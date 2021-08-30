More Pro-Trump Lawyers Sanctioned For BS Election Fraud Lawsuits
It's not just headliners like L. Lin Wood and Sidney Powell getting sanctioned for pursuing bullshit election fraud lawsuits. Other grifting asshats with Esq. on their letterhead are getting benchslapped for abusing the court system to pursue political goals, utilizing nothing more than speculation and wild conspiracy theories as "evidence."
The lawyers behind a ridiculous lawsuit filed in Colorado have just been sanctioned by a federal judge. The opening of the sanction order [PDF] makes a valiant effort to succinctly sum up the litigation that has resulted in punishment, but there's just so much going on. Enjoy (?) the following craziness:
This lawsuit arises out of the 2020 election for President of the United States. The original Complaint (Dkt. #1) purported to be a class action lawsuit on behalf of all American registered voters, alleging a vast conspiracy between four governors, secretaries of state, and various election officials of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia; along with Dominion, a private supplier of election and voting technology; the social media company Facebook; CTCL, a non-profit organization dedicated to making elections more secure and inclusive; as well as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.
Three private companies and four different states were named as defendants. Colorado, however, was not one of those states, which does nothing to explain why the plaintiffs pursued this case in a Colorado federal court.
The court doesn't know why this was pursued in Colorado either. Or why it was pursued at all. The lawsuit clearly had no merit from the moment it was filed.
I use the words “vast conspiracy” purposefully. The Complaint is one enormous conspiracy theory. And a conspiracy is what the original Complaint, all 84 pages and 409-plus paragraphs, alleged: that “the Defendants engaged in concerted action to interfere with the 2020 presidential election through a coordinated effort to, among other things, change voting laws without legislative approval, use unreliable voting machines, alter votes through an illegitimate adjudication process, provide illegal methods of voting, count illegal votes, suppress the speech of opposing voices, disproportionally and privately fund only certain municipalities and counties, and other methods, all prohibited by the Constitution.”
This summation is immediately followed by a huge understatement.
So, this was not a normal case in any sense.
No, this was not normal. It was, in fact, dangerous. It aimed to undermine the democratic process. And it helped pave the way for actual violence.
In short, this was no slip-and-fall at the local grocery store. Albeit disorganized and fantastical, the Complaint’s allegations are extraordinarily serious and, if accepted as true by large numbers of people, are the stuff of which violent insurrections are made.
The plaintiffs were far from credible, and claimed to speak for 160 million "similarly situated" voters. Except that most voters, given the choice, would have nothing to do with these self-appointed representatives.
The personal affidavits Plaintiffs attached to the original Complaint recount the generalized fear and suspicion that the “system” is rigged, and a sense that American democracy no longer works. The affidavits are notable only in demonstrating no firsthand knowledge by any Plaintiff of any election fraud, misconduct, or malfeasance. Instead, Plaintiffs’ affidavits are replete with conclusory statements about what must have happened during the election and Plaintiffs’ “beliefs” that the election was corrupted, presumably based on rumors, innuendo, and unverified and questionable media reports.
Here's just one of the affidavits the lawyers advancing this case delivered as evidence supporting their "vast conspiracy" claims.
I believe that there was widespread vote fraud and manipulation during the 2020 Presidential Election and as such, this topic, along with the vaccination topic, along with the Qanon topic, as well as other ‘controversial topics,’ should not be censored, ‘fact checked,’ deleted and/or result in a ban or permanent account deletion just because the topic at hand challenges the official narrative as presented in mainstream media, the Democrat Party, the liability-free vaccine industry and other domestic and foreign controlling interests. the liability-free vaccine industry and other domestic and foreign controlling interests.
Basically, the legal team collected affidavits that did little more than demonstrate what Facebook would be like if it was any worse as content moderation. And submitting individual conspiracy theories as supportive evidence for the larger conspiracy theory didn't make the lawsuit any more credible or give the plaintiffs any standing to pursue it.
Despite the numerous additional plaintiffs and the addition of RICO conspiracy claims, nothing about the proposed Amended Complaint addressed one critical deficiency emphasized in all Defendants’ dismissal motions: Plaintiffs’ lack of standing to bring suit under Article III of the Constitution. Also absent from the proposed Amended Complaint was any effort to address the conspicuous personal jurisdictional problems raised by suing, in federal court in Colorado, state government officials from Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Michigan, for acts taken in connection with their official duties in those respective states.
Trying to duck sanctions, the lawyers tried to argue this lawsuit was different than similar, already dismissed "election fraud" lawsuits filed elsewhere in the nation. Wrong, says the court, using their own words against them.
Plaintiffs’ effort to distinguish this case from what I referred to as a “veritable tsunami” of adverse precedent (Dkt. #92 at 17) was not just unpersuasive but crossed the border into the frivolous. Plaintiffs argued, first, that this lawsuit was against corporations, not state actors or agencies, making it somehow qualitatively different from the many other dismissed election suits. This argument ignores that, as filed, this suit was brought against several state government officials who, the original Complaint made clear, were acting under color of state law.
Go back to law school, grifters.
It should have been as obvious to Plaintiffs’ counsel as it would be to a first-year civil procedure student that there was no legal or factual basis to assert personal jurisdiction in Colorado for actions taken by sister states’ governors, secretaries of state, or other election officials, in those officials’ home states.
Maybe they should have let a 1L handle the litigation.
Filing a lawsuit against an out-of-state defendant with no plausible good faith justification for the assertion of personal jurisdiction or venue is sanctionable conduct.
Then there's the matter of the allegations themselves. Lawyers filing lawsuits need to do so in good faith. Due diligence is expected. Extensive research is expected before filing lawsuits like these -- ones that aren't necessarily time sensitive and likely would have benefitted from a cooling off period that would have allowed the plaintiffs to perhaps be dissuaded by the inability of multiple investigations to uncover any evidence of election fraud.
Then again, this suit was never about the plaintiffs or arguments made in good faith. This was a performance, conceived and delivered by disingenuous lawyers, who, hopefully now, regret that decision.
It must also be noted that this was not a client-driven lawsuit. As Plaintiffs’ counsel, Mr. Fielder, conceded at the July 16 hearing, the lawsuit was his idea. Mr. Fielder and Mr. Walker were not relying on information from the named Plaintiffs to construct the suit or for any of the substantive factual allegations. Lawyers who conceive of a lawsuit seeking $160 billion dollars, making allegations questioning the validity of a Presidential election, and the fairness of the basic mechanisms of American democracy, must conduct extensive independent research and investigation into the validity of the claims before filing suit.
Sloppy due diligence is one thing. Constructing a complaint from debunked arguments, speculative hearsay, dismissed lawsuits, and the rantings of Donald J. Trump is quite another.
Plaintiffs’ counsel were (or should have been) on notice before filing the original Complaint, prior to the attempted amendment, and subsequently, that all of these allegations were heavily disputed, that none had been accepted as true or verified by any government agency or court, that independent investigations by reputable news sources had found no evidence to support the allegations, and that many had been comprehensively rebutted by authoritative sources. This should have put Plaintiffs’ counsel on high alert about the need to do significant independent due diligence before cutting and pasting from failed lawsuits, or, worse, directly copying into a federal lawsuit the ex-President’s Tweets claiming that the election was fraudulently stolen.
These sanctions are well-earned, says the court.
This lawsuit was filed with a woeful lack of investigation into the law and (under the circumstances) the facts. The lawsuit put into or repeated into the public record highly inflammatory and damaging allegations that could have put individuals’ safety in danger. Doing so without a valid legal basis or serious independent personal investigation into the facts was the height of recklessness.
The recklessness is described. In detail.
Plaintiffs’ counsel should have spoken to some of the other lawyers whose complaints they were copying into this lawsuit. Plaintiffs’ counsel should have confronted the authors of those failed lawsuits with evidence and public information that seemed to refute their claims to test their legitimacy. They should have done the same with the expert’s whose affidavits or reports they were citing.
Instead, Plaintiffs’ counsel spoke to no one.
It's a grift.
Similarly, Mr. Fielder and Mr. Walker could have spent some of the $95,000 they raised from the public to fund this litigation on an expert or three to assess and verify the truth of the information contained in the materials from other lawsuits which were copied into this Complaint. Rather than hiring an expert pre-filing, they spoke to no one.
Run by incompetents.
There is no evidence that Mr. Fielder or Mr. Walker have any experience or training in running elections or assessing the validity of elections. And yet, these lawyers were apparently relying in part on their own personal assessments of what happened on election night as support for the lawsuit’s claims.
Irresponsible, reckless, and dangerous.
Plaintiffs’ counsel copied into their Complaint inflammatory and damaging allegations from failed lawsuits and media reports. Plaintiffs’ counsel picked only the information, frequently from dubious sources, that supported their conspiracy theory, ignoring contrary available evidence, including statements from courts and non-partisan government agencies. They did not take any independent steps to verify the accuracy of the information by talking to actual human beings. The public statements from authoritative sources and courts rejecting allegations of widespread voter fraud or ballot-rigging should have been, if not bright red, at least flashing yellow lights warning Plaintiffs’ counsel to proceed with caution. Instead, they drove through the lights at full speed, even accelerating when it came to the Amended Complaint, which was filed after the January 6, 2021 insurrection that had been prompted, in part, by dangerous suggestions that the election had been stolen.
Both lawyers -- Gary D. Felder and Ernest John Walker -- will now be paying the legal fees of every defendant, including those voluntarily dismissed (the Pennsylvania parties). Hopefully this -- along with sanctions being handed down elsewhere -- will deter politically motivated lawyers from sucking up to lame duck presidents and attempting to undermine the democratic process the next time an election doesn't go their way.
Reader Comments
See Page 27
Our old friend Richard Liebowitz gets referenced via Rice v. NBCUniversal as an example of the court's inherent power to sanction an attorney. And this case isn't even about copyright!
Play bad lawyering games, win bad lawyering prizes.
Seriously, this is the lawyering equivalent of “fuck around and find out”.
Glee
It never fails to astound me at your sadistic glee in chronicling the latest ruling from the corrupt District Courts, but only if it's against voters and vote fraud.
Your rousing embrace of the corrupt court's assertion that 150 million voters have no interest in honest, fraud-free elections, and thus have no "standing" and cannot be represented in a suit is similarly comical.
As usual I am mystified by your promiscuous of the Antifa word "grifter." In this case you seem to think that lawyers who raised money for their case spent it instead of on expert witnesses (or other legal costs) but really must have spent it on hookers and blow in Aruga.
Of course, neither you nor the court knows what it was spent on and therefore it is obviously not a grift and attorneys are not grifters but for unknown reasons you guys seem to think that the term is a damning indictment that proves in your mind, everything whatever that is.
Your article also claimed that Powell and Wood were sanctioned but your lead back to your own articles claiming that they might be. It's remarkable to watch all of the back-flips you do especially on the reputations of these esteemed Esq's.
Obviously there's no shame in your persona. You'll write anything if Trump has anything to do with it. Anything.
shut up, Meg
Re: Glee
Your rousing embrace of the corrupt court's assertion that 150 million voters have no interest in honest, fraud-free elections, and thus have no "standing" and cannot be represented in a suit is similarly comical.
I didn't fucking hire these assclowns, and neither did "150 million voters", so no.
Re: Re: Glee
"150 million voters ". Yeh, bacteria in a swamp doesn't count.
Re: Glee
150 million?
That would be Just Barely Below the total number of Voters?
1/2 of the USA population? And even you know that 1/2 of that number is the total vote for 1 side or the other.
HOw much money did these Lawyers get to do this?
$95,000?
Even at $1 per person, and only 1% of 150 million had given, it should have been at LEAST >$1.5 million.
Then the Judge has access to all the other claims made around the country, and (its nice to do) knows what they have done before, and what they have Stated?
Thats 3 strikes, right there.
The title has little to do with the article, as with 90% of the news now days. It may be an opinion, but a lawyer that does not do the dodiligence, IS A FOOL, And you know that.
Re: Glee
That isn't what the judge said. In fact, as quoted above:
"Lawyers who conceive of a lawsuit seeking $160 billion dollars, making allegations questioning the validity of a Presidential election, and the fairness of the basic mechanisms of American democracy, must conduct extensive independent research and investigation into the validity of the claims before filing suit."
In other words, "DO YOUR HOMEWORK AND HAVE SOME REAL EVIDENCE FIRST."
Re: Glee
Your rousing embrace of the corrupt court's assertion that 150 million voters have no interest in honest, fraud-free elections, and thus have no "standing" and cannot be represented in a suit is similarly comical.
You should let the court know they got it wrong. Otherwise, the slightly less stupid of you might start to think you were conned or something.
Dumbass.
Re: Glee
Ummm, the supreme court, filled with partisan hacks appointed by Trump, also said there wasn't any voter fraud.
So are you insinuating that every federal court in the country, up to and including the supreme court, is corrupt?
How do you sleep at night knowing that everybody is out to get you?
Re: Re: Glee
How do you sleep at night knowing that everybody is out to get you?
They don't - these 'mishaps' have got them twisting bullshit into fucking Auntie Annie's pretzels 24/7 since the last election. The amount of disappointment they're feeling is monumental. It's as if they've been waiting for the end of the world, and some asshole keeps pushing out the date.
Re: Glee
Your comment seems very.... snowflakey to me.
Re: Glee
Hey, remember when Trump created the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity to 'investigate' voter fraud, appointed a whole bunch of people who've built their careers on claiming election fraud exists, with a couple of democrats to try and make it look like it has some legitimacy? Remember when said panel investigated, found nothing whatsoever, and disbanded rather than issue a report as a court ordered they give democratic members of said commission access to the evidence that they found nothing? No?
There is no problem with widespread voter fraud, people who had every motivation to find something, anything they could point at as evidence could not. On the rare occasions it happens, it's usually done to benefit republican candidates, but they don't mention that when ramming through new voter restrictions designed to cement minority rule, and that's what republicans are, a minority.
150 million americans do not agree with having to bend to your will, they do not support you going on expensive fishing expiditions every time a republican loses a free and fair election in the hope of finding something they can use to justify finding creative ways to make it so votes for democrats don't count. If the right gave a damn about the will of the people, they wouldn't have spent every waking hour since the november elections trying to find ways to block as many voters as possible before 2022, even going as far as giving republican controlled state legislatures new powers to just take over local election boards as they see fit to make more 'audits' inevitable, as Trump and the cloud of parasites crawling all over his bloated, orange frame have proven there's a lot of money to be made from the average republican voter, riling them up, telling them they're being cheated by those other guys then bleeding them dry while they rant and rave... you know, the grift.
Re: Glee
Damn son, them grapes must be sour AF.
Re: Re: Glee
So sour, in fact, that they acetified.
Re: Glee
"Your article also claimed that Powell and Wood were sanctioned but your lead back to your own articles claiming that they might be."
That might be a new record for shortest time in which a Post that didn't age well
Re: Re: Glee
Well, it's restless... He doesn't have a very good grasp on reality, 40 years ago he would probably have been committed to an asylum and pumped full of Lithium and Diazepam. Sadly, these days the people who can't deal with factual reality are roaming freely and shitting up social media like poo-flinging monkeys.
Re: Re: Re: Glee
40 years ago, Jello Biafra would've told him to fuck off.
Re: Glee
"As usual I am mystified by your promiscuous of the Antifa word "grifter.""
I'm completely mystified how you managed to get the words 'promiscuous', 'Antifa' and 'grifter' all into one short sentence and think it somehow makes any sense.
Re: Re: Glee
Interesting that he thinks it's an Antifa word because I heard the word "Grifter" long before l heard the word "Antifa" (e.g. I heard comments on this very blog refer to Google as a Grifter, plus an episode of the excellent Dan Harmon show Community).
Re: Glee
In this case you seem to think that lawyers who raised money for their case spent it instead of on expert witnesses (or other legal costs) but really must have spent it on hookers and blow in Aruga.
We know they didn't spend it on expert witnesses, Kojak!
If they had the foresight to do that, they might still have their careers.
As far as legal costs, they might just have to go back begging to you rubes when the courts are done with them.
'Now go away or I shall benchslap you another time.'
As someone who read through the entire ruling while it's a long read I can highly recommend it for anyone looking for some good wholesome entertainment as it is filled with disdain from the judge rightfully aimed at the two grifters and their 'witnesses', going point by point why sanctions are so incredibly hard to justify most times and then explaining in detail why they are absolutely justified here.
Problem with conspiracy.
A theory is nice and everything, but when you can see it happening and there is no other way to NOT see it. Its generally not a theory.
Even the numbers mentioned her keeps this as a theory.
150-160 million? thats Close to all the registered voter numbers, Not even thinking that at least 1/2 that number voted the other side.
$95,000 collected? even if 1% donated it should be over $1 million, or they signed it and didnt know what they were signing, and didnt care.
A Federal Judge that doesnt know whats been Done before? I HOPE NOT.
Then just using a selection of Signatures? Unverified? And no other analysis? No investigation results? Using a number like 160 million against 4 states Population??
Can we stop laughing now.
Won't Matter
it's integral to the grift.
It's pretty clear that they were utterly shit as attorneys anyway. so they won't have much in the way of assets, because what work they had done won't have generated much money. They also have little prospect in furthering their legal career because of their manifest inability to comprehend things. So they're dead-ended at the bottom as lawyers.
The grift is the only way.
So they do these performative suits, funded by others to raise their profile, not caring what happens to their ability to practice law (because they know its never going to take them anywhere, and they may lose it through malpractice anyway if they try); they do this safe in the knowledge that when the shitstorm dumps on them, they can then turn around and play the biggest ever victim to those who concern themselves with virtue-signaling and the like.
They have to play the victim, and the only way to do that is to make themselves the victim of the system, by DELIBERATELY feeding themselves into the disciplinary process.
They've set themselves up to fail, then using that fail to claim persecution. Then they're using that claim of persecution to create themselves a cozy career as a pundit, or consultant, or speaker.
They are the essence of the person killing their parents, and then demanding leniency because they're been recently orphaned.
And the thing that is the most grating, is that in every other aspect in life, their target market is vehemently (and sometimes violently) opposed to this exact grift. Show them a person who goes around faking tripping on broken sidewalks to get compensation for a living, or deliberately gets into car crashes but when it happens here, they're all sympathy and - more importantly - money.
Hmm, sounds familiar...
Let's see, where else have I heard this on Techdirt? What other lawyer is frequently mentioned here as someone who doesn't do their due diligence before filing lawsuits? Someone else who has been heavily sanctioned as a result?
Man, the name must have escaped my mind...
(cough-cough)Liebowitz(cough-cough)
There's lies, damn lies, and whatever Trumps groupies say.
