove the scare quotes from around the word dissent. People stormed the capitol to try and force legislators to change the results of the election so that their bigoted current president could stay in power and further work to turn the U.S. into a fascist theocracy. My sympathy is nonexistent, and your hand-wringing rings hollow.
Slippery Slope is a fallacy for a fucking reason.
On a positive note...
All accounts, users, groups, events, messaging forums, marketplaces, posts, or other user-generated content that was sanctioned, suspended, removed, throttled, deprioritized, labeled, suppressed, or banned from your platform(s) related to any of the items detailed in request 1(i)-(iv) above.
We might actually get an answer to that all-elusive, never answered question 'What 'conservative' views have been censored. Be specific'
Buckle up Koby - we're about to find out how big of an asshole you and your poor perpetually victimized chums are really complaining about.
What the hell even? Now this is this is theatre, but with other agendas unrelated to what they are actually supposedly investigating. Stupid and dangerous, probably also illegal, with far more illegal actions to come from it.
Why can't they just look at the posts and related posts (normally) of people who did the thing or encouraged it? They can ask for stuff that was later moderated if necessary.
Not only is this bad and ridiculous, it's like the moderation-extra at scale challenge. These companies are just supposed to algorithm and regex their whole platforms looking for this shit?
Freedom is inconsistant
Freedom has its problems.
Freedom of information? Is very hard to decide. Esp. when the many groups responsible dont give much of a concern.
When the Internet popped up and the gov. decided to place a good amount of data on the net. You could look up certain data and Find it posted. It was soon taken down, for some odd reasons. I loved looking up the water quality of this area. Cant get it now.
This may seem to be strange but the Common People of the USA were taught that Your information is private. And under certain conditions IT SHOULD BE. But, whats happened in recent past, seems to tell us other wise. All the Company, internet break ins, and the lost data seem to be abit 'Over the hedge'. Where are the requirements that our systems be kept Private? With all the laws and rules you would think someone would be Suing those responsible for the lost information, that Should have been kept secret/private.
But there is another side to this, is who would want All info as private. If you gave doctors access to a public list of diagnosis, except for the names and address's to compare and see what worked and what didnt, it would be an advance in medical. But we cant do that unless Some corp is making money doing it. That list could have shown that all those taking pain meds was Outrageous, and being over prescribed years ago. It could show that the area I live in has a bad incidence of kidney and cancer problems, with around 60,000 people in an area of 100 miles by 50 miles, and the major town int he area has 4 Kidney dialysis clinics(not including hospitals) running 24/7, it seems alittle bit high.(this could be prescribed to the Nuke testing South of this area)
Re: Freedom is inconsistant
Your information is private
Sorry but that barn had the door left open, all the horses ran away, and burnt down a long time ago.
My social security card, the actual card (it's around here somewhere) says "Not to be used for identification purposes" or words that that effect. But they never enforced it and millions of businesses did use your SSN as an ID in their system. Then the SSA said 'oh, well no big deal'. So your SSN got spread all over the place and made it easy to link all of the data about you in various data bases together. Just made snooping and identity theft much easier and harder to fight against.
Re: Re: Freedom is inconsistant
I love the one about Checks.
Run all over paying bills with them, and your account number and the Bank registry are printed on the bottom.
Let alone your name and address PRINTED ON IT.
And a phone number maybe.
How much ID do you need for the bank to get to the account?
This request seems like an attempt to gather evidence from individuals who were banned or had posts removed from those platforms. Yeah, it looks scary, but when you're trying to piece together a plot to interfere with the electoral process by invading Congress, I'm not surprised they want to see the posts that may have led to its planning.
Re:
And quite a lot that didn't have anything to do with it.
Re: Re:
More like information with which to attack 'big tech'.
Re:
This request seems like an attempt to gather evidence from individuals who were banned or had posts removed from those platforms.
Well, at least the people complaining about their posts being removed for conservative views (I'm looking at YOU Koby) will have those views read by a wider audience, just like they wanted.
'Clean your own house up before digging through ours.'
If they're so very concerned about election misinformation and flat out lies it'd be both fitting and hilarious if one or more of the sites pointed them to a few other notable sources of that, some of which they might share a workspace with or did in the past.
Enforcement mechanism?
This is concerning, but can't the parties just decline to provide the info? It seems like it is still technically just a request, not a demand.
Re: Enforcement mechanism?
Which is why it is suggested they resist. Lower bar here, doesn't require lawsuits.
You Are The Product, Not Them
Most social media companies track everything you do, primarily for marketing purposes. But I'm skeptical that they apply that same track-everything mentality when it comes to their own behavior. As an example, most people who get banned are simply given a generic message. Exact lists with corresponding reasoning may not exist. My prediction is that these companies will respond by saying that they would love to help, and also they can recall some high-profile incidents, however they don't keep that sort of information and so they can't provide it.
Hey, Koby: What “conservative opinions” do you believe are being censored by social media companies? Be specific.
Re: You Are The Product, Not Them
My prediction is that these companies will respond by saying that they would love to help, and also they can recall some high-profile incidents, however they don't keep that sort of information and so they can't provide it.
Uh-huh. You can only HOPE that's the case. Otherwise you and assholes like you are going to finally get your wish to have your 'conservative views' read by everyone.
Good luck asshole! When this is over you'll finally understand how censorship works, as well as what the words 'third-party doctrine' mean.
Re: You Are The Product, Not Them
Then how can you possibly prove that people are victims of anti-conservative bias if there is no evidence to support it?
Or are you not trying to prove it, because a claim that you know can never be proven will still fuel the conspiracy?
Re: You Are The Product, Not Them
"however they don't keep that sort of information and so they can't provide it."
Like the conservative opinions that get themselves banned but yet......can't provide it.
Can we just make the old people get off our lawn this time?
